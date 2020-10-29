Singapore Medical Benefit Trend Growth to Drop in 2021: Aon Survey

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 October, 2020 –

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad

range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that a nationwide

decrease in medical plan utilisations due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

pandemic is likely to decrease medical trend rates in Singapore next year. Growth

in employer-provided medical benefit costs are expected to drop 30% in 2021

compared to the previous year’s forecasts made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Aon’s 2021 Global Medical Trend Rates Report.

Health plans

saw significantly less utilisation in 2020 as people avoided hospitals in fear

of COVID-19 infection and delayed their elective procedures. This

community-wide decrease in plan utilisation is expected to reduce Singapore’s 2021

medical trend costs to 7% from the previously projected 10% in 2020. The

expectation for the new year is that inpatient care will spike back up whereas

outpatient care will return to approximately 70 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels,

and eventually normalise.

In Asia Pacific,

medical trend costs will drop to 8% in 2021 from the 8.7% projected for 2020. However,

projected medical trend rates vary significantly by location in the region.

Hong Kong is projected to see the lowest at 5.3% in 2021. This, too, is due to

a decrease in elective surgeries and outpatient routines.

In China, the

medical trend rate in 2021 is expected to be 7%. COVID-19 has resulted in better

self-protection measures taken by patients, decreasing the incidence ratio of

common diagnoses. Additionally, outpatient utilisation has depreciated while

online consultations have dramatically increased during the pandemic.

Forecasted

Health Care Benefit Cost Growth

Location 2020 2021 China 7.5% 7.0% Hong Kong 8.1% 5.3% India 8.5% 9.0% Indonesia 13.0% 13.0% Japan 1.5% 0.0% Malaysia 14.0% 14.0% Philippines 9.2% 8.0% Singapore 10.0% 7.0% South Korea 8.0% 7.5% Taiwan 8.0% 8.0% Thailand 13.9% 6.6% Vietnam 11.0% 8.7%

In Asia

Pacific, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and musculoskeletal diseases,

cancer, and ear, nose & throat (ENT) issues are the most prevalent health

conditions driving healthcare claims.

Leading Medical Conditions Driving Medical

Plan Costs

Asia Pacific 1) Cardiovascular 2) Cancer/Tumour Growth 3) Gastrointestinal 4) Musculoskeletal/Back 5) ENT/Lung

Disorder/Respiratory

Aon’s report

also confirms the growing prevalence of health risk factors in Asia Pacific, including

high blood pressure, physical inactivity, and bad nutrition, which may drive

future medical plan costs.

Leading Health Risk Factors Driving Future

Medical Plan Costs

Asia Pacific 1) High Blood Pressure 2) Physical Inactivity 3) Ageing 4) Bad Nutrition 5) High Blood Glucose

Tim Dwyer, CEO

of Health Solutions, Asia Pacific, Aon said, “COVID-19 has underscored the need for better

design and management of employee health and benefit programmes. To mitigate

medical costs by reducing chronic conditions, employers in Asia Pacific must

invest in wellbeing programmes to promote mental health, physical activity,

healthy eating, and preventive strategies like physical check-ups and

screenings. This could supplement traditional strategies, such as controlling

unreasonable plan utilisation, adjusting plan designs, narrowing networks and

adding flexible benefit plans.”

To view the

report, visit 2021 Global

Medical Trends Report.

Methodology

The survey was

conducted among 107 Aon offices, each one representative of a country, that

broker, administer, or otherwise advise on employer-sponsored medical plans in

each of the countries covered in this report. The survey responses reflect the

medical trend expectations of the Aon professionals based on their interactions

with clients and carriers represented in the portfolio of the firm’s medical

plan business in each country.

