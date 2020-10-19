AXA Hong Kong Corporate Responsibility Week 2020 Mobilised 300 volunteers to promote mental health

Published: October 19, 2020

Instilled positivity among 800 beneficiaries and fundraised for Mental Health Foundation

 

In this year’s CR Week, AXA Hong Kong collaborated with five
non-governmental
organisations (‘NGOs’), including Christian Action, Mental Health Foundation,
New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association, St. James’ Settlement and Hong
Kong Young Women’s Christian Association, to
create DIY
mental-healing items. These items were later sent to 800 beneficiaries with
mental health challenges, together with gift packs consisting of staple food
items, anti-epidemic items and daily necessities.

The DIY mental-healing items made
by volunteers include:

  • Drawings from Art Jamming: Paintings with
    mental-healing colours to bring positivity to families with member(s) suffering
    from mental health issues.
  • Cheer-up Booklets: Booklets with supportive
    messages to families with children who have special educational needs to show
    encouragement and support.
  • Rain Sticks: For families with children with
    special educational needs. The sound of rain will stimulate the sense of
    hearing for them.
  • ‘Positive Stand by Me’ Message
    Boards    : Message boards with
    encouragement for individuals with mental health issues.
  • Upcycled Plastic Bottle Plant
    Pot    : Used plastic
    bottles were repurposed to become plant pots for kids to complete the design
    with their parents and start planting their own plant.

What’s more, near
200 financial
consultants together with their families and friends  joined the ‘Sports Challenge‘ organised by AXA Group, in which they had to do
one-hour walking or running in a weekend. With each participation, AXA Hong
Kong would make a donation in the name of the participants to Mental Health
Foundation. For each participant who walked or ran 2km to 5km, AXA Hong Kong will
donate HKD100; for those completed more than 5km, AXA Hong Kong will donate
HKD200 for each of them. Collectively the volunteers completed 789km,
equivalent to almost 19 marathons, and raised close to HKD25,000 for Mental Health
Foundation.

