CapitaLand, CDL and UOL clinch top prizes at EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2020
- CapitaLand
Limited, City Developments Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as major
winners, each clinching 6 awards
- CEL’s
Kopar @ Newton and Parc Komo among the winners for top developments
- Guoco
Midtown wins Mixed-Use Development Excellence
- Parc Clematis (Uncompleted) wins Top Mega Development Award
- People’s Choice Award goes to Avenue
South Residence
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 October 2020 – The winners of the EdgeProp
Excellence Awards 2020 were announced via a virtual gala, the
first-ever for a property awards show in Singapore. The annual hallmark event
recognises outstanding property developers and distinctive developments that set the benchmark for continuous innovation, best-in-class design
and highest level of integrity within the real estate industry in Singapore.
For the first time in four years, the event was broadcasted live with over 3000
viewers witnessing the best in real estate receiving the accolades they
deserved.
Watch
recording at https://edgepr.link/EPEAliveshow
“Despite the ongoing pandemic,
the Awards received over 70 submissions compared to 61 last year. Due to the
restrictions imposed on site-visits, the judging committee held numerous
virtual presentations with the developers, architects, engineers and project
managers from the shortlisted candidates.
The competition this year was strong and the judges had their work cut
out for them,”, says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.
The
judging panel this year comprises of Khew Sin Khoon, Group CEO of CPG Corporation; Ong Choon
Fah, CEO of Edmund Tie & Co; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; Angela Lim,
Co-Founder of SuMisura; Colin Seah, Founder & Director of Ministry of
Design; Dr Lee Nai Jia, Deputy Director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban
Studies, NUS and Bernard Tong.
This year, the judges paid
particular attention to:
- Efficient and flexible living
cum work spaces
- The incorporation of biophilic
design into residential projects
- The practice of sustainability
- The adoption of innovative
ways to showcase new showflats
CapitaLand Limited, City Developments
Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as the major winners, clinching six awards
each.
“CapitaLand has been firmly
committed to creating homes and shaping communities that make Singapore a
better place to live in. This commitment will not change, and together with our
ecosystem partners and consultants, we look forward to help shape Singapore’s
future with quality, sustainable and thoughtfully designed homes.” says Chew
Peet Mun, Managing Director, Workspace and Residential of CapitaLand Limited.
“It is
our honour to receive the distinguished Top Developer Award for the fourth
consecutive year. In the face of unprecedented challenges this year,
sustainability is all the more important, as our industry comes together to
refocus on the ‘new normal’.” says Chia Ngiang Hong, Group GM of City
Developments Limited.
“We
believe that good buildings not only add value to a property but also to the
quality of life and the environment. Some of the common themes that stand out
for UOL’s Developments include Good design, Green Architecture, Sustainability
and Inclusivity. To a large extent, we are giving back to nature and also
borrowing from nature.” says Liam Wee Sin, CEO of UOL Group Limited.
Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:
|
Top
|
CapitaLand Limited
|
City Developments
|
UOL Group Limited
|
Top
|
Meyer House
|
Top
|
Parc Clematis
|
Top
|
NYON
|
Top
|
Nim Collection
|
Top
|
The Criterion
|
People’s
|
Avenue South
|
|
Completed Category
|
Uncompleted Category
|
Central
|
Non-Central
|
Central
|
Non-Central
|
Mixed-Use
|
North Park
|
Guoco Midtown
|
Top
|
Park Place
|
North Park
|
One Pearl Bank
|
Sengkang Grand
|
Sophia Hills
|
Parc Riviera
|
Kopar at Newton
|
Parc Clematis
|
Victoria Park
|
The Clement Canopy
|
Amber Park
|
Parc Komo
|
Landscape
|
Principal Garden
|
North Park
|
One Pearl Bank
|
Parc Clematis
|
Design
|
Park Place
|
The Clement Canopy
|
One Pearl Bank
|
Parc Clematis
|
Innovation
|
Park Place
|
Parc Riviera
|
Midtown Bay
|
Sengkang Grand
|
Sustainability
|
Park Place
|
Parc Riviera
|
Amber Park
|
Piermont Grand
|
Marketing
|
–
|
–
|
Kopar at Newton
|
Parc Komo
|
Showflat
|
–
|
–
|
Meyer House
|
Parc Komo
About EdgeProp Singapore
EdgeProp Singapore offers personalised news and tools
to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of
The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in
Nov 2001.