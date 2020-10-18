Award-winning communications firm SenateSHJ selects SugarCRM

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 19 October 2020 – SugarCRM, Inc.® today announced that award-winning communications firm

SenateSHJ will leverage Sugar’s customer experience (CX) solution to provide

a superior service to its clients across Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne, SenateSHJ

works with public and private sector clients on reputation management,

organisation change, and engagement and communications strategy.

“We’ve been looking for a comprehensive CRM solution that will

enable us to develop a deeper understanding of our clients’ needs and to build

stronger relationships with them and Sugar Sell does this perfectly,” SenateSHJ

Group Managing Director Brendon O’Connor says.

SenateSHJ will use Sugar CX to capture important client information

and deliver superior client service with its teams working with all critical

market data on a single platform.

“We are delighted to

welcome SenateSHJ onboard and to

help them achieve a comprehensive and clear view of their customers,” SugarCRM GM, Asia Pacific Jason du Preez says. “We’re

impressed with SenateSHJ’s commitment to client satisfaction, but also their

relentless pursuit in helping their clients to engage and communicate better in

the current environment.”

Auckland-based cloud technology solutions provider Cloudtech,

a SugarCRM Elite Partner, helped spearhead the relationship and will provide

implementation support.

Sugar’s time-aware CX

solutions enable marketing, sales, and service teams to gain a high-definition

view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey.

To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About SenateSHJ

Founded in 2002, SenateSHJ has grown to become one of

Australasia’s most successful independent communication consultancies. Its

consultants come from diverse backgrounds including government, healthcare,

journalism, media, marketing and business consulting, digital and social

strategy management, and communications. SenateSHJ’s people are astute problem

solvers, clear writers, strategic analysts and trusted advisers.





About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software

helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For

mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives

teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the

customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and

increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on

SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.