Recreate Cinematic Experiences with Samsung’s Latest Displays and Soundbars, Right In Your Living Room
Engage your senses for an immersive theatrical experience in the comfort of your home
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 23 October 2020 – With the shift in consumer
habits leading to more Singaporeans spending time at home, many are recreating
their favourite recreational activities indoors. While not every activity can
be replicated at home, streaming apps have made it easy to simulate the
cinematic experience. For a fuller at-home viewing experience, Samsung has
rounded up three tips to enjoy your favourite blockbusters in the comfort of your
living space.
From your first step into a cineplex where you are enthralled by the
bright hues of movie posters and sounds of movie trailers playing in the
background, to the moment you settle into your cushioned seats, watching a
movie is a treat for your senses. The good news is that recreating the same
movie-going experience can now be easily achieved by turning your living room
into your personal cinema lounge.
Immerse in Cinema Quality Visuals and Surround Sound
When it comes to recreating a cinematic experience at home, ensuring
high quality audio and visual experience is key. For an immersive home theatre
experience unlike any other, the Samsung
Q950TS QLED 8K TV offers true-to-life 8K resolution that will pull you
straight into the movie. The TV also offers improved 8K AI upscaling1
to refine image quality of lower-resolution content, allowing you to enjoy your
favourite classic films in greater detail.
To complete the experience, pair the Q950TS with Samsung’s newly
launched Q
Series soundbars2 and bring reel life to real life. The
Q-symphony feature activates and plays surround sound from both the TV and
soundbar, creating incredible audio synergy.
Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV paired with the Samsung HW-Q950T Soundbar
With Dolby Atmos® and DTS:XTM, you can experience the
depth of sounds and fully enjoy the intricate audio designs with every
blockbuster as it enables distinct sound to flow around and above you3,
just like how it is in the cinemas.
Relive the Cinematic Experience with your Favourite Movie Snacks
Elevate your movie nights at home with your favourite cinema snacks,
from freshly popped popcorn to nacho chips, all effortlessly prepared by the
colourful and eye-catching Samsung Colour Series
Microwave Oven. The series is available in black and and pastel pink for
the solo microwave oven, or white and mint green for the grill microwave oven.
The Colour Series Microwave Oven makes it simple to prepare meals
and even desserts. With the Home Dessert function — one touch is all you need
to savour a wide selection of desserts including walnut pound cake, banana
bread and brownies. Alternatively, the dedicated Grill Fry function4
allows you to prepare healthier versions of delish snacks such as buffalo wings
and chicken nuggets, all cooked to crisp perfection, without the guilt. The
easy-to-clean Teflon-coated Crusty Plate can be heated up to 200°C, ensuring
that the heat is channelled evenly for thoroughly crispy food.
Samsung Grill
Microwave Oven with Grill Fry in Mint Green
The best part — there is no need for a major
clean-up after. The durable CERAMIC INSIDE™ can be cleaned easily without
scrubbing and will not discolour over time. Plus, it is certified to be up to
99.9% anti-bacterial5 and more scratch and rust resistant than
conventional interiors.
Set the Optimal Temperature for your Home Cinema
One thing that many cinema operators can never get right is the
ideal temperature in the halls — it’s either too warm or too cold. You can now
better control temperature for your home with the Samsung Multi
Split Inverter Air Conditioner. It features a unique triangular design,
with a wider inlet to help circulate cool air faster, farther and wider around
your home6.
Beat
the heat with Samsung Air Conditioner
Leave your worries (and dust) outside and enjoy cleaner indoor air
by activating the Virus Doctor Double Action system to reduce dust,
contaminants, allergens, bacteria and viruses, including the Influenza A virus7.
The Virus Doctor Double Action system traps the smallest microscopic dust
particles firstly through a filter and secondly with Virus Doctor, an S-Plasma
ion technology, to keep the air you breathe at home fresh, clean and healthy.
Recreating the perfect movie experience at home has never been
easier with the help of Samsung’s appliances! So sit back, relax and enjoy
movies just the way you should.
Notes
to the Editor
1 Viewing experience may vary according to
types of content and format. ‘8K AI Upscaling’ may not apply to PC connection
and Game Mode.
2 Q-symphony feature
only available on 2020 Q Series Soundbar models along with Q80T TV or greater.
Q Series Soundbars sold separately.
3 The quality of sound effects depends on the
source content and source device. The availability of the feature may vary by
TV size. The environment and type of installation may affect the performance of
this feature.
4 Feature is
only available in grill microwave oven (MG30T5018CW/SP and MG30T5018CN/SP).
5 Based on testing
carried out by Hohenstein Laboratories GmbH & Co. KG, there was strong
antibacterial activity with the test strains Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538
and Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 under given test conditions for the tested
samples, calculated with the control material (non treated PES). The value of
germ growth of the tested samples was more than 99.9% less than that of the
control material.
6
Tested on AJ009RBADEC model. Compared
with Samsung conventional model AQV09TWS.
7 Tested in Kitasato Environmental Science Center (Japan) &
Yonsei Univ.(Korea) / Korea test lab (FITI/KEMTI) and Japan test lab (ITEA).
Effective on 4 viruses, including Subtype H1N1, and certain bacteria. Data has
been measured under specific testing conditions and may differ based on
environmental factors.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future
with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the
worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances,
network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the
latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.