Fujitsu Unveils Ultralight, Secured and Full-Featured LIFEBOOK U9311 Business Notebook Redefine Lightweight Business Ultraportable
Fujitsu unveils the ultra-mobile business notebook LIFEBOOK U9311, the ultralight LIFEBOOK that weighs from approximately 756 g, it offers convenient mobility and superior security with the super-lightweight form factor.
HONG
KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30
October 2020 – Fujitsu introduces LIFEBOOK U9311 – the featherweight,
powerful and enhanced version of its ultra-mobile premium commercial notebook
designed for business professionals. The ultraportable,
fully featured business notebook is on the market today1 to
support workstyle transformation initiatives. The 13.3″ minimally stylish
LIFEBOOK U9311 comprises the latest 11th Generation Intel®
Core™ processor, enterprise-grade biometric authentication and
excellent connectivity.
FUJITSU LIFEBOOK U9311 Business
Notebook
Super-Lightweight without Compromising Performance
Constant
change is the new norm in smart workplace. Empowering professionals and teams
to work agile is the way to ensure business continuity. The 13.3-inch (33.8cm) LIFEBOOK U9311 is 15.5mm slim and weighs as low
as approximately 756 g that can be easily held with one hand. It is packed with up to 11th Generation
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 processor, specially designed for
thin-and-light laptops to accelerate demanding business tasks for quick and
responsive performance2.
Available in eye-catching red and matte black, the LIFEBOOK U9311
is designed with an ultra-thin bezel that spots a screen-to-body ratio
of 84.1%, it is flawlessly fitted in with an ultra-tiny
shutter protected camera.
Thin Bezel and Ultra-Tiny Camera Shutter
Secure
and Powerful for Workplace Everywhere
Apart from being
ultra-portable, LIFEBOOK U9311 is also highly
secure, featuring Fujitsu’s PalmSecure™ advanced biometric authentication
system that users can sign-in to Windows in a contactless way, the easy and password-free identity verification is hygienic
since no contact is required.
Despite its slimline profile, LIFEBOOK U9311 offers best-in-class
connectivity options range from full size LAN, HDMI, USB-A and Thunderbolt™ 4 connector for charging and speedy file transfer. The notebook is equipped with a long battery runtime to ensure
all-day productivity, and embedded WLAN supporting Wi-Fi 6.
Pursuit
of Excellence in the Japan Way
Every Fujitsu notebook
delivers the highest reliability and pursuit of excellence in design and usage
experience. Staying true to its Japanese heritage, every piece of design
details is carefully articulated
to create the finest and quality product through precise engineering, cutting
edge innovations and quality assurance.
Pricing and Availability
The LIFEBOOK U9311 is available in selected
countries in Asia1, please contact Fujitsu for more details.
Learn
more: www.fujitsu.com/hk/lifebook-u9311
Download pictures: https://bit.ly/31QjcXZ
Remarks:
1.
Product
availability may vary depending on country. On-shelf dates may vary by
geography.
2. Please go to www.intel.com/11thgen for details.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication
technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions,
and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more
than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the
future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported
consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US $35 billion) for the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.
About Fujitsu Business
Technologies
Fujitsu Business
Technologies Asia Pacific is the Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters for
business technologies of Fujitsu Limited, Japan, responsible for wide range of
personal computers and solutions for corporate and end-user markets in the Asia
Market.
All company or product names
mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective
owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of
publication and is subject to change without advance notice.