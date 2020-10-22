Dachser and Fraunhofer IML continue research partnership on new technologies
The international logistic service provider and the renowned German research institute are focusing on developing digital process and service innovations for Dachser’s global logistic network
HONG KONG, CHINA/KEMPTEN,
GERMANY/DORTMUND, GERMANY – Media
OutReach – 22 October 2020 – The Fraunhofer Institute for
Material Flow and Logistics IML and Dachser are extending their collaboration
in the DACHSER Enterprise Lab for a further three years. Their partnership will
continue to focus on research and development projects with practical
application benefits for the Dachser network. These include digital
technologies such as data science and artificial intelligence (AI), real-time
locating systems (RTLS), 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous
vehicles, and adaptive warehouse systems.
Image caption: DACHSER and
Fraunhofer IML continue research partnership.
“The first step in our joint research work in the
DACHSER Enterprise Lab is to gain a detailed understanding of new technologies
and their potential for logistics. Then we build on that to develop prototypes
and concepts that add tangible value for Dachser and our customers, turning
them into innovations,” explains Stefan Hohm, Corporate Director Corporate
Solutions, Research & Development at Dachser, who will head the new IT
& Development executive unit as of January 1, 2021. “So far, the work we’ve
done together has proven that we can transform research results from the
DACHSER Enterprise Lab into new processes and services throughout the entire
logistics network,” Hohm says.
“We’re delighted that Dachser is continuing its collaboration with
Fraunhofer IML. Our research results up to now and our new research contracts
show just how important applied research is for logistics and supply chain
management,” says Prof. Michael ten Hompel, Managing Director of Fraunhofer
IML. “We’re particularly proud that the lab teams have continued to work
effectively despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Of
course, technical aids such as video conferences and collaboration tools have
been a great help. But above all, it’s the extraordinary commitment and motivation
of everyone working at the DACHSER Enterprise Lab that is key to successful
research in challenging times,” ten Hompel says.
In the DACHSER Enterprise Lab, Dachser logistics
experts and scientists from Fraunhofer IML work in mixed lab teams on various
research and development assignments. The partnership between the logistics
service provider and the research institute was launched in October 2017 and
will now run until October 2023.
About Dachser
Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s leading
logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, Dachser
incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide
comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,000 employees based in
393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated a consolidated net revenue
of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. The same year, the logistics provider
handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country
organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.
In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,696 people in 48 locations in 12
Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.
For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk