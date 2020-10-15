Wildlife crime could be a source of future pandemics; tackling it must be embedded into international criminal law

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 October 2020 – The Global Initiative to End Wildlife Crime today

released details of a possible new groundbreaking legal agreement on tackling

wildlife crime that could help avoid future wildlife-related pandemics.



Crime™. Further press materials can be downloaded Credit: Peter Chadwick ©Photographers Against WildlifeCrime™. Further press materials can be downloaded here. www.endwildlifecrime.org

The form of this agreement would be a Protocol

under the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime

(UNTOC), the main international legal instrument in the fight against transnational

crime.

“The current international legal framework for

addressing wildlife crime is inadequate and it leaves us vulnerable to future

wildlife-related pandemics,” said John E. Scanlon AO, chair of The Global

Initiative to End Widlife Crime (EWC). “We need transformative changes to

ensure our international legal framework for addressing wildlife crime is fit

for purpose in a post COVID-19 world and today we are releasing details on how

we can scale up our collective efforts to end wildlife crime.”

Government representatives, crime experts and civil

society partners are currently meeting in Vienna to discuss the global

challenges of transnational organized crime at the tenth session of the

Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Convention against Transnational

Organized Crime. The proposed new Protocol will be discussed during a virtual

side event organized by the EWC at the COP on Friday 16th October at

2pm (UTC+2), register here.

The proposed “Protocol against the Illicit Trafficking in Specimens

of Wild Fauna and Flora“, would

criminalize the intentional illicit trafficking of specimens of wild fauna and

flora. The negotiation and adoption of

any new Protocol is a matter for States (countries), and whether these proposed

reforms move ahead will be determined by the States Parties to UNTOC.

States Parties to the proposed Protocol would agree to

adopt legislation establishing as a criminal offence the illicit trafficking of

any whole or part of a wild animal or plant, whether alive or dead. Among other commitments they also agree to the

exchange of information on known organized groups suspected of taking part in

illicit trafficking and the means of concealment of contraband, the sharing of forensic

samples, verifying the validity of documents, enhancing controls on the means

of illicitly transporting specimens and taking measures to discourage

demand.

If a Protocol is adopted, this would be the fourth Protocol

to UNTOC, the others being on human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and illicit

manufacture and trafficking in firearms.

The Protocol would signify recognition by States

Parties of the devastating scale, nature and consequences of wildlife crimes,

of the need to scale up collaborative efforts to prevent and criminalize them,

and provide States with the means to do so.

“The current international framework does not adequately

reflect the interconnected nature of wildlife trade, biodiversity protection,

ecological sustainability and both public and animal health,’ said Lisa

Genasci, CEO of ADM Captial Foundation, host of EWC. ‘We need urgent action

from governments to help restore wildlife populations and prevent future

pandemics.”

This

is the second briefing paper on international law reform released by EWC, with

the first being a set of proposed amendments to the Convention on International

Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) to include public health and animal health criteria

into the Convention’s decision-making processes.

Scientists estimate that 6 out of 10 known infectious

diseases in people are zoonotic,

meaning they are transmissible

between animals and humans. Of the

emerging infectious diseases, 3 out of 4 originate from wildlife. Scientists

are increasingly worried about the spread of zoonotic

pathogens and, in light of the devastation caused by

COVID-19, their potential humanitarian and economic impact

Meanwhile, the World

Bank has estimated the value of illegal logging, fishing and wildlife

trade at USD$1 trillion or more per year, when taking into account

the impacts of such crimes on esosystems and the services they provide, the

loss of government revenue, and the value of the contraband.

“Illicit

trafficking in wildlife exacerbates corruption, insecurity, and poverty, has a

devastating impact on entire ecosystems, including their ability to sequester

carbon, and it poses a risk to public and animal health” Scanlon said. “Yet there is no global agreement on wildlife

crime. Given the enormous consequences for people, our planet and our health,

now is the time to move forward with bold and necessary reforms. We must leave

the next generation with a system that is fit for purpose in a post COVID-19

world, one that helps ensure a healthy and prosperous planet, and gives us the

best chance of avoiding future pandemics.”

EWC, is an

initiative of organizations working on wildlife crime and trade related issues

and is hosted by the Hong Kong based ADM Capital Foundation, chaired by Scanlon

and

with a Steering Group comprising the Born Free Foundation, the Global

Environmental Institute the ICCF Group and the Food and Land Use Coalition. More information on the Initiative, including its

Steering Group, the organizations that have signed up as Champions of the

Initiative, and its Special Advisers and Supporters, can be found on the EWC website

here.