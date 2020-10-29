Comba’s Open Radio Solutions Driving Open RAN Evolution

Frontrunning Open RAN Radio Units in preparation for TIP-incubated global trials

2020 – Comba Telecom Systems

Holdings Limited (“Comba

Telecom” or “the Group”, SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and

services provider of wireless and information communications systems, announced

that it has started numerous Open RAN technology validation and trials with

leading operators in Europe, MENA, APAC, Australia and more. The Open Radio solutions

provided by Comba are deploying in large scale trials and will be commercialized in

Q1 next year.

Open

RAN technology is becoming a driving force in RAN architecture innovation. Market analysts

predict that the Open RAN market will be a $5 billion opportunity by 2025[1]. Being a leading radio solution

provider and a member of Telecom Infra Project’s (“TIP”) OpenRAN Project

Group, Comba Telecom takes an active part in global Open RAN projects to

support the development and deployment of Open RAN technologies to meet the

increasing demand for open network architecture.

Given

its in-depth knowledge and experience in radio technologies, Comba Telecom’s

R&D team has employed more resources to expand its Open Radio product

portfolio and has completed or is actively working with major ORAN DU/CU

partners on its fronthaul eCPRI 8.0 and 7.2 integration tests. The latest Open

Radio product portfolio embraces bands of both high power and low power radios,

which will provide customers with a complete solution for all applications such

as rural area or suburban coverage, in-building coverage or capacity

improvement and private network, etc. Recently, Comba Telecom has been named as

Open RAN Radio Unit frontrunner by Vodafone in its request for information

(“RFI”). Comba scored well in multiple categories, including multi-band RRH

(“Remote Radio Head”), single-band RRH, energy consumption efficiency, and

portfolio breadth[2].

This further proves Comba’s technical capability and overall competitiveness in

radio solutions.

Ms.

Annabel Huo, Executive Director, Senior Vice President of the Group and

President of Comba Telecom International said, “Comba Telecom has been

working diligently with industry leaders and innovators to bring value for

operators in network modernization. We see the potential in Open RAN architecture,

which opens up more opportunity for innovation in network products and

deployments, which in turn will create real value for both operators and end

customers. We have put great effort into Open RAN radio R&D to provide reliable,

highly efficient, and future-proof radio solutions for our customers. We will

continue to expand our state-of-the-art open radio product portfolio in the

market, as well as to work closely with TIP and global operators like Vodafone

to support global Open RAN development.”

Mr.

David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP said, “The

quality of responses to the Vodafone RFI, including from Comba Telecom, illustrates

how far OpenRAN solutions have come in a short period of time and how the

industry is now well prepared to address an increasing demand for these

solutions.”

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a leading global solutions and

services provider of wireless and information communications systems with its

own R&D and manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company

offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including antennas and

base station subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless

transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with

manufacturing bases in China and R&D centers in both China and the United

States, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information

application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around

the world. Comba Telecom was included in the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index in

November 2019. Furthermore, the Company was included as a

constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Internet

& Information Technology Index and other Hang Seng Family of Indexes, and

the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in

September 2020. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project

(TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving

infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world’s

population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are,

connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of

consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting

GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions –

exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers – makes it challenging

for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP

is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies – from

service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other

connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy

open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high

quality connectivity that the world needs – now and in the decades to come.

Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com