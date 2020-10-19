Zameen.com successfully organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore & Faisalabad

Such events are important for property sector’s growth: Shujaullah Khan

Real estate will continue to flourish: Laeeq Ahmed

LAHORE: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest property portal, recently organised the Property Sales Event in both Lahore and Faisalabad. The property extravaganza pulled the crowd in large numbers and over a dozen real estate initiatives, exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com, were put on display at the multi-city gathering.

The Property Sales Event-Lahore exhibits included Grand Square Mall, 18Green Condominiums, Pace Circle, LDA City Phase I, Al-Hayat Residencia, Icon Residencia, Dream Gardens-Lahore, Defence Raya, The Opus, Icon Homes, City Star Shopping Centre, Air Avenue Luxury Apartments, Zee Avenue, Hamza Residencia, and City Star Residencia, while the Property Sales Event-Faisalabad showcased Pavilion Heights, Prime City, Mid City, Mall of Faisalabad, Mannan Town, Model City-Khushab, Al-Karim Town, Capital Icon, Grand City-Sahiwal, Sahara City, Green Land Housing Scheme-Sargodha, and Nashrah Villas-Sargodha. Moreover, both the events featured stalls for Zameen Aurum, Zameen Opal-Lahore, Mall 35-Rawalpindi, and Zameen Ace Mall-Islamabad.

Talking to reporters in Faisalabad, Zameen.com’s Senior Director (Central) Shujaullah Khan said that the organization had been working in Pakistan’s property market for more than a decade. ‘We have earned the public’s trust (throughout the course of our service) and this is the reason why people willingly invest in our projects,’ he added. He stated that all the projects exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com ‘are 100% transparent and we never get on board with a project having documents of doubtful authenticity.’

Commenting on the occasion in Lahore, Zameen.com’s Senior Director (Project Sales) Laeeq Ahmed Chaudhry said that the Property Sales Event was aimed at ‘showcasing some of the hottest residential and commercial real estate projects under the same roof’. In response to a question, he stated that the global as well as Pakistan’s real estate sector had been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. ‘The situation is improving but a full recovery (from the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19) will take time,’ he added.

Zameen.com’s sales team also presented a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities. Moreover, interested parties were introduced to attractive discount offers on real estate projects exclusively marketed by Zameen.com. A record number of visitors attended the gatherings and lauded the efforts of Zameen.com for hosting the Property Sales Event.

