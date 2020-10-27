Microsoft to Establish Its First Datacenter Region in Taiwan as A Part of Its “Reimagine Taiwan” Initiative

Microsoft will accelerate digital transformation and innovation in Taiwan through access to secure enterprise cloud services, expansion of Taiwan’s Azure engineering group and local talent development for over 200,000 people

TAIPEI, TAIWAN

– Media OutReach – 27 October 2020 – Microsoft Corp.

today announced another major milestone in its “Reimagine Taiwan” initiative,

including plans to establish its first cloud datacenter region in Taiwan and a

significant investment in local talent and development with the goal to provide

digital skilling for over 200,000 people in Taiwan by 2024. Additionally,

Microsoft is growing its Taiwan Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure

engineering group, which will establish Microsoft Taiwan as a hub in Asia for

innovation in designing and building advanced cloud software and hardware

infrastructure spanning AI, IoT and edge solutions.

The new investment adds to Microsoft’s significant and

recent investments in Taiwan, including the IoT Innovation Center, AI Research

and Development Center, Startup Accelerator and the IoT Center of Excellence. Today’s announcement represents

a new commitment in Microsoft’s more than 30-year history in Taiwan to fuel

new growth that will accelerate digital

transformation of Taiwan’s public and private sectors, helping customers

to reimagine their future by providing access to highly secured

enterprise-grade cloud services. In addition, Microsoft’s ambitious new

skilling plan will help to cultivate and groom tech talent, increasing future

employability opportunities for the people of Taiwan. According to a recent IDC study[1],

over

the next four years, Microsoft, its ecosystem and cloud customers together will

generate more than $10 billion in new revenue and will add over 30,000 jobs to

the Taiwan economy.

“Technology

has a critical role to play in supporting economic recovery and opportunity

everywhere. Microsoft is committed to fostering local innovation to support

digital transformation across the public and private sectors in Taiwan. Our new investment in Taiwan reflects our faith in its

strong heritage of hardware and software integration. With Taiwan’s

expertise in hardware manufacturing and the new datacenter region, we look

forward to greater transformation, advancing what is possible with 5G, AI and

IoT capabilities spanning the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge,” said Jean-Phillippe

Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales,

Marketing and Operations.

Accelerating

digital transformation and innovation across industries in Taiwan

Microsoft

will deliver highly secure and scalable cloud services that will help customers

to reimagine their businesses and innovate with confidence, adding Taiwan to

its global-scale cloud, which now totals 66 cloud regions announced. Microsoft

Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services that offers computing,

networking, databases, analytics, AI and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Microsoft

365 is the world’s productivity cloud that delivers best-of-breed

productivity apps integrated through cloud services, delivered as part of an

open platform for business processes. Dynamics 365 and Power Platform

are the next generation of intelligent business applications that enable

organizations to grow, evolve and transform to meet the needs of customers. At

launch, the new region will deliver Microsoft Azure first with Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power

Platform services to follow.

Microsoft will help

customers to store data at rest in Taiwan and over 90 compliance certifications

to meet a broad range of industry and regulatory entity standards, under

Taiwan’s executive branch of government, the Executive Yuan. As part of

Microsoft’s global commitment to be carbon negative by 2030, the company will

shift to 100 percent supply of renewable energy for its datacenters by 2025. Microsoft

is also empowering its ecosystem and supply chain to be more sustainable. To

support customer needs for high-availability and resiliency in their

applications, the new region will also include Availability Zones, which are unique physical locations of datacenters with

independent power, network and cooling for additional tolerance to datacenter

failures.

Leading local companies across sectors have worked closely with

Microsoft to create customized solutions for their customers, including: Acer, ASUS, Chunghwa Telecom, Delta Electronics, FarEasTone

Telecommunications, TECO Electric & Machinery

Co. Ltd, Trend Micro, Taiwan Mobile

and Taiwan

Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

“Acer is

excited that Microsoft is establishing a datacenter region in Taiwan, and we

look forward to furthering our partnership to help enterprises on their digital

transformation path with cloud and smart technologies, fulfilling our mission

of breaking barriers between people and technology,” said Jason Chen, Chairman

and CEO of Acer.

“Chunghwa

Telecom and Microsoft have closely collaborated in areas including private

enterprise networks, edge computing, smart manufacturing and smart energy, and

provided vertically integrated solutions and applications. Azure’s advanced

cloud services, combined with Chunghwa Telecom’s telecommunications and

operations expertise, will undoubtedly accelerate innovation across Taiwan’s

industries and ecosystem, bringing Taiwan’s best-in-class solutions to the Asia

pacific region and the world,” said Hong-Chan Ma Senior

Executive Vice President, Chunghwa Telecom.

“FarEasTone

Telecom is pleased to have formed a strategic alliance with Microsoft. Our core

strategy of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and

world-class telecommunications networks leverages Azure’s cloud platform to

create innovative solutions from the intelligent cloud to the intelligent edge.

With the local datacenter region, we hope to generate greater momentum for

Taiwan’s innovation, by creating diverse services suitable for a wide range of

industry scenarios, connect Taiwan to the globe, and make it a hub for the

world’s innovative applications,” FarEasTone Telecommunications, President Chee

Ching.

Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan said, “I’m

confident that providing access to scalable, low-latency, and secure cloud

services will equip Taiwan’s public and private sectors with the latest AI and

IoT technologies, while meeting the highest cybersecurity, data residency and

compliance standards. Building a world-class, enterprise grade cloud marks an

important step toward the digitalization of Taiwan’s key industries. Microsoft

is committed to fuelling innovation and economic growth in Taiwan as it transforms

into the next Asian technology hub.”

Advancing employment opportunities through local

skilling

Microsoft plans to upskill over 200,000 people in

Taiwan over the next four years, providing digital skills acquisition programs

for youth, non-profits, startups and enterprises. This builds on Microsoft’s

investment in local skilling programs for students, including internship

programs, STEM Education, and Coding Angels. Microsoft will continue working

with non-profit organizations including the Build the Future, Eden Social

Welfare Associate, Taipei Orphan Foundation and Taiwan Fund for Children and

Families to reskill social workers. In collaboration with leading universities,

Microsoft plans to upskill business leaders, entrepreneurs, and C-level

executives through the AI Business School program. Finally, Microsoft is

working with industry associations to launch a series of re-skilling workshops

for women, including mothers returning to the workplace.



