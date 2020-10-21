The Clifford Clinic Expands to Provide Cosmetic Surgery
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 October
2020 – The Clifford Clinic is
announcing a new expansion to broaden the range of cosmetic services provided
to those seeking treatment in aesthetics medicine. At their new branch, The
Clifford Surgery Clinic offers plastic surgery services, adding to their
comprehensive list of aesthetic procedures provided.
Dr. Timothy Shim
joins the team as the resident Senior Consultant Plastic Surgeon at The
Clifford Surgery Clinic to lend his expertise in reconstructive and aesthetic
surgery. He has also trained in Tokyo to perform supermicosurgery, a precision-demanding
procedure that requires rigorous coordination between the eye, microscope and
hand. Known to have a keen eye for detail and an interest in aesthetics and
reconstructive microsurgery, he has carried out many surgical procedures such
as eyebag removal, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation and fat grafting.
The Clifford
Clinic began as an aesthetic clinic
that provides non-surgical aesthetics procedures including acne
treatments, pigmentation removal and fillers. Leading the clinic is Dr
Gerard Ee, who is medically trained in the UK and has amassed years of surgical
experiences from working in local and international hospitals. He is fully
accredited in aesthetic procedures that include fillers, Botox, lasers and
light therapies, delivering them in a unique approach that achieves symmetry
and elegance. Dr Gerard Ee is also joined by Dr Chow Yuen Ho, who has a keen
interest in aesthetic dermatological and laser procedures, and armed with more
than a decade of clinical practice experience under his belt.
With the clinic
expansion, The Clifford Surgery Clinic aims to cater to a wider group of
patients looking to enhance or improve their features surgically. This includes
plastic surgery procedures such as double eyelid surgery, breast implants,
tummy tuck and hymenoplasty. The Clifford Surgery Clinic is located at Clifford
Centre, less than a minute’s walk from Raffles Place MRT station exit A.