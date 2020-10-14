SugarCRM Launches New Cloud-Based Omnichannel Customer Service to Help Companies Deliver High-Definition CX
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2020
– SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware
CX, today announced the launch of SugarLive, a new integration with Amazon
Connect voice, chat and text messaging for omnichannel customer service and
support. SugarLive
seamlessly embeds Amazon Connect’s advanced, omnichannel contact center
capabilities into Sugar Serve’s intuitive Service Console, empowering teams
with powerful tools for routing, tracking, prioritizing and solving customer
service interactions.
The increase of
distributed workforces and reliance on digital channels accelerates the need
for fast, simple, easy-to-deploy solutions for customer service teams to
provide more omnichannel, self-service and AI-powered automated customer
engagement models. SugarLive solves many of these issues by offering embedded
omnichannel capabilities inside a complete agent service console. Sugar Serve
users need only their Amazon Connect credentials and few simple configurations
to add robust omnichannel engagement models to their existing or new Sugar
Serve deployments.
“The current
global environment underscores the need for seamless omnichannel communications
between support professionals and customers,” said Rebecca Wettemann, Principal
Analyst, Valoir. “SugarLive and Amazon Connect can offer users a fast path to
adding new digital engagement channels with little effort and financial risk,
while also quickly building more intelligent orchestration of customer
engagements through automated voice and chat toolsets.”
“SugarLive helps
deliver on our new vision of high-definition CX for our customers,” said Rich
Green, Chief Product Officer and CTO of SugarCRM. “By offering a single,
unified view of the customer, from their very first marketing engagement to
understanding their service needs, Sugar is replacing a fragmented,
out-of-date, and incomplete picture with a sharply focused understanding of
both the customer and the business.”
Other
enhancements to Serve include case deflection with the integrated Sugar
Knowledge Base. Customers are empowered to research and close their own issues
through a self-service portal, thus reducing the load on service teams and
resolution times.
Also launching as
part of the Q4 2020 release is an all new Nurture Builder capability in Sugar
Market to optimize prospect engagement and conversion. New features for sales
teams include sales automation and duration-based capabilities for Sugar Sell,
designed to increase efficiency and help manage and close more sales pipeline for
both new and existing customers. Sugar also completed the rollout of new
SugarCloud hosting locations on AWS in the UK and Singapore to support
customers’ data sovereignty preferences and ensure global performance.
To learn more
about all the new features in the Q4 release and unpack the product details,
watch the Sugar
Scoop video.
About SugarCRM
SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software
helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For
mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives
teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the
customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and
increase customer lifetime value.
More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on
SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.