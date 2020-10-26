Huubap Helps SMEs Go Digital With IMDA-Approved Workforce Management Software, King of Time

Leading Japanese cloud system

provides up to 70% funding support for companies to optimise workflow

Added benefits of managing

staggered shifts and employee movement tracking

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 26 October 2020 – Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can

now defray the costs of implementing a reliable workforce management system

with the adoption of King of Time by

Huubap. Under approval from Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Japan’s

number one HR cloud system is offered under the Productivity Solutions Grant with

a maximum of 70% funding support.

With the need of SMEs to improve productivity

and optimise workflow especially during a period of prolonged uncertainty

brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, King of Time offers a seamless entry

point for them to go digital without incurring excessive costs or wasted time.

Simplifying

Workflow

King of Time’s cloud-based attendance system

requires only a PC and an internet connection. All stakeholders including HR,

managers and employees can easily access data in real time on their browser

from any authorised point of access. An integrated cloud system is especially

useful since telecommuting and shift arrangements remain the norm.

Mr Kazuyuki Okuhata, Co-founder and Chief

Executive Officer of Huubap, says: “SMEs are key drivers of the Singapore

economy and they need to be well-equipped to improve operations, especially for

industries that are harder hit by the pandemic. We hope that the adoption of

King of Time as part of their innovation initiatives will help them to optimise

workflow in the face of limited resources and manpower.”

The accessibility of the system makes leave

application, rostering and approvals fuss-free and time-saving. Features such as

flexible work hours management, staggered shifts, employee tracking, overtime

requests and leave management are customisable to industry and company-specific

needs.

King of Time’s clients span industries

such as F&B, automation, hospitality and retail. Renowned patisserie Chateraise with outlets

all across the world benefits especially from the software’s global

compatibility usage. King of Time allows the company to manage multiple global

locations via one centralised master account.

Ariel Lee, Director of Sunpark

of the Chateraise franchise, endorses that King of Time “effectively reduces

the time taken to do payroll by 70%. Staff work hours are now also able to be

ascertained by the biometric system.”

Especially for industries like manufacturing,

retail and F&B that require more time attendance, the adoption of King of

Time helps companies to seamlessly transit into digital solutions. The

streamlining of operations by removing menial, manual and laborious tasks

reduces man-hours and costs drastically, offering companies a much-needed hand

in their productivity upgrading efforts.

Training,

Set-Up and Hardware Costs Covered

Five versions of King of Time are available for

subsidy, catering for 20 to up to 150 users. Subsidised rates under the grant

cover training, set-up and hardware to help companies through the initial

set-up of transitioning to digital solutions. This is also the most expensive

and time-consuming phase.

“SMEs need to quickly adopt a robust and

trusted time attendance system without accumulating additional stress on their

finances. As a pre-approved vendor that has undergone stringent tests and

checks by government bodies, we are able to offer our expertise in attendance

management with established network security and service standards,” Kazuyuki

adds.

King of Time dominates the attendance

management cloud market in Japan with 1,800,000 users and over 23,000 companies

(as of October 2020). Constrained by government-imposed lockdowns and

work-from-home arrangements due to the pandemic, companies in Japan and

Southeast Asia contributed to an 11% increase in subscribers this year alone.

As one of the supportable solutions under the

Productivity Solutions Grant, King of Time will help even more local companies

improve their business operations to tide through the pandemic and ride into

the digital economy.

The initial set-up fee for King of Time is from

SGD 500 and the monthly fee stands at SGD 3 per user.

Huubap is offering a 30-day free trial of King

of Time with full features available. Companies can apply for the trial on the

website and receive assistance from the support team with set-up and operation.

For more information about Huubap and King of

Time, please visit: www.huubap.com.

To contact Huubap, please call +65 6690 8821 or

email in to hello@huubap.com.

For more information about Productivity

Solutions Grant, please visit:

https://www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/financial-assistance/grants/for-local-companies/productivity-solutions-grant

About Huubap

Huubap

was established in 2015 as a subsidiary of Human Technologies, Inc. (H&T)

in Singapore. Huubap localises, sells and supports “King of Time” (KoT) for

Southeast Asian countries. KoT is H&T’s main product which has grown into

the leading cloud attendance management system in the market. On top of the

software, Huubap provides solutions that improve productivity of organisations,

such as tools for streamlining personnel, payroll management and paperless work

efficiency tools. The Huubap team spans across Singapore, Malaysia, the

Philippines, Sri Lanka, Japan and other countries, and are unified by a

multinational and multiethnic team culture. With its global perspective to

drive product improvement and sales support, Huubap aims to become the cloud HR

company with top share in the ASEAN region.

www.huubap.com