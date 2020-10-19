Flexgigzz Ramps Hiring, Opening Over 5,000 New Roles to Boost Its Global Presence in the Gig Economy

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 19 October 2020 – Seeing an

opportunity in the gig economy, Flexgigzz

has recently revealed a bold plan to hire 5,400 employees by the 3rd

quarter of 2021, and over 90% of them will be remote workers working from their

homes. The new employees will be sourced globally from over 1,800 cities in 150

countries. The aim is to expand its market base to reach out to more

individuals reeling in from the pandemic’s effect as most countries are facing

economic recession and rising unemployment rates.

2020 has been full of surprises and nine months in, we are still facing many

challenges that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon and

pushing large nations into economic recession. ​The global financial system has

slowed down leading to an increased of overall unemployment rate to its highest

level, as retrenchments has more than doubled and business institutions

shutting down.





Flexgigzz – derived from the words flexible gigs offers a

solution for freelancers and employers to interact by allowing freelancers to

post their gigs online and for potential employers to utilise their service via

the platform www.flexgigzz.com which has recently

experienced significant growth in the number of signups as it offers various solutions such as

verifications, chats, payment and service validation after the work is

completed, providing both parties peace of mind.

Flexer Community Manager, Sally who is incharge of freelancer’s

enrolment and program added: “We are not just a gathering for freelancers; we

are a gathering for talents worldwide where individuals can post their gigs and

apply for jobs. We are here to enhance their reach and provide exemplary

support to their freelance journey.” The platform itself was designed to

be user friendly to accommodate users from various countries and languages. It

is also equipped with a 24/7 support assistance from the account administrators.

Base on the strong response in the recent months, Flexgigzz has since decided

to expand as it aims to offer alternatives and flexible jobs from talented

freelances and many of those who have lost their jobs recently. Its member’s signup rate has jumped by more than 300% to over 8,000

as many people are either adopting or opening up to the idea of working

freelance.

This 5,400 new hiring will mainly be in 2 departments, Flexer community and the

recruitment partner department, targeting individual and business so as to

create more vibrant community of freelancer and change employer perspective

towards freelancing and working from home .To deliver this unique service,

Flexgigzz brings about its expertise in building a remote working community

that the company has operated for the past three years with headcounts from all

over the world. Funding this expansion, Flexgigzz will strategize their growth

plan on a mixture of new technology partner to enhance teamwork collaboration

and targeting new growth market.

Mega, Recruitment Partner Manager who is incharge of employer’s signup

explained, “For employers who don’t have time to screen hundreds of

freelancers that bid for a project,​ Flexgigzz provides a service to scout

freelancers that best fit the employer requirements and budget.” Flexgigzz

embraces diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. We are committed to

building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and

skills.

About Flexgigzz

Flexgigzz is an online platform for authentic freelancers to

offer their digital services to businesses across industries with 400+

categories. It is a modern and secure solution to the gig economy, allowing

companies to search for professional services without ever leaving their

office. It is our mission to change the world one gig at a time.

