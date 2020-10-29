Who is going to make the playoffs in the IPL?

With it coming down to the group stage matches of the IPL, many teams can see the light at the end of the tunnel. This comes when looking to the prestigious play off places with virtually all the teams still in with a shout of making the finals. With it being one of the tightest IPL’s on record, we access the chances of each team of finishing in the top four.

Favourites to make it into the final four are of course the Mumbai Indians, who are priced at odds on 1/4 and also favourites for the whole tournament at 7/4. Although they recently lost on Sunday to a revived Rajasthan Royals under Ben Stokes. He put on an emphatic display, scoring an unbeaten 107 and ultimately leading them to beat Mumbai in the biggest run chase of the tournament so far. There has been some doubt shed on Mumbai’s captain and talisman Rohit Sharma’s fitness going into the final three fixtures, but we believe that they will have enough fire power in their batting line up and also with an NRR of +1.252.

[Image: Mumbai Indians]

At the same odds to make the top four as the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals are also priced at 1/4 to make the playoffs. There has been some cause for concern with the form that they are currently displaying with them losing their past three games but many experts including ourselves know that they have both Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer to rack up the runs. Also, with a bowling duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, who is currently the top wicket taker in the tournament with 23 wickets to lead them into the top four.

Currently sat in the third play-off spot at the moment is the Royal Challengers Bangalore, due to their 7 wins, matching both the MI and DC. They know that the top three all have to play each other in the final three fixtures of the group stages before the play offs, so the RCB will be looking over their shoulders. They know they will have to be in solid form to get into the top four, which is currently priced at 4/7, when looking at these markets listed in India. They do have something good going for them though with a current NRR of +0.092, which will work in their favour if teams are matched on points.

One of the most revived teams in the IPL at the moment is that of the Kings XI Punjab, with them winning five out of their last five games. With the side being in this rich vein of form, it’s hard to look past them squeezing into the play offs at 11/4. They certainly are firing on all cylinders at the moment with captain KL Rahul being the current top scorer in the tournament and IPL legend Chris Gayle up to his usual big hitting bonanza, everything is finally starting to click for the KXIP.

Now looking at the outsiders. Kolkata Knight Riders have been in the news for both on and off fields events and have struggled for any stability throughout the tournament. Changing captain mid-season and their big hitters not really delivering, the success that many had hoped pre-season has failed to materialise. It might be a bit of a push for them to make the play offs, especially with their NRR being -0.479; they are currently priced at 8/11 to make the top four.

And finally, the only other team that we could potentially see squeezing into the top four of the tournament, would be that of the Rajasthan Royals. They are another side to have not lived up to expectations, with the strongest line up of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer all in their team. Many predicted they would be at the top of the table with that kind of line up. Having won two of their last three games though, bookies are currently pricing them at 11/10 to make in into the top four.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION