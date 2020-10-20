Azbil to Exhibit Online the Latest Automation Technologies and Solutions at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code:
6845) announced that it will participate as an exhibitor for the third
consecutive year in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) to be held
from October 20 to 22. This year, the event will take place online, allowing
visitors from all over the world to easily visit Azbil’s exhibitor showcase,
which will feature the Company’s latest automation technology from Japan under
the theme of “Contributing ‘in series’ to the achievement of a sustainable society
through human-centered automation!”
ITAP
is Asia-Pacific’s counterpart to HANOVER MESSE, the world’s leading industrial
tradeshow, and is the region’s premiere B2B trade event for promoting Industry
4.0, especially in areas such as industrial automation and digital
transformation. Azbil will have representatives from offices in the region online
to chat with visitors about products and solutions as well as answer questions.
Because Southeast Asia
continues to experience rapid growth in technology coupled with increased
adoption of digital transformation, Azbil is participating again this year to
show its commitment to providing its unique products and technologies to the
region. Azbil will showcase the latest technologies from Japan covering the following
areas.
- Process automation, with examples of smart field devices that
contribute to plant safety, stable operation, and improved productivity.
- Factory automation, which features the Company’s measurement,
control, and networking technologies that can improve factory operation through
IoT, big data, and other innovations.
- Building automation, with a focus on how Azbil’s technologies for
energy management and comfort can be applied to turn technology-driven smart
cities into a human-centric smart society.
Azbil will also offer a
virtual tour, allowing visitors to experience the showroom of the Company’s Strategic
Planning & Development Office for Southeast Asia located in Singapore and
learn even more about various products. Azbil’s exhibitor showcase website has
details.
Additionally, the Company
will make online presentations and participate in a panel discussion, as
detailed in “Online Events” in the following overview.
■ Event
overview
|
Dates
|
Tuesday, October 20 to Thursday, October
|
Event
|
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)
|
Registration
|
https://www.gevme.com/industrial-transformation-asia-pacific-a-hannover-messe-event-2020/?promo=ITAP20AZBIL
(Free registration for Trade Visitor
|
Azbil Showcase
|
https://itap-connected.com/public/showcase/azbil-corporation
(available until January 31, 2021)
|
Products and
Solutions
|
・Early Warning System
Forecasts and visualizes future fluctuations important
・Online
Detection and quick
・Control valve maintenance support system and smart valve positioners
Improves efficiency
Factory automation
・Multi-vendor IoT gateway
Speeds up IoT integration development
Visualizes the sensing safety margin, and reduce
Building automation
・Digital Twin Intelligent Building Management System
Human-centric smart society with comprehensive and
・COVID-19 Solutions for Safe Building Environments
Prevents the spread of diseases via airborne or
|
Online Events
|
Times
1 Presentation:
・(October 20, 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.)
2 Presentation:
・(October 20, 3:30 to 3:50 p.m.)
3 Panel:
・(October 21, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.)
Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of
“human-centered automation,” Azbil continues to support customers by
solving problems at and improving the value of their worksites.
About Azbil Corporation
Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people’s safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2020, Azbil employed over 9,800 people worldwide and generated ¥259 billion in revenue.