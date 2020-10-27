GS1 Hong Kong and buildingSMART Hong Kong Chapter signed a MoU to advance global standards in the construction sector

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 October, 2020 – GS1 Hong Kong has

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HKABAEIMA (Hong Kong Alliance

for Built Asset & Environment Information and Management Associations),

which is the Hong Kong chapter of buildingSMART, to enable the construction

industry to benefit from the combined expertise of both organisations through the

use of standards and services they deliver.

Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK (left) and Ada Fung, President of HKABAEIMA

(right) signed a MoU to advance global standards in the construction sector.

The use of global buildingSmart and GS1 standards, in particular for

product instance identification and exchange of product data, is critical in

addressing today’s challenges of digitalisation in the construction sector.

This agreement further strengthens the benefits of open standards-based

interoperability throughout the building and infrastructure value chain and

lifecycle, and the broader application of digital product information. With

shared visions and goals, the aim of this MoU is to jointly expand the breadth

and depth of the standards that are developed and maintained in their

respective communities.

“As a vendor-neutral and not-for-profit body that leads the development of

open digital information flows across the built asset economy, we uphold the

Vision of buildingSMART to enable full benefits from digital ways of working in

the built asset industry; and we uphold the Vision of the HKABAEIMA to foster

societal collaboration for smarter information management across built asset

and environment. I look forward to collaborating closer with GS1 Hong Kong to

advance the frontiers of built asset industry, helping to enable digital

transformation for Smart City development,” said Ada Fung, President of

HKABAEIMA cum Chair of Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART.

“GS1 standards for identification and product data exchange enhance supply

chain efficiency, enabling interoperability between actors in BIM processes.

The standards build the foundation for life cycle traceability of building

materials, which supports the construction industry with better authentication,

enhanced compliance and increased sustainability,” Anna Lin, Chief Executive of

GS1 Hong Kong said. “We are honoured to collaborate with HKABAEIMA in strengthening

open standards and interoperability throughout the supply chain, driving the

digital transformation of Hong Kong’s construction sector.”

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong

Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation

that develops and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for

business to uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital

information about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels,

Belgium, GS1 has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve

efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and

facilitates commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of

platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a

trusted foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our

EPC standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based

services and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of

omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging

with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and

technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for

“Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Currently, GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close

to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services,

healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.

For more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.

About

HKABAEIMA:

Hong Kong Alliance

of Built Asset & Environment Information Management Associations

(HKABAEIMA) is founded by three associations [i.e., Hong Kong Geographic

Information System Association (HKGISA), Hong Kong Institute of Civil and

Building Information Management (HKICBIM) and The Hong Kong Institute of

Building Information Modelling (HKIBIM)] which are specialised in Information

Management for Built Asset and Environment industries.

The Alliance forms

a platform to gather all experts and professionals in Information Management

for sharing their experience and collaborating to develop cross-discipline

information flow for a better integration of the use of information within our

built asset industry and realize the full societal, environmental and economic

benefits of open sharable infrastructure and building asset information into

commercial and institutional processes worldwide. Our vision is to proactively

facilitate the active use and dissemination of open data standards enabling

infrastructure and building asset data and lifecycle processes to improving the

value achieved from investments in built assets and enhance opportunities for

growth in the following levels:

(1) Industry level:

To connect information management communities across built asset and environment

industries.

(2) Society level:

To serve society by building capacity, sharing experience and enabling

information exchange.

(3) Global level:

To drive digital transformation in line with global development.

The openBIM

approach promoted by buildingSMART targets to enhance interdisciplinary

communication using industry-standard exchange methodologies and streamline the

information sharing and collaboration process. HKABAEIMA sees the openBIM

potential and opens an opportunity to local and global practitioners to learn,

to share and to interchange with each other to empower the development of a

sustainable BIM roadmap.

Currently,

HKABAEIMA cum Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART have more than 30 members that

are corporations, educational institutions, or societies. GS1 HK is one of our

Corporation Members and our associations currently have more than 2,000 members

since established in November 2019.

For more information about HKABAEIMA, please visit www.hkabaeima.org