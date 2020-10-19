Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2020 Global Office Impact Study

Global s tudy predicts

office sector recovery to be slow, but full recovery expected despite

work-from-home trend

Less affected by

the work-from-home trend, Hong Kong office market is expected to see a certain

level of momentum starting 2H 2021

– 19 October, 2020 –

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services

firm, recently released its first-ever Global Office Impact Study, projecting

that the world’s office leasing fundamentals will be significantly impacted by

the COVID-19 recession and the work-from-home trend, but they will ultimately

begin to improve in 2022 and will fully recover by 2025. The full recovery

timeline is consistent with what was observed during the Great Recession, but

at a slight lag due to the work-from-home trend. The report was developed by

the firm’s newly organized Global Think Tank, a team of senior researchers and

economists from around the world. The study analyzed the cyclical and

structural changes impacting the global office market and the implications for

recovery.

“We set out to answer the foundational and somewhat ambiguous question

of ‘what will become of the office’ by taking a deep, scientific look at the

forces created by this pandemic and the cumulative impacts on office sector

fundamentals,” said Kevin Thorpe, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Economist

and Global Head of Research. “We’ve examined the collective impact of these

forces, including job losses, office vacancy and rental rates, geographic

characteristics, and work from home expansion, to establish future-looking

scenarios that, under our base case, ultimately project a full global office market

recovery. Of course, all real estate is intensely local, and not every local

market will follow the same path to recovery.

Key findings from the

2020 Global Office Impact Study are concentrated on the full economic and

employment recovery anticipated for Q1 2022, and the corresponding demand for

office space as vacancies begin trending downwards and rental rates begin

appreciating. By 2025, global office vacancy is anticipated to return to

pre-crisis levels of approximately 11%, with rents returning to pre-crisis peak

levels.

“Even though the impact of work-from-home trends will slow the office

market recovery, the overall growth in office-using job sectors along with many

other factors — including agglomeration, culture/branding, and productivity —

collectively indicate that the office will continue to play an important role

in the economy going forward, said Rebecca Rockey, Global Head of

Forecasting at Cushman & Wakefield. “With this study, we’re looking

into an uncertain environment through the lens of evidence, data, and science.”

The study finds that increased flexible working and work-from-home

practices are less prevalent across Asia Pacific as a whole compared to

other regions and are unlikely to have meaningful alteration on the outlook for

the region’s office market. In Hong Kong, office demand will likely remain

driven by cost-saving relocations over the near-term. Keith Hemshall,

Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Director & Head of Office Service, Hong

Kong said: “Should the Covid-19 vaccine be available by mid-2021, we expect

the market to regain some positive momentum in the second half. Leasing

activity is likely to be concentrated in upcoming new developments that offer high

quality specifications and attractive commercial terms for pre-commitment. Some of the key developments including Two

Taikoo Place (Swire Properties) in Quarry Bay, AIRSIDE (Nan Fung Group) in Kai

Tak, 98 How Ming Street (Sun Hung Kai Properties) in Kwun Tong and 91 King Lam

Street (New World Development) in Cheung Sha Wan will draw significant tenant

interest.” In view of this, Cushman & Wakefield forecasts the city’s Grade

A office net absorption will return to a positive level in 2022, amounting to

around 1.1 million sq ft.

However, from a Landlord perspective, the 3.8 million sq ft of new

supply forecast for 2022 will be the highest annual total on record and will

exert significant downward pressure on rents. Eric Chong, Associate Director

of Research Hong Kong, at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Despite a

positive take-up forecast in 2022 and 2023, landlords in the city are likely to

come under increasing pressure due to these large-scale new developments

entering the market. We expect average rentals in Overall and Greater Central

to decline by 25-30% and 32-37% between Q3 2020 and Q4 2023 before bottoming

out in 2024.”

The 2020 Global Office Impact Study is the first of a four-part series,

which will provide a new and thoughtful look into the future of the office, and

the role it will play in a post-pandemic environment.

