AmLife rolled out its World Mental Health Day showcase themed “Sleep Well For Mental Health” covering six key countries
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 26 October
2020 – In
conjunction with World Mental Health Day (WMHD), sleep health specialist AmLife
International Sdn. Bhd rolled out its WMHD showcase themed “Sleep Well For
Mental Health” covering six key countries — Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore,
Brunei, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The
showcase comes in the forms of workshops- both online and offline – to educate
the mass public on current mental health conditions in the region.
Mr Lew and Elizabeth showcase the AmLife DeepZleep Amsonic with regenerative sleep technology from Japan
The
year looks grim with the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with threatening realities of
health and life, loss of jobs, lack of social interactions, all these take a
toll on everyone’s mental health, as well as adverse physical and emotional
repercussions.
A
survey by The Ministry of Health Malaysia showed that by 2020, mental health
conditions are expected to be the second biggest health problem affecting
Malaysians after heart diseases. One in three Malaysian adults aged 16 years
and above (29.2 percent) have a mental health condition, nearly triple from
11.2 percent in 2006. Amongst Malaysian
youth aged 13 to 17, one in five has depression, two in five have anxiety and
one in 10 has stress.
On
the mental well-being of Malaysian households during MCO (Movement Control
Order / Lockdown), the latest health survey conducted by Malaysian think tank
The Centre with 1084 respondents in Malaysia indicated:
- 45%
of the respondents reported experiencing negative mental well-being during the
MCO, with different levels of severity.
- 22%
reported experiencing severe and extremely severe anxiety, with 20% and 15% of
the respondents reporting severe and extremely severe depression and stress
respectively.
- Women
and those below the age of 35, reported experiencing higher levels of negative
emotions. 18-26% of women stated that they experienced severe and extremely
severe depression, anxiety, and stress.
Abroad, according to the International Association
for Suicide Prevention, USA (IASP), one billion people across the world are
thought to have a mental or substance use disorder and anyone, anywhere, can be
affected. Depression alone is on track to be the leading disease burden in the
next 10 years.
Mr. Lew Mun
Yee, Founder & President of AmLife said good quality sleep improves our
psychological and mental health and vice versa. Physiological health and psychological
issues are escalating globally. One in five persons has a type of mental health
issue. Therefore AmLife
stresses sleep education which is part of our business philosophy,” explained Lew.
AmLife has engaged Ms.
Elizabeth Huxtable, a certified Sound Therapist with over 30 years of
holistic therapy (Globe Sound & Consciousness Institute, San Francisco,
USA) and Dr. Luke Wang – a Taiwan Specialist in Psychiatric, Sleep Medicine,
and Geriatrics & Dean of Rafah Sleep Clinic in Taiwan to share some
insights into mental health.
Dr.
Luke shared, “One needs to sleep well to improve mental health, which in turn gives
rise to a healthier body. Disrupted sleep impairs the brain plasticity and
alters the stress and inflammatory system. Clinical tests point to poor sleep
quality leading to Alzheimer’s Disease besides long-term stress that will
increase high blood glucose, poor metabolic and increase in obesity thus
impacting mental stress level and affect overall health ” he elaborated.
Frequency To the Rescue! Studies found that sound
frequency can affect the nervous system and can have a positive healing effect
on the mind and body. Elizabeth, “Sound therapy helps relax people’s stress.
This naturally reduces their blood pressure and helps the vascular system to
relax the blood vessels allowing the blood to flow more easily. Each organ and
cell in our body has a resonant frequency. Sometimes, due to stress, toxins in
the environment, disease, etc, the organs start to vibrate at the wrong
frequency, the healing sound vibrations can help to reset them to their natural
frequency and relaxes the body,” she elaborated.
Taking
the cue from Ms. Elizabeth, AmLife introduced its DeepZleep Amsonic solutions
– a regenerative sleep technology from Japan which combines Electric Potential
Therapy, Thermal Therapy and AmSonic Frequency Therapy — all in a bedding form. AmSonic Frequency Therapy is the latest brand
new Japanese technology which harnesses the frequency of nature and spiritual
healing frequency to harmonize the body frequency and sync it with the natural
environment to enable the body to relax, relieve tension and goes into deep
slumber so your body can experience recuperative and health rejuvenation capabilities.
The
DeepZleep Amsonic is available in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Hong Kong.
A study by the Northwestern University
School of Medicine found that low-decibel frequency therapy can help improve
deep sleep especially in the elderly. The health expert believes that the deep
sleep phase is important for memory integration and smarter thought processes.
They found that people who fell asleep
while listening to low-decibel frequency therapy scored three times higher than
those without background music in memory tests the next morning, meaning that
they literally became smarter overnight.
“Therefore, AmLife will continue its
mission and business direction to lead the world’s first regenerative sleep
technology for an all-rounded physical and spiritual well-being. We hope that everyone can naturally recharge
your physical and mental health in sleep,” added Lew.
About AmLife
AmLife commenced its sleep healthcare business in 2014. The
company has pioneered the combination of bedding equipment with Japan’s state-of-the-art
technology to tap and expand the unlimited potential of the sleep healthcare
market by providing a brand-new health solution for the daily use of a
modern-day community.
AmLife committed to promoting sleep health activities in
the past few years, to create awareness to the public; sleep plays an integral
part in health. World Sleep Day is a major event held by AmLife every year.
Congratulations to AmLife for winning the World Sleep Day
2019 Honourable Mention and the 2018 Distinguished Activity Award at the World
Sleep Conference held in Vancouver, Canada on September 22, 2019!
This world event brought
together 352 official representatives from 53 countries, and they hosted more
than 200 World Sleep Day events around the world. Among these country
representatives, AmLife was the only one to promote World Sleep Day in multiple
countries.