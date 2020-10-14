Celebrities fight cancer through trading with OctaFX
OutReach – 14 October 2020 – The results are in!
YouTube was home to an innovative new educational series, aptly named
“Trading With the Stars.” The show paired famous Malaysian figures
with OctaFX, the leading broker in Asia, as they tested their Forex trading
ability.
The
charming cast of characters includes Harris Annuar; Yasmin Hani; fashion
influencer, Andre Amir; content creator, Rhys William; and celebrity fitness
trainer, Kevin Zahri was tasked with learning the intricacies of trading.
Master Trader Gero was tasked with the ambitious responsibility of turning
these bloggers and influencers into profitable traders.
The
series includes six entertaining episodes where the stars learnt the
fundamentals of trading. In each episode, the celebrities infuse their
personalities while soaking up as much information as they can to become the
top trader. The proceeds from their success went to a Malaysian charity
organisation.
The
most astonishing part of this optimistic project was that, despite the
celebrities’ lack of experience, they achieved astounding success and garnered
10,000 USD, with the help of OctaFX. The earnings was eventually donated to the
National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM).
The
NCSM foundation began in 1966 with the goal of providing hope to those
adversely affected by this devastating condition. With October being Cancer
Awareness Month, there was no better humanitarian organisation more deserving
of the generous 10,000 USD donation.
During
the interview the celebrities said, “Based on what we have traded and
invested, we are also donating to NCSM as part of our social
responsibility.”
The
“Trading With the Stars” series was a tremendous success, receiving
high praise and positive feedback. As the celebrities look back on their
efforts, they feel accomplished and ready to tackle their next challenge.
You
can learn how to trade like a star with Gero on OctaFX’s YouTube Channel in Malaysia.
About OctaFX
OctaFX
is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It
offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading
accounts. OctaFX has won more than 35 awards since its foundation, including
the Best ECN Broker 2020 award
from
World Finance.
