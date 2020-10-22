Zoe Tay Becomes A Wax Artist as She Unveils Her New Look

MediaCorp Ah Jie returns to Madame Tussauds to celebrate 6th anniversary

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 October 2020 – Six years ago, the MediaCorp Ah Jie Zoe Tay unveiled her wax figure at the grand opening of Madame Tussauds Singapore and today, she unveiled a new restyle for her wax twin. The figure originally created in 2014, is now wearing the look of Star Search Finals 2019, proudly sponsored by Versace.

Besides seeing her restyled figure for the first time, Zoe also got her hands on a newly launched experience at Madame Tussauds called “Behind The Magic” where she tried out wax shaping, oil painting and hair insertion!

“When Madame Tussauds reached out to me if I would like to change the look of my twin, I thought why not, and decided to go for this timeless look! I remember the sitting very clearly and how meticulous the wax making process was. It was a great surprise that I actually could get my hands on a small bit of the process of making a wax figure. It was unreal to see how hairs are actually inserted, it was definitely an eye-opening experience!” said Zoe Tay.





Her figure is a permanent figure in Singapore. Other homegrown stars and local personalities include JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, former Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his wife, film-maker Jack Neo and actor-host Gurmit Singh (Phua Chu Kang). Besides the A-listers, Madame Tussauds Singapore is the home for many world leaders, sports legends, Bollywood & Hollywood celebs and Marvel Super Heroes! The attraction continues adding new figures and experiences every year.

Behind the Magic is a new experience and can be booked online at Madame Tussauds’ website Plan your trip in advance and use the SingaporeRediscover vouchers from December onwards. The attraction is certified SG Clean, so it is a safe place to visit. Madame Tussauds Singapore is based on Imbiah Lookout — Sentosa.

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Behind The Magic

A 90 minute insider experience where you go behind the scenes with wax artists and try your hand at the magic required to make the world’s greatest wax figures. Learn wax painting, hair insertion and even take home your own wax souvenir! You can be a wax artist!

For more information: https://www.madametussauds.com/singapore





About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees (peak season).





See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.