The New Note 8 – Infinix Unveils An All-Rounder for Success

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 22 October 2020 – The new Note 8

was unveiled yesterday and it exudes

sleekness and power. The premium

online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix, has

once again outdone themselves with an excellent all-round smartphone model that

is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment. The new Note 8’s

high performance will make it one to watch and for others to envy.

The brand’s new flagship model comes with a

high-performance MediaTek Helio G80

processor, the biggest dual front camera screen, 64M Ultra HD 6 cameras and a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery

with super long endurance among others, making it an ultra-sleek, ultra-fast and

ultra long-lasting phone.

“We are committed to developing cutting-edge products

that will become the industry benchmark, so we are very proud to launch Note 8 in

Nairobi. With its looks, power and endurance, the Infinix Note 8 demonstrates

Infinix’s capabilities of addressing consumer needs as well as its strength in

technical R&D and product innovations. The new Note 8 certainly has all the

makings of an elite phone for the elite user, as it has both the appearance and

strength to help achieve that successful life we all strive for. This ultra-sleek,

ultra-fast and ultra long-lasting phone is not one to be missed.” said Mike Zhang, Kenya Brand Manager of Infinix

Mobile.

Excellent all-round performance

The high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine

Game Technology powering the new Note 8 makes it incredibly fast and ensures

that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round

performance. This high-performance chipset not only makes it more fluent and

more stable, but also delivers an unparallel E-sports experience, where top

scores in every game will be a

breeze – an ideal choice for game

lovers who want an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

MediaTek HyperEngine Game

Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an

intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and

longer gameplay Intelligent, dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory

according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors.

Smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines, demanding scenes and

intense gameplay. Enhanced power efficiency and connectivity enhancements for

even longer and uninterrupted gameplay.

Bringing visual experience to

a whole new level

One of the key highlights of

the Note 8 is that features the

biggest dual front camera screen in industry – a 20.5:9 screen with dual super tiny camera punch hole – allowing the

display to wrap around the punch hole and be less of an inconvenience when

consuming media.

And

to broaden ones horizons even more is the phone’s 6.95″ Dual Infinity-O

Display. Its precise cutting ensures that the camera

remains clear of any blockages and does not suffer from a degradation of the

picture quality.

To complete the users’ audio visual

experience, the Note 8 comes with dual speakers surround sound including with

DTS and 4 modes that deliver immersive musical experiences for your ears and

soul. Allowing users to level up the sound effect

to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or

listening to music or gaming.

Making super stable videos

easy

To meet the exacting demands

of mobile phone users in the 5G era, Infinix has made continuous efforts to

improve the camera functions of its smartphones. The new Note 8 comes equipped

with a top of the line set of high definition cameras – 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras

— that will allow users to capture every wonderful moment in life in

unbelievable detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.

In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is

huge demand to produce professional quality videos while on the go. After

intense testing and evaluation by Infinix’s development team, Vidhance’s video

enhancement solution was chosen, as it provided top quality video stabilization

software. This was successfully implementation in the Note 7 to great reviews.

For uncompromising quality when it comes

to video performance and stabilization, the Note 8 will also have leading

video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®. This will guarantee stability and

clarity of videos when using the Note 8.

And should users decide on making a

dramatic slow motion video, the phone’s Slow Motion Capture will capture every

frame of the action without missing a detail.

Infinix has also found a solution to

combat insufficient light situations that has been plaguing users when shooting

videos. By spending more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and

development to address this issue, Note 8’s Ultra Night Mode 2.0 can deliver

uncompromising results under low light conditions.

Availability

Infinix Note 8 with 6GB

RAM+128GB ROM, provide three options of Deepsea Luster, Silver Diamond, and

Iceland Fantasy, priced at 21,799KES.

Starting from October 21, Note 8 will be

available in following channels

including JUMIA, Kilimall, Xpark and offline retail stores in Kenya. For more information about Note 8, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/ke/smartphone/note-8.

About Infinix

Founded in 2013 and targeting the young generations,

Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS

NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the

crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to

providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping

consumers on trend and up-to-date.

Infinix has a presence in more than 40 countries around

the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and

South Asia.