Financial Service Businesses in Asia-Pacific to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Remittance Solutions

Fintech companies to focus on offering scalable, leading-edge solutions that address changing customer needs, finds Frost & Sullivan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2020 – Digital

transformation has traditionally been a lengthy, elaborate process. Organizations

must develop clear business objectives to

act and react to market changes before replacing legacy infrastructure with

digital infrastructure. This migration to advanced digital solutions has

suddenly been turbocharged with the current COVID-19 pandemic compelling businesses to keep pace with evolving customer behaviors and preferences.

The companies that have survived and even thrived in the current business

environment have proactively adopted digital

innovations and new business models.

Frost &

Sullivan‘s latest thought leadership paper, Antifragility and

its Role in Driving a Digital Future in Asia-Pacific , analyzes the critical need for Asia-Pacific companies

to transform digitally and be resilient against future disruptions and dynamic

markets. It examines how multi-channel digital solutions help digital

remittance companies reduce their dependence on physical infrastructure and

become more resilient, sustainable, and digital to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic with robust value

propositions that can withstand an uncertain future.

To download the

complimentary whitepaper, please visit: https://bit.ly/3iQIue0

“The remittance market is characterized by

high fees due to the involvement of intermediaries and high capital outlay,”

explained Quah Mei Lee, Associate

Director, Information Communication and Technology at Frost & Sullivan.

“The new digital solutions, which can help businesses reduce fees and

expand the market, have already positioned the Asia-Pacific digital remittance market to increase

by 24.8% year-over-year (YoY), despite a decline of 18.8% YoY in global

remittance in 2020. Pre-COVID-19, remittance players such as Western Union that depended heavily on

physical infrastructure experienced lower remittance turnover rates than

players like Euronet and Merchantrade, which offer multiple

digital channels.”

Ramasamy K. Veeran,

Founder and Group Managing Director at Merchantrade, noted:

“During the lockdown, Merchantrade’s eRemit

online remittance service experienced a rapid upward trajectory as transactions

moved online. Some of the reasons for Merchantrade’s outstanding results in

2020 are its diversified and synergistic

businesses, the strength of its partnerships, and the scalability of its solutions.

Merchantrade now has a digital remittance solution and a digital platform that

connects most of its regional partner banks. It also has a growing ecosystem of

related digital solutions built through partnerships to help people within

their joint target segments.”

Solution providers like Merchantrade can showcase

antifragility and thrive as a result of disruption by offering

clients across industries leading-edge solutions that meet their specific needs.

Companies can excel in the remittance market by:

Emphasizing partnerships with other market players to build an

ecosystem that appeals to wider market segments while delivering an enhanced

customer experience.

that can address different needs in the market.

perspective that takes potential adversities into account to remain resilient.

effective and efficient digital solutions that are less dependent on physical

infrastructure.

