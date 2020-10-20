Azbil to Exhibit Online the Latest Automation Technologies and Solutions at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code:

6845) announced that it will participate as an exhibitor for the third

consecutive year in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) to be held

from October 20 to 22. This year, the event will take place online, allowing

visitors from all over the world to easily visit Azbil’s exhibitor showcase,

which will feature the Company’s latest automation technology from Japan under

the theme of “Contributing ‘in series’ to the achievement of a sustainable society

through human-centered automation!”

ITAP

is Asia-Pacific’s counterpart to HANOVER MESSE, the world’s leading industrial

tradeshow, and is the region’s premiere B2B trade event for promoting Industry

4.0, especially in areas such as industrial automation and digital

transformation. Azbil will have representatives from offices in the region online

to chat with visitors about products and solutions as well as answer questions.

Because Southeast Asia

continues to experience rapid growth in technology coupled with increased

adoption of digital transformation, Azbil is participating again this year to

show its commitment to providing its unique products and technologies to the

region. Azbil will showcase the latest technologies from Japan covering the following

areas.

Process automation, with examples of smart field devices that

contribute to plant safety, stable operation, and improved productivity.

Factory automation, which features the Company’s measurement,

control, and networking technologies that can improve factory operation through

IoT, big data, and other innovations.

control, and networking technologies that can improve factory operation through IoT, big data, and other innovations. Building automation, with a focus on how Azbil’s technologies for

energy management and comfort can be applied to turn technology-driven smart

cities into a human-centric smart society.

Azbil will also offer a

virtual tour, allowing visitors to experience the showroom of the Company’s Strategic

Planning & Development Office for Southeast Asia located in Singapore and

learn even more about various products. Azbil’s exhibitor showcase website has

details.

Additionally, the Company

will make online presentations and participate in a panel discussion, as

detailed in “Online Events” in the following overview.

■ Event

overview

Dates Tuesday, October 20 to Thursday, October

22, 2020 Event Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) Registration https://www.gevme.com/industrial-transformation-asia-pacific-a-hannover-messe-event-2020/?promo=ITAP20AZBIL (Free registration for Trade Visitor

status) Azbil Showcase https://itap-connected.com/public/showcase/azbil-corporation (available until January 31, 2021) Products and Solutions Process automation ・Early Warning System

for Time Series Data Forecasts and visualizes future fluctuations important

for safety management ・Online

Anomaly Monitoring System Detection and quick

notification of anomalies utilizing big data ・Control valve maintenance support system and smart valve positioners Improves efficiency

of control valve maintenance operations with control valve management and

online diagnostics Factory automation ・Multi-vendor IoT gateway Speeds up IoT integration development

・Adjustable proximity

sensor Visualizes the sensing safety margin, and reduce

required configuration time Building automation ・Digital Twin Intelligent Building Management System Human-centric smart society with comprehensive and

interlinked solutions to improve people’s quality of life ・COVID-19 Solutions for Safe Building Environments Prevents the spread of diseases via airborne or

aerosol-based transmission Online Events Times

are Singapore standard time. 1 Presentation:

Realizing smart factories using IoT and AI ・(October 20, 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.) 2 Presentation:

Greenhouse gas reduction for utility plants through digital technology ・(October 20, 3:30 to 3:50 p.m.) 3 Panel:

Preparing for the recovery of the semiconductor and electronics &

manufacturing sectors ・(October 21, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.)

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of

“human-centered automation,” Azbil continues to support customers by

solving problems at and improving the value of their worksites.





About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people’s safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2020, Azbil employed over 9,800 people worldwide and generated ¥259 billion in revenue.