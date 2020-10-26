Best Physics Tuition Centre Looks Towards Digitised Learning

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 26 October 2020 – Best Physics Tuition Centre is revealing

its plans to develop an IT learning platform by tapping on the

government-funded Enterprise Development Grant (EDG). This project is in

the works, along with the digitalisation of services to take learning online.

As an education centre, Best

Physics Tuition Centre is focused on providing students with Integrated

Programme (IP), GCE A level and GCE O level physics tuition. Its founder, Mr Tony Chee

was an ex-MOE school teacher who has bagged several MOE Teaching Awards and

earned stellar academic records for his deep knowledge in the Physics syllabus.

By opening up this tuition centre, he was able to offer unique programmes to

help students regain their confidence in the Physics subject and do well in

their national exams.

While Best Physics Tuition

Centre is currently holding its group physics

tuition

classes and live streaming lessons to learn from home due to the pandemic, the

learning provider is taking steps to transform its educational delivery

methods. With the EDG support, the grant funds projects that cater to

strengthening business capabilities. This allows Best Physics Tuition Centre to

work on an IT learning platform where its students can access learning

resources online.

Amid the rapid advancement of

technology, Best Physics Tuition Centre aims to explore new areas of growth and

enhance efficiency in providing the same high-quality education as the

traditional classroom experience. By digitising its services, Best Physics

Tuition Centre gets to keep up with the trend of online learning and provide

the added flexibility to students where they can fit their study time around

other commitments. From watching video lessons to participating in discussions,

all done virtually, Best Physics Tuition Centre takes great care to ensure

students get to receive tutor feedback while enhancing their learning journey.

As online learning is opening

a newer horizon in the education system, Best Physics Tuition Centre hopes

to adopt technology and innovative processes, and grow their online presence in

providing the best education path forward. Learning analytics will also be

explored in the future to capture educational big data in order to improve the

learning and teaching process. By leveraging student data, the learning

provider is planning to enable adaptive pedagogies and practices, and deliver

personalised learning better.

For more information, please visit https://tuitionphysics.com