Kao, Apical and Asian Agri Launch ‘SMILE’ Program to Help Oil Palm Smallholders Improve Yields, Acquire Certifications, and Secure Premiums

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 15 October 2020 – Three leading companies

in the palm oil industry — Kao

Corporation, Apical Group, and Asian Agri — have launched a new

sustainability initiative to help independent oil palm smallholders in

Indonesia improve their yields, acquire international certification, and

eventually secure sales premiums from selling certified palm oil.

Known as SMILE or the SMallholder

Inclusion for better Livelihood & Empowerment program,

the collaboration is between downstream producer Kao

Corporation, mid-stream processor, exporter and trader Apical Group, as well as

upstream producer Asian Agri .

The 11-year initiative

seeks to continue to build a more sustainable palm oil value chain by working

with independent smallholders. Independent smallholders contribute more than

28% to Indonesia’s overall palm oil market[1].

The collaboration recognizes

that independent smallholders are private business owners who are challenged to

increase their yield and productivity but may neither have the knowledge nor

the technical expertise to do so.

As the world’s most

widely used vegetable oil, palm oil has a wide range of uses, including

processed foods, cooking oil, biodiesel fuel, and as a raw material for

detergent manufacturing. Global production of palm oil stands at 75million

tons per year[2]and

is expected to grow to 111.3 million tons by 2025[3].

There

is now a greater focus in Indonesia on improving palm oil productivity while minimizing

the need for the extensification of existing agricultural land. This not only

helps to safeguard food security, but serves to balance social, environmental

and economic needs.

Kao Corporation, Apical

Group, and Asian Agri are implementing activities in accordance with the

framework provided by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), and

working to ensure traceability as far as the oil palm plantation, in order to

build an environmentally-friendly, socially-aware supply chain. While the palm

oil industry has moved forward with national certification schemes such as Indonesian

Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) or multi-stakeholder led collaborations like the RSPO,

certification for independent smallholders has only recently gained momentum.

SMILE seeks to bridge the knowledge gap of independent smallholders by

partnering with them and leveraging on the success that companies such as Asian

Agri have demonstrated with its long-time partnerships with smallholders.

SMILE will assemble a

team of experts with extensive experience in the areas of plantation management

and agronomy to work with 5,000 independent smallholders that manage approximately

18,000 ha of plantations in the provinces of North Sumatra, Riau and Jambi. Through

customized seminars and workshops, the team will:

Educate farmers on how to improve their yields and sustainably manage

their farms, as well as on the importance of staying committed to sustainable

practices such as no-deforestation and zero-burning, no

exploitation.

Provide training on how to implement robust safety measures across their

estates, and safety equipment (including safety helmets, gloves, and fire

extinguishers).

This upscaling and

provision of equipment will be implemented from 2020 to 2030 with a view of helping

independent smallholders secure RSPO certifications by 2030. Once certified,

these smallholders will be eligible to receive certified palm oil premiums

averaging 5% higher than non-certified palm oil. As part of RSPO requirements

as well as the companies’ commitment to help the community collectively realize

the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SMILE includes initiatives that

promote greater inclusion and improved livelihoods via empowerment initiatives

for communities.

The goal to improve the livelihoods of the independent smallholders

will be through enhanced productivity with no-deforestation, no-peat land and

no-exploitation. Throughout SMILE’s implementation, the three companies will

regularly engage various stakeholders such as NGOs, NPOs, and community leaders

to ensure competent delivery of training, adequate allocation of equipment,

timely provision of needs at the estate and community level, as well as optimized

collaboration towards building a more sustainable and traceable supply chain.



About Kao

Kao creates

high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through

its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the

everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe.

Combined with its

chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao

generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000

people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation.

For more information,

please visit the Kao Group website: https://www.kao.com/global/en/

The Kao Group ESG Initiatives





Recognizing its

responsibility as an enterprise that provides products which people use on a

regular basis in their daily lives, the Kao Group takes active steps to reduce

the environmental footprint of its products throughout the entirety of the

product lifecycle. The Kao Group has received evaluation from many external

organizations such as “Dow Jones Sustainability World Index” (DJSI

World), which selects companies with excellent sustainability performance,

developed by S & P Dow Jones in the United States and Robeco SAM in

Switzerland. In April 2019, Kao launched the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, its ESG

strategy, which incorporates 19 key leadership actions. By integrating ESG into

the core of its company management, Kao will drive business growth and better

serve consumers and society through its enhanced products and services. This

particular project forms part of the Responsibly Sourced Raw Materials action,

one of the Kirei Lifestyle Plan’s 19 key leadership actions.

With regard to palm oil

procurement, which is the category of raw material procurement that has the

largest environmental footprint over the entire product lifecycle, Kao has developed

the Sustainable Palm Oil Procurement Guidelines. Besides demonstrating support

for reducing forest destruction to zero, Kao is also promoting sustainable

procurement that takes ethical issues into account, and is implementing

effective traceability. Kao is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)

since 2007, and completed the acquisition of SCCS certification for Kao’s all plants

in 2018. Kao is also one of directors of the Japan Network for Sustainable Palm

Oil (JaSPON), which was established in 2019.

In the SMILE program, Kao

plans to provide farmers with its functional agrochemical adjuvant*4,

which helps to boost productivity while also reducing the burden on the environment,

along with technical guidance on how to use the product effectively with Apical

and Asian Agri. Kao is also collaborating with NGOs and local NPOs to implement

questionnaire surveys and analysis regarding how effective the support being

provided is in terms of boosting productivity and improving smallholders’

working environment, and regarding any areas where further improvements could

be made.

*4 Kao

has developed the Adjuvant series, a new type of vegetable oil based,

high-wettability agrochemical spreader, which is designed to be particularly

effective on highly waxy plants that droplets of agrochemicals tend to bounce

off when the agrochemicals are being applied; in this way, the agrochemical

adheres better to the plant surface and the agrochemical can be applied to the

crop more rapidly.

■Kao > Sustainability

> Responsibly Sourced Raw Materials

https://www.kao.com/global/en/sustainability/topics-you-care-about/procurement/

■Kao launches new ESG

Strategy “Kirei Lifestyle Plan” to support consumer lifestyle changes

https://www.kao.com/global/en/news/sustainability/2019/20190422-001/

About Apical





Apical Group is one of

the largest exporters of palm oil in Indonesia, owning and controlling an

extensive spectrum of the palm oil business value chain from sourcing to distribution.

It also engages in the refining, processing and trading of palm oil for both

domestic use and international export. Its operations are located in Indonesia,

China and Spain, and include five refineries, three biodiesel plants, an oleo

chemical plant and a kernel crushing plant.

Apical’s business is

built on a broad sourcing network in Indonesia with integrated refinery assets

at strategic locations. These are strengthened by efficient logistic channels

supported by Apical’s own infrastructure to deliver to a wide range of clients

from international trade houses to local industrial buyers. With its unique

business model, Apical has been able to control product quality and address

sustainability and food safety issues, while running highly efficient

operations at its world-class refineries and integrated storage and bulking

facilities.

For more information,

please visit the Apical website: https://www.apicalgroup.com/

Apical Group Sustainability





Since launching the

Apical Sustainability Policy 2014, Apical has made strides in its

transformation journey by adopting global standards and best practices within

its operations, subsidiaries and in partnership with suppliers.

Apical refineries have

been certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

(ISCC) since 2010. It has been a Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) member

since 2011. It achieved full traceability to mills in 2015 and has targeted

full traceability to plantations by 2020.

The Group promotes the

protection of high conservation value (HCV) and high carbon stock (HCS) areas,

peatland and towards positive socio-economic development. It partnered with

Earthworm Foundation, Proforest and Daemeter to integrate its supply chain

transformation, ensure responsible sourcing and continuous improvement in its

supply chain. Since 2017, Apical has been a partner of Tropical Forest Alliance

2020 (TFA 2020), a global public-private partnership that brings together

governments, private sector, and civil society organizations to reduce

deforestation associated with the sourcing of commodities such as palm oil,

beef, soy, and pulp and paper.

Apical is committed to

sustainable sourcing and operations as the fundamental core of its business to

deliver high value products for today’s global market demands.

About Asian Agri





Asian Agri is one of

Indonesia’s largest palm oil producers. Found in 1979, the company today manages

100,000 hectares of plantation land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer

of the Indonesian government’s Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program,

Asian Agri currently works with 30,000 Plasma Scheme smallholders in Riau and

Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, and independent

smallholders who manage a total 41,000 hectares.

Implementing a strict “no

burn” policy since 1994 and best practices in sustainable plantation

management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve

productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain

certifications. The company’s mills are technologically advanced and energy

self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri (PT Inti Indosawit

Subur) is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) since 2006.

More than 86% of its owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi

provinces and 100% of Plasma Scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi

provinces have been RSPO certified. All its owned plantations and those owned

by scheme smallholders ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon

Certification) certified since 2014. In 2019, the company also achieved 100%

ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification.

The company’s operations

are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research

center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri’s

laboratory at the Center for Research and Development in Tebing Tinggi is accredited

by the National Accreditation Committee under the ILAC Mutual Recognition

Arrangement (ILAC MRA).

For more information,

please visit the Asian Agri website: https://www.asianagri.com/en/