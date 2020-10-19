KWG Living Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of the HKSE

Offer Price at Between HK$7.0 to HK$8.13 per Share to Raise Gross Proceeds up to HK$3.117 billion and to Introduce a Number of Solid Cornerstone Investors

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 October 2020 – KWG Living Group Holdings Limited (“KWG Living” or

the Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, HKSE stock code: 3913), a comprehensive property management service provider in China

today announces the details of the global offering

(the “Global Offering”) and the proposed listing of its shares (the “Shares”)

on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKSE”).

The Global Offering is of a

total of 383,384,000 Shares (the “Offer Shares”), comprising an international

placing of 345,044,000 Shares, including 70,623,355 Reserved Shares under the

Preferential Offering (Could be reallocated and Depends on whether the

over-allotment option is exercised or not) (the International Placing) and a

Hong Kong public offering of 38,340,000 Shares (Could be reallocated) (the

“Hong Kong Public Offering”), representing approximately 90% and 10% of the

total number of the Offer Shares respectively. The indicative offer price (the

“Offer Price”) range is HK$7.0 to HK$8.13 per Share.

ABCI Capital Limited and

Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited are the Joint Sponsors of Global Offering.

ABCI Capital Limited, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, China

International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Credit Suisse

(Hong Kong) Limited and Morgan Stanley Asia Limited are the Joint Global

Coordinators of Global Offering. ABCI Capital Limited, Huatai Financial

Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong

Securities Limited, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Morgan Stanley Asia

Limited (in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering only), Morgan Stanley

& Co. International plc (in relation to the International Offering only),

BOCI Asia Limited, CGS-CIMB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, CLSA Limited, CRIC

Securities Company Limited, HeungKong Securities Limited are the Joint

Bookrunners of Global Offering. ABCI Securities Limited, Huatai Financial

Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong

Securities Limited, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Morgan Stanley Asia

Limited (in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering only), Morgan Stanley

& Co. International plc (in relation to the International Offering only),

BOCI Asia Limited, CGS-CIMB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, CLSA Limited, CRIC

Securities Company Limited and HeungKong Securities Limited are the Joint Lead

Managers of Global Offering.

The Group introduced a number

of solid cornerstone investors (“Cornerstone Investor”), to subscribe for a

certain number of Offer Shares with an aggregate amount of US$120 million. The

cornerstone investors agreed that their shares purchased pursuant to their

respective cornerstone investors agreement, are subject to the six months

Lock-up period following the Listing Date. The cornerstone investors include Gaoling

Fund, L.P and YHG Investment, L.P.(“Hillhouse Funds”), Orchid China Master Fund

Limited and LMA SPC, Harvest Global Capital Investments Limited, Snow Lake China

Master Fund, Ltd., The Valliance Fund , China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Oscar

and Partners Capital Limited, and Aspex Master Fund, of which Hillhouse Funds

subscribed for approximately US$50 million, and other cornerstone investors

each subscribed for US$10 million.

The net proceeds of the Global

Offering, after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated

expenses in connection with the Global Offering, are estimated to be

approximately HK$2,755.5 million, assuming an Offer Price of HK$7.56 per Offer

Share, being the midpoint of the proposed Offer Price range, and assuming the

Over-allotment Option is not exercised. These proceeds are intended to be

applied as follows:

approximately 60% will be used to pursue strategic

acquisitions and investment opportunities to further develop strategic

alliances, expand business scale and increase market shares in residential

property management service market and commercial and other non-residential property

management and operational service market;

intelligent service systems in order to further enhance operational efficiency

and service quality;

value-added services;

purpose and working capital.

KWG Living Group Holdings

Limited is a comprehensive property management service provider in China, carrying

the company philosophy of ”Careful Housekeeper”. KWG Living provide comprehensive

property management services for both residential properties and commercial

properties. Residential property management service segment comprises (i)

pre-sale management services; (ii) property management services; and (iii)

community value-added services, including (a) property agency services to

property developers and property owners; (b) home-living services to property

owners and residents; and (c) common area value-added services. The commercial

property management and operational service segment comprises (i)pre-sale management

services; (ii) commercial property management services; (iii) commercial

operational services; and (iv) other value-added services, primarily including

common area value-added services.

KWG Living focus on the development

in the Greater Bay Area and the track record had grown rapidly. According to

CIA, the Group was ranked 18th and 17th among the Top 100 Property Management

Companies in China (中國物業服務百強企業) in terms of overall strength in 2019 and 2020

respectively. As of April 30, 2020, the total GFA under management of

residential properties and commercial properties managed by the Group was 18.9

million sq.m. and 3.3 million sq.m respectively. These residential properties were

located in 38 cities or autonomous country in China, including major cities

such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Suzhou. KWG Living has further

penetrated the Great Bay Area. According to the industry consultant of the

Company, Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory

Limited (“JLL”), among the property management companies with commercial

operational services, we were ranked seventh in China and fifth in the Greater

Bay Area in terms of total GFA under management. In the Greater Bay Area, as of

April 30, 2020, the group has a contracted construction area of 14.2 million sq.m,

accounting for 41.2% of the total contracted construction area. The Group’s

revenue increased from RMB 463 million in 2017 to RMB 1.125 billion in 2019, a

compound annual growth rate of 55.8%, and net profit increased from RMB 44.15

million in 2017 to RMB 185 million in 2019 , The compound annual growth rate is

104.8%.

KWG Living has won well-recognized reputation and premium brought for its high

quality service. The Group has won different awards, including the top 10

leading companies in terms of service quality among the 2020 Top 100 Property

Management Companies in China

(2020中國物業服務百強服務質量領先企業十強) by CIA, together with KWG Group, were awarded 2020 Top 100 Commercial

Property Companies in China (2020中國商業地產百強企業) (ranked No. 8) in 2020 by CIA and a 2019 high growth commercial property enterprise (2019年度高成長商業地產企業) by linkshop.com (聯商網) etc.

The Group believes that well-recognized market reputation will enhance the

customer stickiness, also help to secure high-profile property management

projects and enable to further grow business. In addition, customers are

generally willing to pay a premium for quality services. According to the

ranking of CIA, in 2019, among the top 10 leading property management companies

in the Greater Bay Area, the group was ranked first in terms of revenue per

sq.m. among the top 10 leading property management companies in the Greater Bay

Area.

KWG Living commercial property

management and operation business is advancing steadily. Meanwhile, the Group could

also provide diversified services to cater to the needs of different customers.

The Group have been provided commercial property management and operational

services since 2006. The commercial property management and operational

business targets mid- to high-end commercial properties, including office

buildings and shopping malls. According to JLL, given the different customer

base, management and operation of commercial properties typically yield higher

service fees and profit margin in general, as compared to residential

properties. Therefore, the Group has placed an emphasis on commercial property

management and operational business, with an expectation that it will enhance

financial performance and contribute to profitability of the Group. In addition to providing diversified property management services to

residential and commercial properties, the Group also provides a series of

value-added services, including second-hand property agency services for

residential properties, household cleaning, maintenance, remodeled apartment

design for elderly residents, and commercial property renovation, facility

maintenance and leasing advertising space. The Group’s business portfolio has

created a diversified source of income, which helps improve financial

performance and increase customer loyalty.

The good development of KWG

Living is benefited from the support of KWG group and the excellent experienced

management. KWG Living was spun-off from KWG Group. KWG Group is a large-scale

property developer which has further penetrated the Greater Bay Area and

Yangtze River Delta Area with a strong focus on first-tier, new first-tier and

second-tier cities. The land reserves of KWG Group and its continuous

expansion will bring about steady support to the Group’s business. The

extensive experience and strong management capabilities are key to the success

of the Group. KWG Group not only has capable workforce, the Group also provide

the employees with comprehensive trainings and established a talent pool

management system to cultivate the employees.

Moreover, the Group utilized

advanced technology to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. The

Group has been utilizing “CoKWG” app to

provide residents with services including entry control, repair and maintenance

requirements. The Group has also installed various facilities in residential

properties under management for developing a smart community, which can save

labor cost while enhancing customer experience.

The Chairman, Non-executive

Director and a Controlling Shareholder MR. Kong Jianmin said, “KWG Living has already built a strong

foothold in the Greater Bay Area and will consolidate its leading position

there. Having set its sights on building up its nationwide business presence,

the Group will also seek to expand both its business and market shares in

Yangtze River Delta, Midwest China and, Hainan and Bohai Economic Rim. KWG

Living and KWG Group will also complement each other for mutual benefits based

on their good and stable relationship. After it is spun off through a separate

listing, KWG Living will have an independent platform for raising financing

directly. The move will also be conducive to the expansion of its investor base

and the improvement of the efficiency of its business operation and financial

management.”

Executive Director, the Chief

Executive officer and a Controlling Shareholder MR. Kong Jiannan said, “Residential property

development as an industry has been growing on the back of China’s urbanization

in the past several decades. This has generated a huge demand for residential

property management. Specifically, the Greater Bay Area’s market for

residential property management is booming. As a comprehensive property

management service provider in China, KWG Living will continue to grow and

further diversify into value-added services through acquisitions and strategic

investments. It will also upgrade its intelligent systems to further enhance

both the operational efficiency and customer experience. In the future, KWG

Living expects its revenue to continue to grow on the back of the increasing

gross floor area of properties under its management, its expanding geographical

market coverage and its further diversified service portfolio.”

The Hong Kong Public Offering commenced at 9:00

am on Monday, 19th October 2020, and is expected to close at 12:00 noon on Thursday, 22nd October

2020. The results of allocation in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the

Preferential Offering and the final Offer Price are expected to be announced on

Thursday, 29th October 2020. Dealings in the Shares on the Main

Board of HKSE are expected to commence on Friday, 30th October 2020,

with 3913 as the stock code.

White Application Forms and

prospectuses can be obtained from ABCI Securities Limited, Huatai Financial

Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong

Securities Limited, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Morgan Stanley Asia

Limited, BOCI Asia Limited, CGS-CIMB Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, CLSA

Limited, CRIC Securities Company Limited, HeungKong Securities Limited, and any

of the designated branches of the receiving banks, including Hang Seng Bank

Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited, and Standard

Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited; or apply online via the White Form eIPO

service at www.eipo.com.hk. Applicants can also instruct

HKSCC to process their applications by using Yellow Application Forms or via

electronic instructions.

(From left to right) KWG Living Group Holdings Limited Investor Relations Director Yu Jing, Chief Financial Officer Li Mingming, Executive Director and General Manager of the financial management center Yang Jingbo, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Kong Jiannan, Executive Director and General Manager of the residential property management department Wang Yue, human resources General Manager Kuang Xiaoling, General Manager of commercial department Cuiran

KWG Living Group Holdings Limited

Offer Statistics at-a-Glance