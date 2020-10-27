Local Business Crowdfunding Platform SeedIn Rebrands to BRDGE and Announces Planned Expansion Into Indonesia

Rebranding exercise aims to better harness the Kampung Spirit of Singaporeans supporting their favourite local businesses

Singapore-based peer-to-peer (P2P) investment network SeedIn today announced

its rebranding to BRDGE. With the

rebranding, BRDGE will be able to better reflect the company’s mission to serve

Singapore’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) not just through financial

support but with the long-term aim of providing the public with numerous

opportunities to support their favourite local businesses.

The announcement comes after BRDGE’s recent MOU signing with V3 Fintech,

a unit of V3 Group which develops digital and financial technology. Other

partners include local cybersecurity and fintech firms including ISTARI

International, Ensign Infosecurity, and Auto-Wealth. V3 Fintech is additionally

part of the Beyond consortium, one of the bidders for Singapore’s digital full

bank license. Under the MOU, BRDGE will collaborate with V3 Fintech to enhance

the suite of liquidity solutions available to SMEs, and help to create

awareness among SME communities on innovative ways to address liquidity

challenges and funding gaps.

SMEs in general are much more sensitive to

economic headwinds due to increased competition, fluctuating market demands,

technological advances, and capacity constraints surrounding information,

innovation and creativity. However, these enterprises make up the bulk of

Singapore’s economic success, contributing to nearly half of the country’s GDP

and providing jobs for about 65% of the workforce.

Kevin

Wong, CEO of

BRDGE, said, “As an SME ourselves, we are acutely aware of the day-to-day

challenges that SMEs face in terms of accessibility to credit and mobility in

pivoting to alternate business models. Rebranding has allowed us to stay committed to our mission of

serving as many SMEs as possible. It has also enabled us to grow Singapore’s

fintech ecosystem by providing additional financing solutions to

businesses seeking more options in funding, so that they can seize more

opportunities for growth. We

hope to take digital financing further, and to become not just another

crowdfunding platform, but one that is able to exhibit foresight and build

trust to help fellow local businesses and entrepreneurs grow.”

A

Trusted Platform and Community

Since 2014, BRDGE has helped fund over SGD72

million in capital to Singaporean SMEs. Its proprietary credit scoring

system and community spirit of BRDGE’s

members has earned it positive accolades and endorsements from investors and

businesses alike.

Through BRDGE, the application process for SMEs

to obtain credit for short-term financing to grow their business has been

simplified, providing greater access to both businesses as well as investors

looking for short-term investment deals. The company also helps structure

loans, ensuring that businesses are able to explore greater options to manage

their cash flow and long-term sustainability, even during unprecedented

periods.

This flexibility has allowed SMEs

in BRDGE’s portfolio, such as F&B businesses Outbar, Harivenikas, and events manager Dreamland Productions to tide through the difficulties brought on

from the Covid-19 control measures enacted earlier this year, until the

regulations were gradually relaxed, allowing businesses to resume normal

operations. Additionally, the ability to avoid any penalties incurred from

early repayment of loans, such as in the case of F&B business Atas Food, remains an attractive option

for SMEs especially in times when companies have to be stringent with their

financial discipline.

Benefitting Local Businesses with #KEEPUPTHEGOOD

and WeConnect

SMEs today are facing additional financial

difficulties due to Covid-19, with many businesses struggling due to a lack of

income. #KEEPUPTHEGOOD, an initiative by BRDGE and media and technology

marketing agency Unravel Studios, aims to help tide SMEs through this period,

by providing resources to help them continue to contribute to Singapore’s

economy and sustain livelihoods.

Being an SME, BRDGE understands that besides

securing funding, it is also important to maximise the use of the funds,

especially during challenging periods. Through this partnership, SMEs who

receive funding will also be provided with complimentary support for one month

to fulfil their marketing objectives.

BRDGE has also been actively connecting SMEs to

opportunities and initiatives beyond funding, such as organising WeConnect, a

networking event for SMEs to develop partnerships and engage one another.

Expansion

into Indonesia

Moving forward, BRDGE has also announced intentions

to expand operations into Indonesia and is currently in the process of securing

regulatory permission from the relevant authorities.

This move represents BRDGE’s continued

commitment to support SMEs both locally and regionally by bridging gaps between

the companies and investors in their respective countries, and is part of

BRDGE’s vision to benefit underserved SME markets by building businesses,

creating jobs and stimulating economies.

For more information on BRDGE, visit www.brdge.tech.

About BRDGE

BRDGE is a MAS-licensed P2P lending platform with a Capital Market

Service license (CMS100642-2). It has been around since 2014 and is part of the

pioneer batch of homegrown P2P lending platforms.

BRDGE is founded by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. Since its

inception, BRDGE has facilitated over SGD $72,022,115 worth of loans and has

received positive reviews and endorsements from its partners, investors.

BRDGE has worked tirelessly to gain the trust of investors and SMEs

alike. Its reputation forms the foundation of BRDGE and and over the past 6

years of operation and counting, it has dedicated a big part of our work to

building honest relationships.

