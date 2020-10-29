CapitaLand, CDL and UOL clinch top prizes at EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2020

CapitaLand

Limited, City Developments Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as major winners, each clinching 6 awards CEL’s

Kopar @ Newton and Parc Komo among the winners for top developments

Midtown wins Mixed-Use Development Excellence

Midtown wins Mixed-Use Development Excellence Parc Clematis (Uncompleted) wins Top Mega Development Award

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 October 2020 – The winners of the EdgeProp

Excellence Awards 2020 were announced via a virtual gala, the

first-ever for a property awards show in Singapore. The annual hallmark event

recognises outstanding property developers and distinctive developments that set the benchmark for continuous innovation, best-in-class design

and highest level of integrity within the real estate industry in Singapore.

For the first time in four years, the event was broadcasted live with over 3000

viewers witnessing the best in real estate receiving the accolades they

deserved.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic,

the Awards received over 70 submissions compared to 61 last year. Due to the

restrictions imposed on site-visits, the judging committee held numerous

virtual presentations with the developers, architects, engineers and project

managers from the shortlisted candidates.

The competition this year was strong and the judges had their work cut

out for them,”, says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

judging panel this year comprises of Khew Sin Khoon, Group CEO of CPG Corporation; Ong Choon

Fah, CEO of Edmund Tie & Co; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; Angela Lim,

Co-Founder of SuMisura; Colin Seah, Founder & Director of Ministry of

Design; Dr Lee Nai Jia, Deputy Director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban

Studies, NUS and Bernard Tong.

This year, the judges paid

particular attention to:

Efficient and flexible living

cum work spaces

cum work spaces The incorporation of biophilic

design into residential projects

design into residential projects The practice of sustainability

The adoption of innovative

ways to showcase new showflats

CapitaLand Limited, City Developments

Limited and UOL Group Limited emerge as the major winners, clinching six awards

each.

“CapitaLand has been firmly

committed to creating homes and shaping communities that make Singapore a

better place to live in. This commitment will not change, and together with our

ecosystem partners and consultants, we look forward to help shape Singapore’s

future with quality, sustainable and thoughtfully designed homes.” says Chew

Peet Mun, Managing Director, Workspace and Residential of CapitaLand Limited.

“It is

our honour to receive the distinguished Top Developer Award for the fourth

consecutive year. In the face of unprecedented challenges this year,

sustainability is all the more important, as our industry comes together to

refocus on the ‘new normal’.” says Chia Ngiang Hong, Group GM of City

Developments Limited.

“We

believe that good buildings not only add value to a property but also to the

quality of life and the environment. Some of the common themes that stand out

for UOL’s Developments include Good design, Green Architecture, Sustainability

and Inclusivity. To a large extent, we are giving back to nature and also

borrowing from nature.” says Liam Wee Sin, CEO of UOL Group Limited.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Developer CapitaLand Limited City Developments

Limited UOL Group Limited Top

Luxury Development Meyer House Top

Mega Development Parc Clematis Top

Boutique Development NYON Top

Landed Development Nim Collection Top

Executive Condominium The Criterion People’s

Choice Avenue South

Residence Completed Category

(TOP obtained

between Jan’18 – Mar’20) Uncompleted Category

(1st caveat between Jan’19 – Mar’20) Central Non-Central Central Non-Central Mixed-Use

Development Excellence North Park

Residences Guoco Midtown Top

Development Park Place

Residences at PLQ North Park

Residences One Pearl Bank Sengkang Grand

Residences Sophia Hills Parc Riviera Kopar at Newton Parc Clematis Victoria Park

Villas The Clement Canopy Amber Park Parc Komo Landscape

Excellence Principal Garden North Park

Residences One Pearl Bank Parc Clematis Design

Excellence Park Place

Residences at PLQ The Clement Canopy One Pearl Bank Parc Clematis Innovation

Excellence Park Place

Residences at PLQ Parc Riviera Midtown Bay Sengkang Grand

Residences Sustainability

Excellence Park Place

Residences at PLQ Parc Riviera Amber Park Piermont Grand Marketing

Excellence – – Kopar at Newton Parc Komo Showflat

Excellence – – Meyer House Parc Komo

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers personalised news and tools

to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of

The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in

Nov 2001.