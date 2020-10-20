Sisaran Group Co., Ltd. Honored at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach – 20 October 2020 – A total of 81 projects and business leaders across Asia were selected as

recipients of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA),

which was an increase of 27% from last year. Widely regarded as the gold

standard for CSR and sustainability practice, this year’s award ceremony was

organized virtually due to the unprecedented global healthcare crisis. A

diversity of industries and leading organizations from all over the region

received the AREA, demonstrating a continued dedication to responsible business

practices despite the pandemic.

Organized by

Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible

entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses

and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business

practices. The award categories are Social Empowerment, Investment in People,

Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy

Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. Through the award ceremony,

this unique opportunity has provided over 600 attendees to interconnect and

celebrate virtually.

Company

Introduction





Sisaran Group

is a property development company based on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard

promoting green leadership throughout Thailand. Sisaran Group aims to set new

standards in green leadership and community development through their

award-winning CSR project the “Bang Saray Developent Program (B.D.P)”.

Bang Saray Development

Program (B.D.P)

The “Bang Saray Development Program (B.D.P)” launched

in 2017 and has continued to expand by engaging the community, local business,

NGO’s and government agencies. The main aim of the project is to protect the

local ecosystem and environmental resources upon which the local community

depends. The project is focused on engaging the local community and other

stakeholders in order to deliver environmental change whilst promoting sustainable

business development in the area. Furthermore, the project focuses development

in the area. Furthermore, the project focuses on educating the local community

and other stakeholders in order to have a wider long-term impact. Sisaran Group

is also committed to sustainable development with their new “ECO” brand of

semi-sustainable developments.

The Clean Up Project

The

project conducted surveys of the local area for high pollution zones and

potential sites for renovation and improvement. After creating detailed grid

zones, reference points and information, the B.D.P engaged the local community

leaders, local businesses and government organizations to formulate actionable

plans.

One

of the main focuses was on monthly “clean up” projects in partnership with

other stakeholders to create awareness. The project conducted specific “clean

up” of highly polluted areas to improve local resident’s standard of living and

engage them in sustainable development initiatives. The Company also focus on

educating the local community and visitors through events, signage, printed

collaterals, face to face visits and social media. Other areas of focus include

engaging schools for education projects based around tree planting and plastic

pollution. The project installed recycling bins and anti-pollution signage in

the local area and at the project sites to further promote sustainability and

reduce pollution

Achievements and Impact

The project has conducted 30

community “clean up” and 15 specific “clean up” projects of high waste areas

which has significantly impacted the local community and environment. In

addition, the project has planted over 500 trees in the local area in

partnership with schools and government organizations. The project has also

conducted several “Art for Education” projects within the local community.

Currently 10 major renovation projects have been completed. These include the

renovation of the local park by cleaning, tree planting and installation of new

benches and points of interest. During the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the focus

has been aimed in supporting and engaging the local community through the

Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of “Move Forward

Together” and “Buy Local – Support Community”. Sisaran Group also regularly

supports a wide range of charity and other local government initiatives. The

project has won multiple awards and accreditations for CSR.

Future Direction

Sisaran

Group aims to further develop the Bang Saray Development Program alongside a

range of other sustainable initiatives to set a new standard for Green

Leadership in Thailand. Sisaran plans to continue with their monthly “Clean Up”

and “Specific Clean Up” projects, tree planting and environmental education

projects.

The

next phase of the program will focus on supporting the local community through

a range of new initiatives. These include the instillation of tourist

information and environmental education points across the area. This will

include a local guidebook which reinforces and educates the need for

sustainability. They are also working with local artists to produce calendars

and environmental street art to support the community. They are also preparing

to renovate local landmarks such as the whale shark statue to raise awareness

of ocean pollution. The Company also plan to further strengthen staff training

to promote sustainability and set a new benchmark for Green Leadership in

Thailand.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise

Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is

rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive

economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two

pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship.

Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote

competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic

status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and

courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.





About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors

Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship

in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion,

Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and

Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.