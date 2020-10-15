Ensign InfoSecurity continues to expand its Asia Pacific reach with its first inroad into Taiwan’s cybersecurity market

Ensign makes its debut at the 2020 iThome Taiwan Hospital Chief Information Officer Summit, showcasing its latest cybersecurity solutions and services for organisations in the healthcare sector.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN

– Media OutReach – 15 October 2020 – Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), one

of Asia Pacific’s largest pure-play cybersecurity firms, will make its

first appearance in the Taiwan market at the 2020 iThome Taiwan Hospital Chief Information Officer Summit,

happening from 16 to 17 October 2020. This event is Taiwan’s

sixth consecutive annual hospital CIO summit, and it aims to connect medical CIOs

with leading IT solution providers to facilitate brainstorming and collaboration.

This will allow medical institutions to stay updated on the latest medical

information and technology trends, and help them achieve their goal of becoming

a smart hospital.

This is part of Ensign’s strategy to

grow and strengthen its presence across Asia Pacific after the launch of its

global headquarters in Singapore in 2019. Ensign currently has offices in Hong

Kong, Malaysia, and South Korea. It also has customer footprints in Brunei,

Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia.

Cybersecurity is imperative for

Taiwan as it continues to accelerate industrial innovation and build up its

smart city capabilities through the “Digital

Nation & Innovative Economic Development Program (DIGI+) 2017-2025″ initiative. As accelerated digital

transformation efforts and increased digital adoption can lead to expanded

digital attack surface, strong cybersecurity measures will be needed to address

these challenges.

Taiwan is a key market for Ensign as

it aims to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities to address increasingly

frequent and sophisticated cyberthreats. Ensign brings proven solutions and

services as well as experience and expertise in enabling organisations to build

digitally resilient operations in similar digitally mature markets, such as

Singapore and Hong Kong, in the new normal.

Ensign will be showcasing its offerings at 2020 iThome Taiwan Hospital

Chief Information Officer Summit. This includes bespoke solutions and services

such as managed security services (MSS) with a Security Operation Centre (SOC)

that is powered by automation and proprietary cyber threat intelligence.

These solutions and services are

focused on enabling organisations in the healthcare sector to take a more

predictive and proactive cybersecurity posture. Through Ensign’s

managed security services, which leverages automation and contextualised threat

intelligence, organisations can address challenges in the converging threat

landscape and tackle increased sophistication of attacks more effectively.

Ensign will be showcasing its

solutions and services at Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Conference Room 2

on the first floor of the research building, on 16 October 2020 (Friday) and

Tempus Hotel, Taichung, on 17 October 2020 (Saturday).

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest pure-play

cybersecurity service provider in Asia with an extensive footprint within the region.

The company is headquartered in Singapore, and has offices in Malaysia, Hong

Kong and South Korea. It has a workforce of over 500 cybersecurity

professionals with skills in the provision of comprehensive cybersecurity

services. Its core competencies include security advisory and assurance,

architecture design, implementation, validation and management of advanced

security controls, threat hunting, and incident response services. Underpinning

these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email marketing@ensigninfosecurity.com