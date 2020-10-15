Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses Selling on Amazon.sg

Amazon.sg welcomed more than 12,000 small and medium-sized

businesses, all of whom participated in Prime Day in Singapore for the first

time ever

Top categories that members shopped and saved on Prime

Day included PC, Electronics, Toys, with best-selling products including Google Pixel, Kindle

Paperwhite, Sonos Beam Sound Bar, Dyson Hairdryer and Instant Pot

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 October

2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon just wrapped the two-day Prime Day event

in Singapore which delivered big sales for small businesses and big savings for

Prime members. Amazon designed this year’s Prime Day to support small

businesses in Singapore to help small businesses achieve growth over the

shopping event and upcoming holiday season. This Prime Day

marked the two biggest days ever for small and medium businesses selling on Amazon.sg

in Singapore. Amazon welcomed more than 12,000 small and medium-sized

businesses who participated in Prime Day in Singapore for the first time ever.





“We’re

thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event that has helped small and medium businesses grow

their sales,” said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “We’re also

heartened to see more new Prime members joining us over these 48 hours than

ever before, since Prime launched in Singapore. I’m incredibly thankful to our

employees and partners in Singapore who helped make Prime Day possible,

especially the dedicated front-line teams in our fulfillment centers and

delivery operations, and together, we look forward to nurturing our local

businesses, and bringing greater shopping convenience and entertainment to our

customers.”

Members

shopped and found great deals across nearly the entire catalog of products

across small businesses and top brands, with PC, Electronics, and Toys, as the best-selling

categories–in addition to items like Google

Pixel, Kindle Paperwhite, Sonos Beam Sound Bar, Dyson Hairdryer and Instant Pot.

Other popular items observed during Prime Day included Songhe Thai Fragrant Rice, Cocolife Coconut Water, Wolf Blass Cabernet

Merlot Red Wine and CeraVe

Anti Aging Retinol Serum. e-Gift Cards, which were newly launched in

Singapore this October as an easy, simple, and convenient gifting option, was also

among the top selling products this Prime Day.

Highlights

from Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 in Singapore

Supporting Small Businesses

Amazon had thousands of deals from

over 12,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore over the two-day

event. Highlights include:

Top selling categories for small and medium businesses include:

Electronics PC Home Toys Health and Personal Care

Top selling products from local small and medium businesses include:

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit (Tinkertanker) Snailax Massage Mat (COMFIER) 5″ HD Display Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio (Trekvue) Mountain Stand Laptop Stand (O2

Innovations) Nature’s Superfoods Organic Red

Quinoa Seeds (Nature’s Superfoods)

“We signed up for Amazon.sg earlier this year to introduce our

educational technology toys and tools to a broader base of discerning

customers. As a new seller, we were floored by the amazing response on our

first Prime Day — we sold more units in two days than we normally would in two

months. With the Fulfilment By Amazon service, we were able to focus our

attention on our tech education business and leave the sale day matters such as

deal pricing, timings, and packing and sending things on time to Amazon’s

friendly, efficient, and responsive team,” Yinjie, Co-founder, Tinkertanker Pte

Ltd

“Prime

Day is not your typical online sale. Our sales skyrocketed on those two days

and exceeded our expectations. We are extremely happy to have partnered with

Amazon SG,” Philip Cheong Hin, Founder, O2 Innovations Pte Ltd

Prime Day Savings and Best Sellers in Singapore

With early promotions and ways to

save as well as thousands of deals, Prime members had an opportunity save big in

the lead up to Prime Day and during Prime Day. Members shopped across the

catalog of products including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, baby

products and more. They also got to enjoy an expanded selection this Prime Day

with the addition of 10 new categories spanning jewelry, musical instruments,

furniture, DVD and more. Some of the top trending products and best-selling

deals picked up on Prime Day include:

Top 5 categories that Prime members shopped and saved on:

PC Electronics Toys Health and Personal Care Home and Kitchen

Top selling products on Prime Day include:

Google Pixel Kindle Paperwhite Sonos Soundbar Dyson Hairdryer Instant Pot

Other popular items observed

during Prime Day included Songhe Thai Fragrant Rice,

Cocolife Coconut Water, Wolf Blass Cabernet Merlot Red Wine and CeraVe Anti Aging Retinol Serum.

Every Day

Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million

paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the

best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes

unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video,

unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more.

Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime

members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour

delivery on Prime Now on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on

domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of

products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on

eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial

of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

