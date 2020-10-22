Healthcare Professionals Top Credibility Score in APAC: Herbalife Nutrition Survey
- Close to 75% APAC consumers consider
healthcare professionals as the most credible source of providing nutrition advice
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22
October 2020 – Premier
global nutrition company, Herbalife
Nutrition, has released the
second part of its Asia Pacific Nutrition Myths Survey 2020, revealing that healthcare
professionals are the most trusted source of nutrition information providers amidst
consumers who rely on such advice to achieve desired health outcomes. The
survey was conducted with 5,500 consumers and 250 healthcare professionals (HCPs) from
Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines,
Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in March 2020.
Talking about this initiative, Dr
Kent Bradley, M.D., MBA, MPH – Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife
Nutrition said, “We strongly believe in collaborating with nutrition experts on
nutrition education for the public via platforms like the Herbalife Nutrition Asia
Pacific Wellness Tour, sharing and exchanging science-backed nutritional
knowledge through industry forums and talks, and supporting other
nutrition-related initiatives in the
community. By way of this survey, we were able to identify the prevalent
nutrition myths in the region, which are useful insights for HCPs when it comes
to providing better nutrition advice to their patients.”
The survey also identifies an immense gap in needs
with 65% consumers interested in receiving nutrition
information from their healthcare professionals and only 31% of consumers
receiving the advice. In addition, only 32% consumers proactively ask for
nutrition advice from their HCPs.
The main reasons these consumers shy away
from seeking nutrition advice from a healthcare professional are the lack of
time and lack of familiarity in asking for nutrition advice as, it’s
not deemed a common practice. But there is a consensus by a vast majority of
these consumers, on the need for proactive engagement from their HCPs in
sharing nutritional advice with them.
Another interesting
insight from the survey is that both consumers and HCPs consider nutrition companies as
the second most trusted source of nutrition information. With limited time in their hands to provide nutrition
and health advice to their patients, there was a clear indication (close to
80%) that HCPs call for nutrition companies to play a larger role in
disseminating nutritional knowledge to the public by collaborating more
strongly with the HCPs.
Talking about this
gap and how it can be filled, Dr Ben Ng, Consultant Endocrinologist at Arden
Endocrinology Clinic, Mount Elizabeth Novena said, “One of the most
insightful findings of this survey is the
huge need and want from consumers for nutrition knowledge. Their trust in us
only strengthens the role that we as healthcare professionals should be
playing. Nutrition companies also have an important role to play in empowering healthcare
professionals to impart nutritional knowledge, especially in times such as these,
where taking care of personal health has become critical.“
In the coming months, Herbalife Nutrition will be
intensifying its collaboration initiatives with the HCP community through a
series of multi-platform, public nutrition education and healthy lifestyle
activities. The company will also be working closely with other key
stakeholders and local partners to provide more accurate, timely and relevant
nutrition information to communities across the region.
