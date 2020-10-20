Aberdeen’s green stone coating expands into USA
TAIPEI,
TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 20 October
2020 – The faux stone coating for buildings, a green product developed and
manufactured by Aberdeen, has built a solid market base in ASEAN over the years,
thanks to Taiwan government’s promotional support. The Kaohsiung-based maker now
is ready to expand its niche coating to the US and European countries.
ADDSTONE simple spraying can create noble and elegant granite buildings
Amid growing awareness of health and environmental impact of
traditional paints and coatings, the demand for green coating has been
increasing in the last decade.
The environmentally friendly water-based coating
ADDSTONE has created a highly simulated, colorful, simple process and
durable faux-stone coating system.
It uses water as a diluent and does not contain toxic solvents and heavy
metal compounds. The pollution-free coating is in line with the green trend of
global construction.
ADDSTONE faux stone coating presents a texture that is unique and
realistic like the actual granite, providing an ideal fit to the design goals.
It can be applied to index buildings, mansions, installation art, and European
style constructions. The faux stone coating is durable, realistic and easy to fix. In addition, the top coating remains durable, dust free and easy to clean.
Amenda Wu , Aberdeen’s
marketing manager, said that ADDSTONE, a water-based coating that lowers the
emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), is an ideal environmental and
economical substitute for real stone since the mining of granite involves
blasting rock formation and destroying mother nature.
As the world commits to environment
protection and sustainability more than ever, Aberdeen is doing its part by
introducing greener coating products for buildings, Wu said.
With its strength in R&D and manufacturing
expertise, Aberdeen has successfully turned itself from an ODM to a brand owner.
To enforce its marketing
efforts, Aberdeen approached Green Trade
Project Office (GTPO) under Taiwan’s Ministry of
Economic Affairs for support. The ministry provides overseas
trade promotion programs with concerted efforts from Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Industrial Technology Research Institute.
Aberdeen joined GTPO’s trade
delegation to the building expo Bex Asia 2019 held in Singapore. It also took part in Indonesia’s building
expo in 2019, in which GTPO established a “Taiwan Excellence Hall” showcasing
various green products made in Taiwan with government endorsement. In Thailand, GTPO helps collect information of master builders
and construction companies.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has
interrupted world trade activities. To counter the global shutdown, GTPO
organizes five online trade shows and invites ASEAN key opinion leaders to
promote Made-in-Taiwan products. Aberdeen is leveraging these digital marketing
tools to cope with the post-pandemic new normal.
ADDSTONE has been welcome by the ASEAN
market because it provides architects and interior designers a better
alternative to stones and toxic coatings in the marketplace, the company said.
Siam Paragon, one of the largest shopping malls in Thailand, has adopted
ADDSTONE coatings due to its high and green quality.
Now Aberdeen has distributors and
business partners in Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Middle
East. It is now planning to soon enter higher-value market in Europe and the US.
About Aberdeen
Established
in 2017, Aberdeen is headquartered in Kaohsiung, the southern port city of
Taiwan. It was founded as a
paint and coatings ODM for European and the US brands. After operating as an ODM for several years, Aberdeen started
creating its own brands. It has designed, developed and manufactured countless new product lines
for customers to choose from. Aberdeen has all the product know-how and wants
to create more value and build up its own
brand name.