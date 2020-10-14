Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust: A Maiden Sustainability-linked Loan in collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

HONG

14 October 2020 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“) is pleased to announce that Sunlight Real Estate

Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT“)

has completed its first sustainability-linked loan today. This successful attempt not only demonstrates

the Manager’s commitment to connecting capital management with sustainability,

it also reinforces our collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

(“SMBC“), a banking partner of

Sunlight REIT since 2006.

With

an amount of Japanese yen 7,000 million (equivalent to approximately HK$513 million), this

sustainability-linked loan carries a tenure of seven years, with SMBC providing

interest margin privileges based on satisfaction of predetermined sustainability

performance targets on environmental and social aspects. The proceeds of the loan

will be used for general working capital and corporate funding purposes.

Mr.

Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said,

“Sustainability is an integral part of Sunlight REIT’s business DNA. In 2020,

we have re-crafted a sustainability strategy framework with a view to allocating

our resources and efforts into areas that are most critical to enhancing sustainability;

needless to say, sustainability financing is ranked at the forefront of our

priority list. We are delighted to navigate into this new sustainability

chapter jointly with SMBC, a like-minded banking partner of Sunlight REIT.”

Mr. Yoshiyuki Ogata, Executive Officer

& General Manager of SMBC Hong Kong branch, said, “Being

one of the pioneers in sustainable banking, SMBC is privileged to partner with

Sunlight REIT to pursue their commitment and dedication to environmental and

societal contribution. In April 2020, SMBC Group established “SMBC Group

GREEN×GLOBE 2030” based upon “SMBC Group Statement on Sustainability”, a

ten-year plan with a target of Japanese yen 10 trillion for green finance to be

achieved by the financial year ending 2029. This sustainable financing edged a

remarkable milestone of SMBC towards the growing green finance opportunity in

the Greater Bay Area.”

About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight

REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the

Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26

May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds) (the “Trust

Deed“), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on

21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a

diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with

a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties

are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung

Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North

Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs

and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.

About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an

indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited

(恒基兆業地產有限公司). Its main responsibility is to

manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in

the sole interest of its unitholders.





