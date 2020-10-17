VinUniversity Inaugurates Its First Academic Year

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 October 2020 – On 17 October, 2020, VinUniversity (Vingroup) – the first private, not-for-profit

university of excellence in Vietnam – officially opened its first academic year

with seven majors in three fields: Business Administration, Engineering and

Computer Science, and Health Sciences.





VinUniversity (VinUni) has celebrated its

first convocation ceremony after a rigorous selection process, capping

admissions at just 260 students for the first academic year (2020 – 2021). Of

these, 230 are full-time undergraduate students, 30 are exchange students in

the “Study Away” exchange program cooperated between VinUniversity

and international universities (Cornell University – USA, and University of

Technology Sydney – Australia).

The students of the inaugural academic

year are the most talented of nearly 4,500 applicants, with high school grade

point average within the top 2.5 per cent of the country. In particular, the

average IELTS English proficiency score of admitted students is 7.15 and the

average SAT score is 1,411, which is in the top 5 per cent worldwide. Nearly 20

per cent of students have achieved merits in national and international

academic Olympiads, prestigious competitions, and all students have actively

participated in extracurricular activities and community projects.

In addition to solid academic performance

and outstanding achievements, admitted students demonstrate VinUniversity’s

AACC qualities — Outstanding Ability, Aspiration, Creativity, and Commitment.

Designed according to the admission approach of top universities in the world,

the comprehensive, transparent, and fair selection process includes multiple

application rounds, and individual interviews with faculty in the key decision

round.

From this rigorous application process,

VinUniversity has successfully recruited a cohort with 65 per cent of the

students coming from specialised schools, 20 per cent from

international/bilingual schools and 15 per cent from other high-quality schools.

In terms of regional diversity, 55 per cent of students come from major cities

(Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang); and 45 per cent come from different

provinces nationwide.

In the first year, VinUniversity will

provide instruction in three main fields: Business Administration, Engineering

and Computer Science, and Health Sciences, beginning with seven majors:

Hospitality Management, Business Administration, Electrical Engineering,

Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Doctor of Medicine, and Nursing.

Notably, in its first academic year, VinUniversity has enrolled students for

graduate medical education to train resident physicians specialising in

Internal Medicine, General Surgery and Pediatrics.

With the high quality training conditions

offered, VinUniversity has just been awarded a QS 5-star standard certificate

by Quacquarelli Symonds (United Kingdom) in three areas: Facilities, Academic

Development and Inclusiveness.

In particular, QS highly recognises

VinUniversity’s commitment to academic development, including 100 per cent of

faculty participating in training in active-learning pedagogy and each student

having an academic adviser throughout their study at the university. QS also

grants 5 stars to VinUniversity’s facilities including lecture halls,

classrooms, stadiums, dormitories, libraries, gyms, swimming pools and

health care facilities.

With special support from Vingroup,

VinUniversity has granted generous financial resources to reduce the barriers

to education, including merit-based scholarships and financial aid packages to

students. Specifically, 100 per cent of VinUniversity students in the first

five intakes will receive a 35 per cent subsidy on tuition fees during the

designed duration of their entire programs. 85 per cent of students are awarded

scholarships and financial aid, including 100 per cent scholarships which cover

tuition and some living expenses. QS also highly appreciates VinUniversity’s

commitment to creating optimal conditions for talented students, students from

disadvantaged backgrounds, and striving for gender balance in all programs.

“VinUniversity has five core factors

and strives to be in the top 50 best young universities in the world. First is

a comprehensive, multi-dimensional admissions process; second is the selection

of talented faculty, working closely with the best universities in the world;

third is an advanced curriculum based on international standards; fourth is

perfect 5-star quality facilities; last but not least is the financial

commitment of long-term support from Vingroup” – Prof. Dr. Rohit Verma, Founding Provost of

VinUniversity emphasised.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Le

Mai Lan, Vingroup’s Vice Chairwoman and President of VinUniversity also shared

about the mission of training highly qualified, capable, and aspirational human

resources to contribute to the country. Dr. Le Mai Lan affirmed, “Vingroup

has donated VinUniversity with a non-refundable sum of VND 6,500 billion

(approximately US$280 million). Of this, VND 3,000 billion is devoted to

research, training and scholarships for talented students. Our goal is to teach

and encourage students who have ambition, qualities, wisdom and bravery, and

who are qualified to develop and innovate for the prosperity of society, to

support the country and themselves.”





The VinUniversity project was established

by Vingroup in March 2018 with a desire to create breakthroughs in the quality

of higher education in Vietnam, providing excellence and world-class values. To

achieve this ambition, VinUniversity has collaborated closely with leading and

prestigious universities throughout the world, in order to achieve the highest

standards in research, teaching, employment and international prospects.

Cornell

University (founded in 1865), is a private

university in the group of 8 Ivy League universities of the United States, which

specializes in Business, Technology, Hospitality, Agriculture, Life Science,

Computer Science, Law, and Medicine. According to the QS 2020 rankings, Cornell

is currently ranked 14th in the world overall. In particular, Hotel Management

training programs, Business Administration, and Engineering programs at Cornell

have always been at the top in the U.S. As of the end of 2016, 45 professors

and students who are alumni of Cornell have received the Nobel Prize. Cornell

aims to be a comprehensive research university and a role model of the 21st

century.