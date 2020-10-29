Prudential provides SMEs access to Stash’s tailored incentive payment platform for employees
PRUWorks offers solutions enabling businesses to build a more engaged workforce, as well as attract and retain talent
HONG KONG, CHINA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 October
2020 – Prudential
Corporation Asia (Prudential) is providing its small and medium-sized
enterprises (SME) customers in Asia and Africa access to Stash’s highly-customisable
digital incentive payment platform. The offering is available through PRUWorks,
Prudential’s one-stop digital platform for SMEs to manage their group insurance
and get access to curated value-added tools and services.
Based in Singapore, Stash aggregates digital
payment interfaces to provide SMEs with a convenient and scalable way of presenting
their employee benefits. Employees of Prudential’s SME customers can enjoy a
wide range of flexible benefits relating to health, wellness and lifestyle offered
via an extensive network of rewards partners.
Through the Pulse by Prudential mobile app, employees
of Prudential’s SME customers can redeem their rewards through a variety of
digital payment solutions, including mobile wallets, digital store cards, and
digital coupons, which are increasingly becoming preferred modes of transaction
for Asia and Africa’s workforce.
Powered by artificial intelligence, Pulse is an
all-on-one mobile app that enables users to manage their health and wealth
holistically through easy access to advanced features and services, such as a
symptom checker and health assessment, wellness content, and virtual consultations
with qualified doctors. The app is now available in 11 markets across Asia.
For SMEs and their employees, PRUWorks and Pulse
will soon become essential tools for running a successful business. The
business and consumer-facing platforms combined, will provide meaningful
protection and value-added solutions, as well as help SMEs ensure their employees
are engaged, productive and healthy.
Mr Dennis Ng, Chief Revenue Officer, SME
Ecosystem/ Enterprise Business, Pulse Ecosystems Pte Ltd, part of Prudential plc, said, “As
a leading life insurer in Asia, Prudential is committed to supporting the
growth of SMEs, which account for 40 per cent of the output of the region’s
economies. Yet, many SMEs lack the spending power to help them operate
efficiently and are often unable to take advantage of the instruments of
success.
“Prudential wants to help SMEs bridge this
gap. By offering SMEs access to an affordable and holistic employee benefits
programme through Pulse, we want to help them nurture a healthier, more engaged
and more productive workforce. We believe this will also support their efforts
to attract the best talent as well as retain their valuable employees in a
highly competitive environment,” he added.
Mr John
Jess, Chief Executive Officer of Stash, said, “Stash is
delighted to be partnering with Prudential to support SMEs across the region by
offering a fresh approach to employee benefits and rewards. With the rapidly
growing trend towards mobile payments, we understand the need to provide an
adaptable solution that provides employees with greater choice and can easily
evolve and iterate with market trends, to align with customer needs and
behaviour continually.”
About PRUWorks
PRUWorks is
an SME-centric digital platform that broadens and simplifies access to
insurance and employee benefits, offering a customised suite of solutions that
matches the specific size, needs and budgets of growing businesses across Asia.
All so they can improve employee engagement, compete more effectively and
continue to grow.
About Pulse by Prudential
Pulse
by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region
to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help
tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness
partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset
of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential’s region-wide strategy
to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by
leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.
Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in
August 2019, Pulse is now available in a total of 11 markets across the region
and includes a growing suite of value-add services, such as a symptom checker
and health assessment, personal wellness services, and video consultations with
certified doctors and specialists.
Since its launch, Pulse has been downloaded
more than 11 million times in Asia to date. Pulse is currently available on the
Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
For more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.
About Prudential Corporation Asia
Prudential
Corporation Asia (Prudential) is a business unit of Prudential plc*, comprising
its life insurance operations in Asia and Africa, as well as its asset
management business, Eastspring Investments. Headquartered in Hong Kong,
Prudential helps people get the most out of life through savings, protection
and investment solutions that meet their diverse and evolving needs.
Prudential
is a leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering
Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the
Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Africa, Prudential has
a presence in eight markets, covering Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya,
Nigeria, Togo, and Uganda. With a robust multi-channel distribution platform,
Prudential delivers comprehensive and innovative solutions to more than 16
million customers across the two continents.
Eastspring
Investments manages investments in Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and
institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with
on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution
offices in North America and Europe. It has US$220 billion in assets under
management (as at 30 June 2020), managing funds across a range of asset classes
including equities and fixed income.
In
line with the company’s mission to make healthcare affordable and accessible
for all, ‘Pulse by Prudential’ (Pulse) was first introduced in Malaysia in
August 2019. Today, Pulse is available in 11 markets across Asia, and soon
Africa. The app uses AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information to
serve as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent,
postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. As at October 2020, the
app has been downloaded more than 11 million times in Asia. For more
information, visit www.wedopulse.com.
*
Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong
(2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N). It is not affiliated in any
manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of
business is in the United States nor with The Prudential Assurance Company, a
subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
About Stash
Stash is a technology-driven incentive payments business that has redesigned
the incentive landscape through an innovative suite of next-gen payment
systems, for both SMEs and the broader consumer market.
Focused on providing a mobile-first solution that solves the
multi-market challenge, Stash offers its partners efficiency and scale through
programme automation, via platforms designed to provide seamless user
experience and customer personalisation opportunities at every touch point.
With its headquarters in Singapore, Stash implements its payments ecosystem
and programmes across the entire Asia Pacific region.
For more information on Stash log on to www.stashnextgen.com