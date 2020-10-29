Comba’s Open Radio Solutions Driving Open RAN Evolution
Frontrunning Open RAN Radio Units in preparation for TIP-incubated global trials
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 October
2020 – Comba Telecom Systems
Holdings Limited (“Comba
Telecom” or “the Group”, SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and
services provider of wireless and information communications systems, announced
that it has started numerous Open RAN technology validation and trials with
leading operators in Europe, MENA, APAC, Australia and more. The Open Radio solutions
provided by Comba are deploying in large scale trials and will be commercialized in
Q1 next year.
Open
RAN technology is becoming a driving force in RAN architecture innovation. Market analysts
predict that the Open RAN market will be a $5 billion opportunity by 2025[1]. Being a leading radio solution
provider and a member of Telecom Infra Project’s (“TIP”) OpenRAN Project
Group, Comba Telecom takes an active part in global Open RAN projects to
support the development and deployment of Open RAN technologies to meet the
increasing demand for open network architecture.
Given
its in-depth knowledge and experience in radio technologies, Comba Telecom’s
R&D team has employed more resources to expand its Open Radio product
portfolio and has completed or is actively working with major ORAN DU/CU
partners on its fronthaul eCPRI 8.0 and 7.2 integration tests. The latest Open
Radio product portfolio embraces bands of both high power and low power radios,
which will provide customers with a complete solution for all applications such
as rural area or suburban coverage, in-building coverage or capacity
improvement and private network, etc. Recently, Comba Telecom has been named as
Open RAN Radio Unit frontrunner by Vodafone in its request for information
(“RFI”). Comba scored well in multiple categories, including multi-band RRH
(“Remote Radio Head”), single-band RRH, energy consumption efficiency, and
portfolio breadth[2].
This further proves Comba’s technical capability and overall competitiveness in
radio solutions.
Ms.
Annabel Huo, Executive Director, Senior Vice President of the Group and
President of Comba Telecom International said, “Comba Telecom has been
working diligently with industry leaders and innovators to bring value for
operators in network modernization. We see the potential in Open RAN architecture,
which opens up more opportunity for innovation in network products and
deployments, which in turn will create real value for both operators and end
customers. We have put great effort into Open RAN radio R&D to provide reliable,
highly efficient, and future-proof radio solutions for our customers. We will
continue to expand our state-of-the-art open radio product portfolio in the
market, as well as to work closely with TIP and global operators like Vodafone
to support global Open RAN development.”
Mr.
David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP said, “The
quality of responses to the Vodafone RFI, including from Comba Telecom, illustrates
how far OpenRAN solutions have come in a short period of time and how the
industry is now well prepared to address an increasing demand for these
solutions.”
For more information about Comba’s Open RAN Solution,
please visit: https://www.comba-telecom.com/en/openran-solutions.
