Healthcare Professionals Top Credibility Score in APAC: Herbalife Nutrition Survey

Close to 75% APAC consumers consider

healthcare professionals as the most credible source of providing nutrition advice

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22

October 2020 – Premier

global nutrition company, Herbalife

Nutrition, has released the

second part of its Asia Pacific Nutrition Myths Survey 2020, revealing that healthcare

professionals are the most trusted source of nutrition information providers amidst

consumers who rely on such advice to achieve desired health outcomes. The

survey was conducted with 5,500 consumers and 250 healthcare professionals (HCPs) from

Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines,

Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in March 2020.

Talking about this initiative, Dr

Kent Bradley, M.D., MBA, MPH – Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife

Nutrition said, “We strongly believe in collaborating with nutrition experts on

nutrition education for the public via platforms like the Herbalife Nutrition Asia

Pacific Wellness Tour, sharing and exchanging science-backed nutritional

knowledge through industry forums and talks, and supporting other

nutrition-related initiatives in the

community. By way of this survey, we were able to identify the prevalent

nutrition myths in the region, which are useful insights for HCPs when it comes

to providing better nutrition advice to their patients.”





The survey also identifies an immense gap in needs

with 65% consumers interested in receiving nutrition

information from their healthcare professionals and only 31% of consumers

receiving the advice. In addition, only 32% consumers proactively ask for

nutrition advice from their HCPs.

The main reasons these consumers shy away

from seeking nutrition advice from a healthcare professional are the lack of

time and lack of familiarity in asking for nutrition advice as, it’s

not deemed a common practice. But there is a consensus by a vast majority of

these consumers, on the need for proactive engagement from their HCPs in

sharing nutritional advice with them.

Another interesting

insight from the survey is that both consumers and HCPs consider nutrition companies as

the second most trusted source of nutrition information. With limited time in their hands to provide nutrition

and health advice to their patients, there was a clear indication (close to

80%) that HCPs call for nutrition companies to play a larger role in

disseminating nutritional knowledge to the public by collaborating more

strongly with the HCPs.

Talking about this

gap and how it can be filled, Dr Ben Ng, Consultant Endocrinologist at Arden

Endocrinology Clinic, Mount Elizabeth Novena said, “One of the most

insightful findings of this survey is the

huge need and want from consumers for nutrition knowledge. Their trust in us

only strengthens the role that we as healthcare professionals should be

playing. Nutrition companies also have an important role to play in empowering healthcare

professionals to impart nutritional knowledge, especially in times such as these,

where taking care of personal health has become critical.“

In the coming months, Herbalife Nutrition will be

intensifying its collaboration initiatives with the HCP community through a

series of multi-platform, public nutrition education and healthy lifestyle

activities. The company will also be working closely with other key

stakeholders and local partners to provide more accurate, timely and relevant

nutrition information to communities across the region.

