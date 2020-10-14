Commissioner asks management of farmers market under public private partnership

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad has asked concerned officers for management of farmers market under public private partnership so that public can get consumer items on cheap rates. District administration would also cooperate such arrangement. He was chairing a meeting of concerned officers in his office about shifting of Sabzi and Fruit Market Mandi.

Director General Agriculture Extension Hidayetullah Chhajro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Liaquat Kalhoro, Administrator Market Committee Shah Nawaz Rind, Director Marketing Shaukat Mastoi, Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Jeskani and others attended the meeting. DG Agriculture Extention Hidayatullah Chhajro briefed the Commissioner about proceeding in higher judiciary with reference to shifting of new Sabzi Mandi. Divisional Commissioner asked to pursue all cases in befitting manner. He said it was necessary to pursue the sases in effective manner so that the efforts taken and resources used up to date in this connection should not be wasted. He directed to bring whole situation to knowledge of judiciary. He asked to consult government attorneys and also assistance could also be taken from legal advisors.

Commissioner asked director general agriculture extension to provide items of daily use to people efforts should be taken for organizing farmers market with cooperation from Chamber of Agriculture and farmers. In this regard coordinated plan should be worked out including place of market.

