Those in Upper Management Are Least Likely to Learn Online; Upskilling Should Be Led from the Top, Says NTUC LearningHub

23 October 2020 – Out of a majority of Singaporeans who learn online, it has been

uncovered that those who are senior leaders of their organisations are the

least likely to upskill or reskill virtually, compared to individuals in

different career stages[1].

This was one of the key findings in NTUC

LearningHub‘s recent How Singaporeans Learn report.

The survey,

which was conducted online in September 2020 with 450 Singaporean Citizens and

Singapore Permanent Residents who were users of the LHUB GO online learning

platform, aimed to uncover insights into how Singaporeans learn in the Covid-19

era.

Overall, 84%

of respondents say they learn online. Out of this population, ‘entry-level

executives’ (37%) made up the largest segment, followed by ‘business owners/

self-employed’ (26%), ‘managers’ (15%) and ‘the unemployed’ (10%). Respondents who

identified themselves as ‘assistant director and above’ made up the smallest

segment of those who say they learn online (4%).

The report

also reveals that ‘assistant directors and above’ prefer a blended learning approach

to learning (54%) over in-person (38%) and online (8%) modes of learning. In

addition, two in three (62%) of them had never signed up for an online learning

platform before the ‘circuit breaker’ in April 2020.

By contrast, of

the ‘assistant directors and above’ who do upskill, most are likely to upskill

once every three months. The top reason for learning online is to ‘gain a basic

understanding on topics they are curious about’ (70%) as opposed to other

reasons such as to ‘upskill’ or ‘reskill’. Moreover, the top three topics they learn include

‘leadership’ (54%), ‘project management’ (54%) and ‘design thinking’ (46%).

Commenting on

the findings, NTUC LearningHub CEO Kwek Kok Kwong says, “In this new world

order where new information and technologies are being fielded at an

exponential rate, leaders must continue to learn to keep abreast with times. Upskilling

should be led from the top; only then would they have the necessary skillsets

and knowledge to lead their teams in innovation and transformation in a rapidly

changing climate. While in-person learning will always offer greater engagement

effectiveness and networking opportunities, online learning is a great

complementary option for busy executives who are trying to juggle work and

life, while learning just in time, just enough, for the immediate future.”

To download the NTUC

LearningHub How Singaporeans Learn report, visit https://www.ntuclearninghub.com/how-singaporeans-learn/.



[1] Statistics are breakdown of the 84%

of respondents who learn online, split by career stage

