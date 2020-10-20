Aberdeen’s green stone coating expands into USA

TAIPEI,

TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 20 October

2020 – The faux stone coating for buildings, a green product developed and

manufactured by Aberdeen, has built a solid market base in ASEAN over the years,

thanks to Taiwan government’s promotional support. The Kaohsiung-based maker now

is ready to expand its niche coating to the US and European countries.

ADDSTONE simple spraying can create noble and elegant granite buildings



Amid growing awareness of health and environmental impact of

traditional paints and coatings, the demand for green coating has been

increasing in the last decade.

The environmentally friendly water-based coating

ADDSTONE has created a highly simulated, colorful, simple process and

durable faux-stone coating system.

It uses water as a diluent and does not contain toxic solvents and heavy

metal compounds. The pollution-free coating is in line with the green trend of

global construction.

ADDSTONE faux stone coating presents a texture that is unique and

realistic like the actual granite, providing an ideal fit to the design goals.

It can be applied to index buildings, mansions, installation art, and European

style constructions. The faux stone coating is durable, realistic and easy to fix. In addition, the top coating remains durable, dust free and easy to clean.

Amenda Wu , Aberdeen’s

marketing manager, said that ADDSTONE, a water-based coating that lowers the

emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), is an ideal environmental and

economical substitute for real stone since the mining of granite involves

blasting rock formation and destroying mother nature.

As the world commits to environment

protection and sustainability more than ever, Aberdeen is doing its part by

introducing greener coating products for buildings, Wu said.

With its strength in R&D and manufacturing

expertise, Aberdeen has successfully turned itself from an ODM to a brand owner.



To enforce its marketing

efforts, Aberdeen approached Green Trade

Project Office (GTPO) under Taiwan’s Ministry of

Economic Affairs for support. The ministry provides overseas

trade promotion programs with concerted efforts from Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Industrial Technology Research Institute.

Aberdeen joined GTPO’s trade

delegation to the building expo Bex Asia 2019 held in Singapore. It also took part in Indonesia’s building

expo in 2019, in which GTPO established a “Taiwan Excellence Hall” showcasing

various green products made in Taiwan with government endorsement. In Thailand, GTPO helps collect information of master builders

and construction companies.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has

interrupted world trade activities. To counter the global shutdown, GTPO

organizes five online trade shows and invites ASEAN key opinion leaders to

promote Made-in-Taiwan products. Aberdeen is leveraging these digital marketing

tools to cope with the post-pandemic new normal.

ADDSTONE has been welcome by the ASEAN

market because it provides architects and interior designers a better

alternative to stones and toxic coatings in the marketplace, the company said.

Siam Paragon, one of the largest shopping malls in Thailand, has adopted

ADDSTONE coatings due to its high and green quality.

Now Aberdeen has distributors and

business partners in Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Middle

East. It is now planning to soon enter higher-value market in Europe and the US.

About Aberdeen

Established

in 2017, Aberdeen is headquartered in Kaohsiung, the southern port city of

Taiwan. It was founded as a

paint and coatings ODM for European and the US brands. After operating as an ODM for several years, Aberdeen started

creating its own brands. It has designed, developed and manufactured countless new product lines

for customers to choose from. Aberdeen has all the product know-how and wants

to create more value and build up its own

brand name.