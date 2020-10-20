Ireland’s Leading Property Developer Bartra Offers Immigration Consultancy Service in Hong Kong
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – Bartra
Wealth Advisors (‘Bartra’), a subsidiary of Ireland’s market leading real estate
developer Bartra Capital Limited, offers its immigration consultancy
service in Hong Kong, making it the first Irish property developer to establish
a base in Hong Kong. Bartra provides direct access for clients and investors to
invest in its “IIP
property-related projects” in Ireland as a means to obtain Irish residency. Its
service forgoes the need for an intermediary, enabling clients to emigrate in
one simple step.
Intention to emigrate among the people of Hong Kong has spiked in recent
years. According to a survey conducted by the Hong Kong Institute of
Asia-Pacific Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in September 2019,
42% of the respondents indicated that they would emigrate if given the chance.
Ireland is fast becoming one of the popular choices for Hong Kong emigrants to
settle. As the only English-speaking member of the European Union, Ireland is a
gateway to both the UK and European countries, and enjoys one of the lowest
corporate tax rates in Europe, increasing its appeal as a regional business hub
for multinational corporations.
As a subsidiary of the most successful real estate developer in Ireland,
Bartra distinguishes itself from other immigration agencies in Hong Kong by
providing a direct route for clients to invest in property projects in Ireland
without an intermediary. Armed with an on-the-ground team in Ireland in possession
of a wealth of local knowledge, Bartra offers advice about the living, working,
and schooling conditions in Ireland as well as landing support to ensure a
smooth and well-prepared emigration process for its clients.
For Hong Kong clients intending to obtain permanent residency in Ireland,
Bartra delivers a one-step immigration service through investments in projects
qualifying Ireland’s Immigrant Investment Programme (IIP) and approved by the
Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service, including social housing and
nursing home projects.
Mr. James Hartshorn, CEO and Co-Founder of
Bartra Wealth Advisors, said, “Ireland has become an emerging emigration
destination for the Hong Kong people in recent years. With our solid
reputation, proven track record, and direct access to property investments in
Ireland, Bartra commands unrivalled creditability in Irish immigration
consultancy service. Our presence in Hong Kong is the perfect showcase of our
expertise. It enables us to better serve the needs of our clients here and
facilitate their emigration journey. We looking forward to giving ease to
individuals and families in Hong Kong in their relocation to Ireland.”
About Bartra Wealth Advisors
Bartra Wealth Advisors (Bartra) is a subsidiary company of Ireland’s most
successful real estate developer Bartra Capital Limited, specialising in
providing independent Irish immigration investment advisory services. With the
well-established business, extensive Irish immigration experience, expertise in
the investment field, professional landing teams and strong business network
support, Bartra Group has successfully carried out a significant amount of
social housing and nursing home IIP (Immigrant Investor Programme) projects and
it has helped hundreds of families successfully immigrate to Ireland.
Bartra Wealth Advisors prides itself on delivering streamlined, in-group,
end-to-end services. Its unique business model supports clients throughout
their investment and immigration journey, from immigration advisory and
government backed IIP projects through to exit executions. It maintains a 100%
application approval rate and a 100% renewal rate.
https://www.bartrawealthadvisors.com/
Bartra
Insight
– Stoneybatter — Dublin’s
Hippest Neighbourhood: Click here
– What is it like to attend
secondary school in Ireland? : Click here
To see more Ireland’s insight article, please visit
Bartra Wealth Advisors’ website:
https://www.bartrawealthadvisors.com/insight/