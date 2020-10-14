Celebrities fight cancer through trading with OctaFX

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 14 October 2020 – The results are in!

YouTube was home to an innovative new educational series, aptly named

“Trading With the Stars.” The show paired famous Malaysian figures

with OctaFX, the leading broker in Asia, as they tested their Forex trading

ability.

The

charming cast of characters includes Harris Annuar; Yasmin Hani; fashion

influencer, Andre Amir; content creator, Rhys William; and celebrity fitness

trainer, Kevin Zahri was tasked with learning the intricacies of trading.

Master Trader Gero was tasked with the ambitious responsibility of turning

these bloggers and influencers into profitable traders.

The

series includes six entertaining episodes where the stars learnt the

fundamentals of trading. In each episode, the celebrities infuse their

personalities while soaking up as much information as they can to become the

top trader. The proceeds from their success went to a Malaysian charity

organisation.

The

most astonishing part of this optimistic project was that, despite the

celebrities’ lack of experience, they achieved astounding success and garnered

10,000 USD, with the help of OctaFX. The earnings was eventually donated to the

National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM).

The

NCSM foundation began in 1966 with the goal of providing hope to those

adversely affected by this devastating condition. With October being Cancer

Awareness Month, there was no better humanitarian organisation more deserving

of the generous 10,000 USD donation.

During

the interview the celebrities said, “Based on what we have traded and

invested, we are also donating to NCSM as part of our social

responsibility.”

The

“Trading With the Stars” series was a tremendous success, receiving

high praise and positive feedback. As the celebrities look back on their

efforts, they feel accomplished and ready to tackle their next challenge.

You

can learn how to trade like a star with Gero on OctaFX’s YouTube Channel in Malaysia.

About OctaFX

OctaFX

is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It

offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading

accounts. OctaFX has won more than 35 awards since its foundation, including

the Best ECN Broker 2020 award

from

World Finance.

Learn

more: https://www.octafx.com/