New Compact Embedded Torque Hinge from Southco Provides Concealed Position Control
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 October
2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of
Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as
locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/
positioning technology, has
the newest addition to Southco’s ST Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge series delivers constant torque in a compact package
for pivoting and positioning applications where low levels of friction are
required. The new ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge features an outside
diameter of 10mm and torque up to 2Nm, allowing end users to easily position
small mounted components including lids and display screens, and hold them
securely in place at any angle.
ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge
Southco’s
ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge is designed for applications requiring
constant torque functionality in a molded assembly. With its concealed design,
the press-in torque insert easily integrates into plastic, cast metal and sheet
metal applications, enhancing the overall feel and performance of the end
product. ST-10P Embedded Torque Hinge features a concealed design that improves the aesthetics of the equipment when
compared to visible surface mount hinges.
“Southco’s
ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge adds friction to positioning
applications with a reduced design footprint while maintaining a compact,
economical form factor,” said Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. “The
concealed design and ergonomic functionality of the ST Embedded Torque
Cartridge Hinge Series provides an enhanced experience for the end user, while
the simple press-in cartridge design simplifies installation.”
About Southco
Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of
engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and
ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in
product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most
recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access
solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in
transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and
more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a
dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium
access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.
Southco Asia Limited
2401-2406, Tower
2, Ever Gain Plaza
88 Container
Port Road, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong