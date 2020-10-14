SugarCRM Launches New Cloud-Based Omnichannel Customer Service to Help Companies Deliver High-Definition CX

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2020

– SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware

CX, today announced the launch of SugarLive, a new integration with Amazon

Connect voice, chat and text messaging for omnichannel customer service and

support. SugarLive

seamlessly embeds Amazon Connect’s advanced, omnichannel contact center

capabilities into Sugar Serve’s intuitive Service Console, empowering teams

with powerful tools for routing, tracking, prioritizing and solving customer

service interactions.

The increase of

distributed workforces and reliance on digital channels accelerates the need

for fast, simple, easy-to-deploy solutions for customer service teams to

provide more omnichannel, self-service and AI-powered automated customer

engagement models. SugarLive solves many of these issues by offering embedded

omnichannel capabilities inside a complete agent service console. Sugar Serve

users need only their Amazon Connect credentials and few simple configurations

to add robust omnichannel engagement models to their existing or new Sugar

Serve deployments.

“The current

global environment underscores the need for seamless omnichannel communications

between support professionals and customers,” said Rebecca Wettemann, Principal

Analyst, Valoir. “SugarLive and Amazon Connect can offer users a fast path to

adding new digital engagement channels with little effort and financial risk,

while also quickly building more intelligent orchestration of customer

engagements through automated voice and chat toolsets.”

“SugarLive helps

deliver on our new vision of high-definition CX for our customers,” said Rich

Green, Chief Product Officer and CTO of SugarCRM. “By offering a single,

unified view of the customer, from their very first marketing engagement to

understanding their service needs, Sugar is replacing a fragmented,

out-of-date, and incomplete picture with a sharply focused understanding of

both the customer and the business.”

Other

enhancements to Serve include case deflection with the integrated Sugar

Knowledge Base. Customers are empowered to research and close their own issues

through a self-service portal, thus reducing the load on service teams and

resolution times.

Also launching as

part of the Q4 2020 release is an all new Nurture Builder capability in Sugar

Market to optimize prospect engagement and conversion. New features for sales

teams include sales automation and duration-based capabilities for Sugar Sell,

designed to increase efficiency and help manage and close more sales pipeline for

both new and existing customers. Sugar also completed the rollout of new

SugarCloud hosting locations on AWS in the UK and Singapore to support

customers’ data sovereignty preferences and ensure global performance.

To learn more

about all the new features in the Q4 release and unpack the product details,

watch the Sugar

Scoop video.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software

helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For

mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives

teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the

customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and

increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on

SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.