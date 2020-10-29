Prudential provides SMEs access to Stash’s tailored incentive payment platform for employees

PRUWorks offers solutions enabling businesses to build a more engaged workforce, as well as attract and retain talent

HONG KONG, CHINA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 October

2020 – Prudential

Corporation Asia (Prudential) is providing its small and medium-sized

enterprises (SME) customers in Asia and Africa access to Stash’s highly-customisable

digital incentive payment platform. The offering is available through PRUWorks,

Prudential’s one-stop digital platform for SMEs to manage their group insurance

and get access to curated value-added tools and services.

Based in Singapore, Stash aggregates digital

payment interfaces to provide SMEs with a convenient and scalable way of presenting

their employee benefits. Employees of Prudential’s SME customers can enjoy a

wide range of flexible benefits relating to health, wellness and lifestyle offered

via an extensive network of rewards partners.

Through the Pulse by Prudential mobile app, employees

of Prudential’s SME customers can redeem their rewards through a variety of

digital payment solutions, including mobile wallets, digital store cards, and

digital coupons, which are increasingly becoming preferred modes of transaction

for Asia and Africa’s workforce.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Pulse is an

all-on-one mobile app that enables users to manage their health and wealth

holistically through easy access to advanced features and services, such as a

symptom checker and health assessment, wellness content, and virtual consultations

with qualified doctors. The app is now available in 11 markets across Asia.

For SMEs and their employees, PRUWorks and Pulse

will soon become essential tools for running a successful business. The

business and consumer-facing platforms combined, will provide meaningful

protection and value-added solutions, as well as help SMEs ensure their employees

are engaged, productive and healthy.

Mr Dennis Ng, Chief Revenue Officer, SME

Ecosystem/ Enterprise Business, Pulse Ecosystems Pte Ltd, part of Prudential plc, said, “As

a leading life insurer in Asia, Prudential is committed to supporting the

growth of SMEs, which account for 40 per cent of the output of the region’s

economies. Yet, many SMEs lack the spending power to help them operate

efficiently and are often unable to take advantage of the instruments of

success.

“Prudential wants to help SMEs bridge this

gap. By offering SMEs access to an affordable and holistic employee benefits

programme through Pulse, we want to help them nurture a healthier, more engaged

and more productive workforce. We believe this will also support their efforts

to attract the best talent as well as retain their valuable employees in a

highly competitive environment,” he added.

Mr John

Jess, Chief Executive Officer of Stash, said, “Stash is

delighted to be partnering with Prudential to support SMEs across the region by

offering a fresh approach to employee benefits and rewards. With the rapidly

growing trend towards mobile payments, we understand the need to provide an

adaptable solution that provides employees with greater choice and can easily

evolve and iterate with market trends, to align with customer needs and

behaviour continually.”

About PRUWorks

PRUWorks is

an SME-centric digital platform that broadens and simplifies access to

insurance and employee benefits, offering a customised suite of solutions that

matches the specific size, needs and budgets of growing businesses across Asia.

All so they can improve employee engagement, compete more effectively and

continue to grow.





About Pulse by Prudential

Pulse

by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region

to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help

tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness

partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset

of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential’s region-wide strategy

to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by

leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in

August 2019, Pulse is now available in a total of 11 markets across the region

and includes a growing suite of value-add services, such as a symptom checker

and health assessment, personal wellness services, and video consultations with

certified doctors and specialists.





Since its launch, Pulse has been downloaded

more than 11 million times in Asia to date. Pulse is currently available on the

Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,

Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.





For more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.





About Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential

Corporation Asia (Prudential) is a business unit of Prudential plc*, comprising

its life insurance operations in Asia and Africa, as well as its asset

management business, Eastspring Investments. Headquartered in Hong Kong,

Prudential helps people get the most out of life through savings, protection

and investment solutions that meet their diverse and evolving needs.





Prudential

is a leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering

Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the

Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Africa, Prudential has

a presence in eight markets, covering Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya,

Nigeria, Togo, and Uganda. With a robust multi-channel distribution platform,

Prudential delivers comprehensive and innovative solutions to more than 16

million customers across the two continents.





Eastspring

Investments manages investments in Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and

institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with

on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution

offices in North America and Europe. It has US$220 billion in assets under

management (as at 30 June 2020), managing funds across a range of asset classes

including equities and fixed income.





*

Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong

(2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N). It is not affiliated in any

manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of

business is in the United States nor with The Prudential Assurance Company, a

subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.





About Stash

Stash is a technology-driven incentive payments business that has redesigned

the incentive landscape through an innovative suite of next-gen payment

systems, for both SMEs and the broader consumer market.

Focused on providing a mobile-first solution that solves the

multi-market challenge, Stash offers its partners efficiency and scale through

programme automation, via platforms designed to provide seamless user

experience and customer personalisation opportunities at every touch point.

With its headquarters in Singapore, Stash implements its payments ecosystem

and programmes across the entire Asia Pacific region.





For more information on Stash log on to www.stashnextgen.com