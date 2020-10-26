AmLife rolled out its World Mental Health Day showcase themed “Sleep Well For Mental Health” covering six key countries

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 26 October

conjunction with World Mental Health Day (WMHD), sleep health specialist AmLife

International Sdn. Bhd rolled out its WMHD showcase themed “Sleep Well For

Mental Health” covering six key countries — Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore,

Brunei, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The

showcase comes in the forms of workshops- both online and offline – to educate

the mass public on current mental health conditions in the region.

Mr Lew and Elizabeth showcase the AmLife DeepZleep Amsonic with regenerative sleep technology from Japan

The

year looks grim with the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with threatening realities of

health and life, loss of jobs, lack of social interactions, all these take a

toll on everyone’s mental health, as well as adverse physical and emotional

repercussions.

A

survey by The Ministry of Health Malaysia showed that by 2020, mental health

conditions are expected to be the second biggest health problem affecting

Malaysians after heart diseases. One in three Malaysian adults aged 16 years

and above (29.2 percent) have a mental health condition, nearly triple from

11.2 percent in 2006. Amongst Malaysian

youth aged 13 to 17, one in five has depression, two in five have anxiety and

one in 10 has stress.

On

the mental well-being of Malaysian households during MCO (Movement Control

Order / Lockdown), the latest health survey conducted by Malaysian think tank

The Centre with 1084 respondents in Malaysia indicated:

45%

of the respondents reported experiencing negative mental well-being during the

MCO, with different levels of severity.

reported experiencing severe and extremely severe anxiety, with 20% and 15% of

the respondents reporting severe and extremely severe depression and stress

respectively.

and those below the age of 35, reported experiencing higher levels of negative

emotions. 18-26% of women stated that they experienced severe and extremely

severe depression, anxiety, and stress.

Abroad, according to the International Association

for Suicide Prevention, USA (IASP), one billion people across the world are

thought to have a mental or substance use disorder and anyone, anywhere, can be

affected. Depression alone is on track to be the leading disease burden in the

next 10 years.

Mr. Lew Mun

Yee, Founder & President of AmLife said good quality sleep improves our

psychological and mental health and vice versa. Physiological health and psychological

issues are escalating globally. One in five persons has a type of mental health

issue. Therefore AmLife

stresses sleep education which is part of our business philosophy,” explained Lew.

AmLife has engaged Ms.

Elizabeth Huxtable, a certified Sound Therapist with over 30 years of

holistic therapy (Globe Sound & Consciousness Institute, San Francisco,

USA) and Dr. Luke Wang – a Taiwan Specialist in Psychiatric, Sleep Medicine,

and Geriatrics & Dean of Rafah Sleep Clinic in Taiwan to share some

insights into mental health.

Dr.

Luke shared, “One needs to sleep well to improve mental health, which in turn gives

rise to a healthier body. Disrupted sleep impairs the brain plasticity and

alters the stress and inflammatory system. Clinical tests point to poor sleep

quality leading to Alzheimer’s Disease besides long-term stress that will

increase high blood glucose, poor metabolic and increase in obesity thus

impacting mental stress level and affect overall health ” he elaborated.

Frequency To the Rescue! Studies found that sound

frequency can affect the nervous system and can have a positive healing effect

on the mind and body. Elizabeth, “Sound therapy helps relax people’s stress.

This naturally reduces their blood pressure and helps the vascular system to

relax the blood vessels allowing the blood to flow more easily. Each organ and

cell in our body has a resonant frequency. Sometimes, due to stress, toxins in

the environment, disease, etc, the organs start to vibrate at the wrong

frequency, the healing sound vibrations can help to reset them to their natural

frequency and relaxes the body,” she elaborated.

Taking

the cue from Ms. Elizabeth, AmLife introduced its DeepZleep Amsonic solutions

– a regenerative sleep technology from Japan which combines Electric Potential

Therapy, Thermal Therapy and AmSonic Frequency Therapy — all in a bedding form. AmSonic Frequency Therapy is the latest brand

new Japanese technology which harnesses the frequency of nature and spiritual

healing frequency to harmonize the body frequency and sync it with the natural

environment to enable the body to relax, relieve tension and goes into deep

slumber so your body can experience recuperative and health rejuvenation capabilities.

The

DeepZleep Amsonic is available in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Hong Kong.

A study by the Northwestern University

School of Medicine found that low-decibel frequency therapy can help improve

deep sleep especially in the elderly. The health expert believes that the deep

sleep phase is important for memory integration and smarter thought processes.

They found that people who fell asleep

while listening to low-decibel frequency therapy scored three times higher than

those without background music in memory tests the next morning, meaning that

they literally became smarter overnight.

“Therefore, AmLife will continue its

mission and business direction to lead the world’s first regenerative sleep

technology for an all-rounded physical and spiritual well-being. We hope that everyone can naturally recharge

your physical and mental health in sleep,” added Lew.

About AmLife

AmLife commenced its sleep healthcare business in 2014. The

company has pioneered the combination of bedding equipment with Japan’s state-of-the-art

technology to tap and expand the unlimited potential of the sleep healthcare

market by providing a brand-new health solution for the daily use of a

modern-day community.

AmLife committed to promoting sleep health activities in

the past few years, to create awareness to the public; sleep plays an integral

part in health. World Sleep Day is a major event held by AmLife every year.

Congratulations to AmLife for winning the World Sleep Day

2019 Honourable Mention and the 2018 Distinguished Activity Award at the World

Sleep Conference held in Vancouver, Canada on September 22, 2019!

This world event brought

together 352 official representatives from 53 countries, and they hosted more

than 200 World Sleep Day events around the world. Among these country

representatives, AmLife was the only one to promote World Sleep Day in multiple

countries.