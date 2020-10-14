New Compact Display Arm from Southco Provides Flexible, Height-adjustable Positioning

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has extended its line of positioning technology with a compact display arm designed for desktops and equipment carts. The AV-D32 Dynamic Mounting Arm (C Series) allows end users to easily adjust the display height of monitors and screens, delivering reliable positioning technology in a reduced form factor.

AV-D32 Dynamic Mounting Arm (C Series)

Southco’s AV C Series is a horizontally mounted display positioning solution that allows for vertical adjustment of screens and monitors in applications too constrained for larger height-adjustable arms. The C Series allows a monitor to be easily tilted and rotated, swivels at the base of the assembly and can be lowered 60 degrees from the fully extended position for optimal display viewing.

The AV C Series features high weight capability, supporting heavy monitors of up to 28 pounds and accommodating a wide range of display sizes. With its streamlined design, the AV C Series provides enhanced aesthetic appeal with integrated wire management and minimal joints for easy cleaning.

AV-D32 Series Display Mounts feature intuitive grab and move operation, with precise control of operating efforts that enhances user feel and reduces display drift. Southco’s complete line of AV Display Mounts solutions eliminate the need for constant maintenance and readjustment, enable effortless fingertip positioning and boast a tested, repeatable cycle life validated for 20k cycles of operation.

Southco’s AV-D32 Dynamic Mounting Arm (C Series) provides ergonomic height-adjustable positioning of monitors and touchscreens in applications where space is at a premium,” adds Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. Offering proven positioning technology in a compact package, the AV-D32 C Series features an ergonomic design that is easy and intuitive to operate.”

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

