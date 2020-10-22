EdgeProp Excellence Awards goes virtual; ceremony to be held on Oct 29, SGT 2pm

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 October

2020 – EdgeProp Singapore,

the fastest-growing property portal in the republic, will present its 4th EdgeProp Excellence Awards on Oct 29, 2020. The annual awards honour the leading performers

and outstanding developments in the local property community. It recognises the

relentless commitment from property developers to ensure continuous innovation,

best-in-class design and the highest level of integrity.

Despite the unprecedented

Covid-19 business environment, the awards saw the highest number of entries

this year.

Over 70 submissions in the six award categories — Landscape, Design,

Innovation, Sustainability, Marketing and Showflat — were evaluated by our panel of esteemed judges from various fields of expertise within the industry. They are:

Khew Sin Khoon,

Group CEO of CPG Corporation on Innovation Excellence

Ong Choon Fah,

CEO of Edmund Tie & Co. on Marketing Excellence

Yvonne Tan,

Director of DP Green on Landscape

Excellence

Angela Lim,

Co-Founder of SuMisura on Showflat Excellence

Colin Seah,

Founder & Director of Ministry of Design on Design Excellence

Dr Lee Nai Jia,

Deputy Director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, NUS on

Sustainability Excellence

Bernard Tong,

CEO, EdgeProp Singapore

The aggregated scores of all nominees

were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore, the Official Knowledge partner,

before the winners were announced.

The

judging committee will recognise a total of 13 winners

this year. The results will be announced

live on the EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2020 Virtual Ceremony on Oct 29, SGT

2pm, hosted by Mediacorp CLASS 95 DJ, Jean Danker. Register now for the virtual

seat at awards.edgeprop.sg/register. Watch the teaser here.

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers

personalised news and tools to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is

also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment

weekly publication established in Nov 2001.