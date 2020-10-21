Best Battery Mobile Phones in Pakistan

Smartphones are designed with innovation and the latest technology. The advanced technology used in mobile gives a strong battery life as compared to old models of smartphones. While purchasing any mobile, people in Pakistan usually go with the feature of battery life because most of the people who used mobile the whole day and make sure to purchase a mobile with healthy and long battery life.

The mobile phone charged at 100% lowers with every 0.1 V cell in voltage and doubles the battery’s cycle life. If you continuously use the mobile, it is necessary to charge the phone once a day. Charging up the mobile in 30 to 80 percent of the range usually keeps the voltage lower along with the battery life span.

Basic battery settings in the mobile can be checked through the setting option in android phones, and the advanced feature to restore the battery life by energy-saving moods has also made the lives easy. The best battery life mobile phones in Pakistan are available in different price ranges, which are as follows:

Best Battery Life Mobile Phones 2020

The big mobile battery does not guarantee a long battery life, so it all depends on saving the charge by the phone’s internal functions. The best battery life smartphone in 2020 in Pakistan are:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Vivo NEX 3 5G

Oppo A9 (2020)

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Infinix Note 8i

Samsung Galaxy A20

Among all the new iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max brings the improved features and performance and offers the best battery life among all the latest iPhones. Apple (iPhones) are expensive, and every one perfect feature within this amount. No brand can beat the iPhone’s quality, but other android brands have also captured the market by providing the best battery life phones.

iPhone 11 Pro Max was also known to be the winner in battery life before the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but as it is recently launched with the most advanced features, it has beaten up all the previous iPhone models with a 3,687mAh battery.

Xiaomi mobile phones are creating a trustworthy image by providing stylish phones with high performance. If you are looking for a new trustable brand, then Xiaomi is not a wrong choice. You can quickly get the latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S with a long-lasting battery type of Li-Po of 5020 mAh. It is a non-removable type battery with 18W fast charging features.

This model is among the latest launched phone with the best battery life in Pakistan. The company has created the phone for a quick charge of 100% within just 65 minutes and has a fast-charging of 33W. Xiaomi is advancing its features along with the advancement in the technology and now the mobiles by this brand are designed in sophisticated designs also.

If you have less time for charging your mobile, then only 30 minutes are enough to give a perfect charge of 65%. The Li-Po of 5160 mAh is provided with a non-removable battery type. Not only the charge is reasonable; however, it has the advance technological features also.

Vivo NEX 3 is one of the best retailing known phones for long term battery life. It has a Li-Po of the battery capacity of 4500 mAh with a non-removable type. The fastest charging is recorded for it, among other models, as it is 44W with charged up the mobile with a few minutes. The 5G technology network has made the mobile with more advanced features and options.

The phone is designed with a stylish design with the primary triple camera and front camera with flash, high megapixel sharp quality. This mobile is considered as an all in one good quality-feature mobile. Vivo is gaining a competitive advantage by providing smartphones as well as the manual mobiles.

Oppo A9 (2020) has a smooth performance with excellent battery life. The Li-Pi of 5000 mAh has made the phone among the long-lasting charge mobile with reverse charging at only 10W. It has a non-removable disk, and the most exciting thing is that it has a high-quality quad-camera.

This Oppo model is known for its fast battery charging, where the people have positive reviews for the extended battery charge with the continuous usage. This phone is designed with the main quad-core cameras and dual front cameras with a non-removable battery of 4025 mAh.

The Infinix users always appreciate the long-lasting battery type and fast charging, and this feature of the phone make them stick with the brand. The best battery life of Infinix Note 8i has been noted with the battery capacity of 5200 mAh. The 6GB RAM phone with the AI camera lens has made the users crazy for the latest smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A20 may not have the other premium features in different models, but this A20 model has the best phone battery life at a low price. It has a typical 4000 mAh battery capacity but with an incredible 13.5 hours long-lasting phone battery.

The smartphone’s big screen and stylish design with the ultra-wide camera have satisfied the overall features. You can stay the power longer by the power-saving battery option, which usually helps when you have to work with the phone the whole day. It is successfully used by the businessmen who do not have to charge the phone repeatedly as the battery life stays longer per day.

Best Battery Life Smartphones Available Online

These smartphones are available online, where the features and overall specifications are also mentioned, along with the price. The company maintained price might differ online by the retailers and even at stores or malls. If you are looking for the best battery life mobiles, then do check out the above-described models as these models of different brands are serving at its best.

