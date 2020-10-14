OVHcloud teams up with 2CRSi for its Asian data centers
STRASBOURG, FRANCE – EQS Newswire – 14 October 2020 – 2CRSi, designer and
manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces it has
been selected by OVHcloud, Europe’s leading cloud company, to supply the
servers for its Public Cloud offering in Singapore and Australia.
With more than 1.5
million clients and already operating more than 30 data centers across 4
continents, OVHcloud is a global reference in the cloud market. As part of its
multi-local development strategy, the French group has selected the
high-performance server solutions of 2CRSi as they meet the requirements of speed
and reliability for the Public Cloud solution it currently offers from its
shared data centers in Singapore and Australia.
Thanks to 2CRSi’s
OCtoPus 3 servers, OVHcloud will benefit from the most cutting-edge
technologies in the sector and recognised efficiency in terms of energy
consumption. The servers will be installed in OCtoRack 42 SL modular racks
designed by 2CRSi to increase density of computing power per m² while keeping adaptable
dimensions in line with general data center standards.
The first deliveries are
scheduled to take place in December 2020 but the biggest part of OVHcloud’s
planned investment is expected from 2021 onwards, in accordance with the
Group’s growth plan. 2CRSi will communicate on orders as they are delivered.
“OVHcloud is the leading
European cloud service provider and offers constantly expanding and
increasingly specialised cloud solutions to sophisticated clients. We are very
proud to assist them in their expansion in Asia, as a complement to their
integrated model, thanks to our latest OCtoPus server solutions and our
new modular rack, OCtoRack”, says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSi.
Next event:
publication of H1 results on 30 November 2020 (after market close).
About 2CRSi
Founded in Strasbourg
(France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance
and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group
generated pro forma turnover of €141m. The Group today has 355 employees
and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network)
in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the
regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been
awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com