Sino Group Announces Sustainability Vision 2030

October 2020 – Sino Group today announced its Sustainability Vision 2030

(‘SV2030’) initiative in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development

Goals (UNSDGs). Under its SV2030, the Group has set sustainability goals that

align with the six key areas of focus under its ‘Creating Better Lifescapes’

vision, and adopt a new 3R Strategy (Renew, Reduce, Redefine) to address Hong

Kong’s sustainability challenges. This includes the adoption of over 3,200 solar

panels to generate renewable energy sources, reducing consumption of single-use

plastics (SUP) by 50% across all business lines by 2022, and developing green properties

that are wellness-centric.

Sino

Group’s plan to install over

3,200 photovoltaic panels on the rooftops and exteriors across 19 properties

and three hotels will complete in 2021.

‘At Sino,

sustainability is integrated in every aspect of operations as we seek to create

values for stakeholders and make business a driver of sustainability for a

better future. The Sustainability Vision 2030, covering crucial areas such as

renewable energy, plastic reduction, green building certification and

innovative sustainability solutions, is an important blueprint charting the

course for 2030 and beyond. I would like to thank our partners for the staunch

support, and look forward to creating better lifescapes as we continue on our

sustainability journey,’ remarks Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group.

RENEW: Renewable Energy

Sufficient to Power 1,200+ Households

As an early

responder to the air pollution issue, Sino Group has committed to a 30 per cent

reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from the 2012 level.

The Group’s work

on building a sustainable future for Hong Kong actually predates the SV2030

initiative. In 2018, the Group was one of the earliest industry players to

install photovoltaic systems on its properties, and its plan to install over 3,200

panels on the rooftops and exteriors across 19 properties and three hotels will

complete in 2021. To date, over 3,000 photovoltaic panels have already been

installed. Over 8,000,000 kWh of energy will be generated through the

photovoltaic system by 2030 from the 2012 level – equivalent to the energy

consumption of 1,279 local households for one year. Pilot projects to explore other

renewable energy sources that can work within the space limitations of Hong

Kong are also underway, such as the Group’s award-winning in-building hydropower

system and rooftop wind turbines.

Since September

2019, the Group has also worked closely with local PropTech company, Negawatt,

to leverage big data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

to enhance the Group’s energy efficiency levels. The pilot programme at

Exchange Tower has achieved an eight per cent year-on-year reduction in chiller

plant energy consumption while maintaining the same level of indoor comfort.

The energy saved is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 37 local households.

The system is expected to be deployed at another 13 buildings under the Group.

REDUCE: Reducing Single-Use

Plastic Consumption by 50% Across all Business Lines

The Group will

continue its effort to reduce the consumption of Single-Use Plastics (SUP) as

part of its SV2030 commitment. The initiative aims to halve the Group’s SUP

consumption by 2022 (from 2017 level) across all business lines. Since 2018,

the Group has saved over 1.98 million plastic bottles by installing smart

filtered water stations at its malls and hotels. This has translated into

carbon emission reduction by around 3,140,000 kg, equivalent to planting 136,539

trees.

‘Sino Group is

among the first in the industry in setting a plastic reduction target and

installing smart filtered water stations at its premises. Currently, the Group

has the largest network of smart water dispensers in Hong Kong. We

are glad to see the Group’s swift execution in contributing to protecting the

Earth through reducing the use of plastics,’ Ms Ada Yip, CEO of Urban Spring

remarks.

REDEFINE: Pursuing WELL™ for

All

‘We believe in

the well-being of both the environment and people and target to achieve WELL™ certification

for all of our new projects in Hong Kong, on top of BEAM Plus certification,’

said Mr Ng. ‘Our focus on WELL™ underscores our people-centric design

philosophy and commitment to supporting the health and well-being needs of our

users in the post-COVID new normal.’

The Group currently

has the largest number of new buildings in Hong Kong that are registered and

listed under the WELL v2™ project directory. 133 Portofino, the Group’s new

project at Sai Kung was the first residential property in Hong Kong to receive

WELL Core v2™ pre-certification, followed by St. George’s Mansions and the

Group’s new commercial development at Wong Chuk Hang. WELL™ is the world’s

first architectural benchmark focused exclusively on human health and wellness

to improve sustainability, WELL™ identifies 10 concepts of the built

environment that make a positive impact on human health and well-being, namely air,

water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind

and community.

REDEFINE: Incubating Innovative

Sustainability Solutions for the Property Sector

Sino Group also believes

Hong Kong’s path to a sustainable future is paved with technology. It will

further explore innovations that improve sustainability and wellness as part of

its SV2030. Working with Sino Inno Lab, the Group will support and partner with

start-ups and inventors, as well as invest in PropTech (property technology) solutions.

Established in

2018, Sino Inno Lab serves as a sandbox platform for technology companies and

start-ups to test out innovative solutions that benefit the industry as a

whole. So far, it has already nurtured more than 100 PropTech solutions,

connecting more than 400 companies on technology sourcing.

Sino SV2030 is

the Group’s latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment in

line with the UNSDGs and sets clear directions in embracing sustainability

across the Group’s six strategic pillars — Green, Wellness, Design, Innovation,

Heritage and Culture, and Community.

Appendix

Sino Group Sustainability Vision 2030

Sustainability Goals

Green

By

2030, achieve a GHG emission reduction of 30% from our 2012 baseline (covering

the common areas of 51 properties under our management)

2022, reduce single-use plastic consumption by 50% across all business lines

from our 2017 baseline

2030, achieve a renewable energy generation of 8,000,000 kWh from the 2012

level

2025, 60% of seafood served at the Group’s hotels will be purchased from

sustainable sources

Design

Achieve

BEAM Plus certification for all of our new buildings in Hong Kong

to achieve WELL™ certification for all of our new buildings in Hong Kong

to adopt sustainable building standards and invest in improvements across our

portfolio

Wellness

Deliver

products and services that enhance the wellness of our stakeholders

the wellbeing of our employees through wellness programmes covering work,

family, physical health and mental health

training hours per employee by 50% by 2025 and 100% by 2030 from 2019 level

recruitment diversity by employing different ethnic groups and less-abled

personnel

Innovation

Foster

a culture of innovation that enables colleagues and external innovators to test

out new ideas and build a mechanism to apply new technologies in our business

operations

ISO 27001 (Information security management) certification by 2025

Heritage & Culture

Work

on revitalisation of heritage building, promote appreciation of heritage

conservation as well as arts and culture to enrich life

Community

By 2025

Improve

the well-being of 5,000 less-resourced families

a wellness education programme to promote health education in the community

150 primary schools and enhance the school environment by providing wellness

education

with local NGOs to promote social inclusion

with NGOs to help women from less-resourced families contribute to the

community

By 2030

Develop

long-term, mutually-beneficial relationships aimed at · enhancing

the quality of life of all our stakeholders, including individuals, groups and

the wider community; and

· promoting

social inclusion

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property

developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies — Sino Land

Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and

Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held

by the Ng Family.

The Group’s core business is developing

residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment.

In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in

mainland China, Singapore and Australia. The Group has developed more than 220

projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq. ft. Our

core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing

management, security and environmental services to ensure a seamless Sino

Experience. We are also a key player in hotel and club management.

The Group employs more than 10,000

committed staff members, who share the vision of creating better lifescapes.

Lifescape is our vision — to build a better life together, where the community

thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all

and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting

heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community

where people live, work and play.

The Group focuses its sustainability

efforts on six areas, namely Green, Wellness, Design, Innovation, Heritage

& Culture, and Community. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a

constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since

September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.

