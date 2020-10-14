96BM Credit launches new website and strongly condemns loan sharks that misuses their name
October 2020 – As a licensed moneylender in Singapore, 96BM Credit Pte Ltd
would like to clear the company’s name and strongly condemn any unlicensed
money lender that misuses 96BM Credit Pte Ltd’s name as a licensed moneylender.
With their
newly revamped website at cashloansingapore.com.sg,
the company believes in educating the public on how financing and debt
repayment works in a sustainable manner.
Combating
loan sharks and unlicensed moneylenders
Amidst the
COVID-19 pandemic, 96BM Credit Pte Ltd has seen a sharp increase in loan sharks
creating fake and fictitious websites masquerading as a company’s real website.
Specializing
mostly in business loans,
personal loans, payday loans, and debt consolidation
loans in Singapore, the fast growing 96BM Credit Pte Ltd has served more
than thousands of clients in a short span of 2 years plus since it has been
around.
Having
recently revamped their new website, 96BM Credit Pte Ltd continuously educates the
public on sustainable moneylending for both business and personal use.
Charles,
Operations Manager at 96BM Credit Pte Ltd claims,”I think the money lending
scene in Singapore is getting from bad to worse amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most loan sharks attempt to use our name as a licensed moneylender to provide
unlicensed moneylending activities. We strongly advise against the public to
borrow from unlicensed moneylenders as they charge exorbitant interest rates
and this often goes unregulated. I would strongly advise the public to check
out the list of licensed moneylenders at the Ministry
Of Law’s official website.”
How small
business owners view unlicensed money lending activities
Small
business owners in Singapore often approach licensed moneylenders like 96BM
Credit Pte Ltd to free up cash flow in order to run their business. Small
business owners like the Founder & General Manager of Best SEO Singapore, Jim Ng says, “I think
it’s quite predatory that some unlicensed moneylenders such as loan sharks
actually start using the name of licensed moneylenders to conduct unlicensed
moneylending. That is totally unacceptable. As a small business owner, I don’t
even know how to check the legitimacy of the money lending business either. In
either case, I will still continue to take any small business loans from banks
as I have quite a healthy cash flow in my own business. That said, if I do come
across a time where the bank no longer lends me money, I will definitely
approach licensed moneylenders as compared to unlicensed moneylenders. There is
no point in getting myself in trouble with the law.”
The official
website of 96BM Credit Pte Ltd is at https://cashloansingapore.com.sg/
. Any other websites that claim to be the website of 96BM Credit Pte Ltd is
likely belonging to a loan shark or an unlicensed moneylender.