CapitaLand, CDL and UOL clinch top prizes at EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2020

Published: October 29, 2020

  • CapitaLand
    Limited, City Developments Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as major
    winners, each clinching 6 awards
  • CEL’s
    Kopar @ Newton and Parc Komo among the winners for top developments
  • Guoco
    Midtown wins Mixed-Use Development Excellence
  • Parc Clematis (Uncompleted) wins Top Mega Development Award
  • People’s Choice Award goes to Avenue
    South Residence

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 October 2020 – The winners of the EdgeProp
Excellence Awards 2020 were announced via a virtual gala, the
first-ever for a property awards show in Singapore. The annual hallmark event
recognises outstanding property developers and distinctive developments that set the benchmark for continuous innovation, best-in-class design
and highest level of integrity within the real estate industry in Singapore.
For the first time in four years, the event was broadcasted live with over 3000
viewers witnessing the best in real estate receiving the accolades they
deserved.

 

Watch
recording at https://edgepr.link/EPEAliveshow

  

“Despite the ongoing pandemic,
the Awards received over 70 submissions compared to 61 last year. Due to the
restrictions imposed on site-visits, the judging committee held numerous
virtual presentations with the developers, architects, engineers and project
managers from the shortlisted candidates. 
The competition this year was strong and the judges had their work cut
out for them,”, says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

The
judging panel this year comprises of Khew Sin Khoon, Group CEO of CPG Corporation; Ong Choon
Fah, CEO of Edmund Tie & Co; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; Angela Lim,
Co-Founder of SuMisura; Colin Seah, Founder & Director of Ministry of
Design; Dr Lee Nai Jia, Deputy Director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban
Studies, NUS and Bernard Tong.

 

This year, the judges paid
particular attention to:

  • Efficient and flexible living
    cum work spaces
  • The incorporation of biophilic
    design into residential projects
  • The practice of sustainability
  • The adoption of innovative
    ways to showcase new showflats

 

CapitaLand Limited, City Developments
Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as the major winners, clinching six awards
each.

 

“CapitaLand has been firmly
committed to creating homes and shaping communities that make Singapore a
better place to live in. This commitment will not change, and together with our
ecosystem partners and consultants, we look forward to help shape Singapore’s
future with quality, sustainable and thoughtfully designed homes.” says Chew
Peet Mun, Managing Director, Workspace and Residential of CapitaLand Limited.

“It is
our honour to receive the distinguished Top Developer Award for the fourth
consecutive year. In the face of unprecedented challenges this year,
sustainability is all the more important, as our industry comes together to
refocus on the ‘new normal’.” says Chia Ngiang Hong, Group GM of City
Developments Limited.

“We
believe that good buildings not only add value to a property but also to the
quality of life and the environment. Some of the common themes that stand out
for UOL’s Developments include Good design, Green Architecture, Sustainability
and Inclusivity. To a large extent, we are giving back to nature and also
borrowing from nature.” says Liam Wee Sin, CEO of UOL Group Limited.

 

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Top
Developer

CapitaLand Limited

City Developments
Limited

UOL Group Limited

Top
Luxury Development

Meyer House

Top
Mega Development

Parc Clematis

Top
Boutique Development

NYON

Top
Landed Development

Nim Collection

Top
Executive Condominium

The Criterion

People’s
Choice

Avenue South
Residence

 

Completed Category
 (TOP obtained
between Jan’18 – Mar’20)

Uncompleted Category
(1st caveat between Jan’19 – Mar’20)

Central

Non-Central

Central

Non-Central

Mixed-Use
Development Excellence

North Park
Residences

Guoco Midtown

Top
Development

Park Place
Residences at PLQ

North Park
Residences

One Pearl Bank

Sengkang Grand
Residences

Sophia Hills

Parc Riviera

Kopar at Newton

Parc Clematis

Victoria Park
Villas

The Clement Canopy

Amber Park

Parc Komo

Landscape
Excellence

Principal Garden

North Park
Residences

One Pearl Bank

Parc Clematis

Design
Excellence

Park Place
Residences at PLQ

The Clement Canopy

One Pearl Bank

Parc Clematis

Innovation
Excellence

Park Place
Residences at PLQ

Parc Riviera

Midtown Bay

Sengkang Grand
Residences

Sustainability
Excellence

Park Place
Residences at PLQ

Parc Riviera

Amber Park

Piermont Grand

Marketing
Excellence

Kopar at Newton

Parc Komo

Showflat
Excellence

Meyer House

Parc Komo

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers personalised news and tools
to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of
The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in
Nov 2001.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.