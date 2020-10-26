Best Physics Tuition Centre Looks Towards Digitised Learning
26 October 2020 – Best Physics Tuition Centre is revealing
its plans to develop an IT learning platform by tapping on the
government-funded Enterprise Development Grant (EDG). This project is in
the works, along with the digitalisation of services to take learning online.
As an education centre, Best
Physics Tuition Centre is focused on providing students with Integrated
Programme (IP), GCE A level and GCE O level physics tuition. Its founder, Mr Tony Chee
was an ex-MOE school teacher who has bagged several MOE Teaching Awards and
earned stellar academic records for his deep knowledge in the Physics syllabus.
By opening up this tuition centre, he was able to offer unique programmes to
help students regain their confidence in the Physics subject and do well in
their national exams.
While Best Physics Tuition
Centre is currently holding its group physics
tuition
classes and live streaming lessons to learn from home due to the pandemic, the
learning provider is taking steps to transform its educational delivery
methods. With the EDG support, the grant funds projects that cater to
strengthening business capabilities. This allows Best Physics Tuition Centre to
work on an IT learning platform where its students can access learning
resources online.
Amid the rapid advancement of
technology, Best Physics Tuition Centre aims to explore new areas of growth and
enhance efficiency in providing the same high-quality education as the
traditional classroom experience. By digitising its services, Best Physics
Tuition Centre gets to keep up with the trend of online learning and provide
the added flexibility to students where they can fit their study time around
other commitments. From watching video lessons to participating in discussions,
all done virtually, Best Physics Tuition Centre takes great care to ensure
students get to receive tutor feedback while enhancing their learning journey.
As online learning is opening
a newer horizon in the education system, Best Physics Tuition Centre hopes
to adopt technology and innovative processes, and grow their online presence in
providing the best education path forward. Learning analytics will also be
explored in the future to capture educational big data in order to improve the
learning and teaching process. By leveraging student data, the learning
provider is planning to enable adaptive pedagogies and practices, and deliver
personalised learning better.
For more information, please visit https://tuitionphysics.com