Sisaran Group Co., Ltd. Honored at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020
SINGAPORE- Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – A total of 81 projects and business leaders across Asia were selected as
recipients of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA),
which was an increase of 27% from last year. Widely regarded as the gold
standard for CSR and sustainability practice, this year’s award ceremony was
organized virtually due to the unprecedented global healthcare crisis. A
diversity of industries and leading organizations from all over the region
received the AREA, demonstrating a continued dedication to responsible business
practices despite the pandemic.
Organized by
Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible
entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses
and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business
practices. The award categories are Social Empowerment, Investment in People,
Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy
Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. Through the award ceremony,
this unique opportunity has provided over 600 attendees to interconnect and
celebrate virtually.
Company
Introduction
Sisaran Group
is a property development company based on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard
promoting green leadership throughout Thailand. Sisaran Group aims to set new
standards in green leadership and community development through their
award-winning CSR project the “Bang Saray Developent Program (B.D.P)”.
Bang Saray Development
Program (B.D.P)
The “Bang Saray Development Program (B.D.P)” launched
in 2017 and has continued to expand by engaging the community, local business,
NGO’s and government agencies. The main aim of the project is to protect the
local ecosystem and environmental resources upon which the local community
depends. The project is focused on engaging the local community and other
stakeholders in order to deliver environmental change whilst promoting sustainable
business development in the area. Furthermore, the project focuses development
in the area. Furthermore, the project focuses on educating the local community
and other stakeholders in order to have a wider long-term impact. Sisaran Group
is also committed to sustainable development with their new “ECO” brand of
semi-sustainable developments.
The Clean Up Project
The
project conducted surveys of the local area for high pollution zones and
potential sites for renovation and improvement. After creating detailed grid
zones, reference points and information, the B.D.P engaged the local community
leaders, local businesses and government organizations to formulate actionable
plans.
One
of the main focuses was on monthly “clean up” projects in partnership with
other stakeholders to create awareness. The project conducted specific “clean
up” of highly polluted areas to improve local resident’s standard of living and
engage them in sustainable development initiatives. The Company also focus on
educating the local community and visitors through events, signage, printed
collaterals, face to face visits and social media. Other areas of focus include
engaging schools for education projects based around tree planting and plastic
pollution. The project installed recycling bins and anti-pollution signage in
the local area and at the project sites to further promote sustainability and
reduce pollution
Achievements and Impact
The project has conducted 30
community “clean up” and 15 specific “clean up” projects of high waste areas
which has significantly impacted the local community and environment. In
addition, the project has planted over 500 trees in the local area in
partnership with schools and government organizations. The project has also
conducted several “Art for Education” projects within the local community.
Currently 10 major renovation projects have been completed. These include the
renovation of the local park by cleaning, tree planting and installation of new
benches and points of interest. During the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the focus
has been aimed in supporting and engaging the local community through the
Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of “Move Forward
Together” and “Buy Local – Support Community”. Sisaran Group also regularly
supports a wide range of charity and other local government initiatives. The
project has won multiple awards and accreditations for CSR.
Future Direction
Sisaran
Group aims to further develop the Bang Saray Development Program alongside a
range of other sustainable initiatives to set a new standard for Green
Leadership in Thailand. Sisaran plans to continue with their monthly “Clean Up”
and “Specific Clean Up” projects, tree planting and environmental education
projects.
The
next phase of the program will focus on supporting the local community through
a range of new initiatives. These include the instillation of tourist
information and environmental education points across the area. This will
include a local guidebook which reinforces and educates the need for
sustainability. They are also working with local artists to produce calendars
and environmental street art to support the community. They are also preparing
to renovate local landmarks such as the whale shark statue to raise awareness
of ocean pollution. The Company also plan to further strengthen staff training
to promote sustainability and set a new benchmark for Green Leadership in
Thailand.
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise
Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is
rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive
economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two
pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship.
Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote
competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic
status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and
courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.
About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards
The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors
Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship
in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion,
Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and
Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.