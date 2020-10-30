FWD wins Five Awards at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2020 for outstanding performance and innovation

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 30 October 2020 – FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) won five awards at the

Hong Kong Insurance Awards (HKIA) 2020, an event organised by the Hong Kong

Federation of Insurers to recognise outstanding performance and innovation in

the insurance industry.

FWD

Hong Kong won awards in five categories at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards

(HKIA) 2020, which included the top prize in Outstanding Training &

Development after being shortlisted as a top 3 finalist. These awards are

recognition of the hard work and dedication of our people, the excellence of

our development programmes, and the ground-breaking nature of our products and

services.

FWD

won the top prize in the Outstanding Training & Development category for

the breadth and depth of its training initiatives, which included a leadership

development programme partnered with the prestigious INSEAD Business School.

The awards include one top prize in the Outstanding

Training & Development category as well as four Top Three Finalist awards,

won by Crisis OneCover in the Most Innovative Product/Service Award –

Life Insurance (Health) category, Cash-up in the Most Innovative

Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Wealth) category, Andy Chik in the Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year

category, and Jessie Chiu in the

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year — Intermediary category.

“I’m so proud of our team who continually raise the

bar despite the challenges we’ve faced, especially in this past year. These prestigious

awards are a fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication of our people,

the excellence of our development programmes, and the ground-breaking nature of

our products and services,” said Ken Lau, FWD’s Managing Director of Greater

China and Hong Kong CEO. “These award wins will also motivate us to

continue passionately serving and celebrate living with our community and keep

providing innovative solutions that are competitive, relevant, and accessible.”

Details of the awards won by FWD in 2020:

Outstanding Training & Development: FWD

won the top prize in this category for the breadth and depth of its

initiatives, including a leadership development programme in partnership with the

prestigious INSEAD Business School, and a full range of both online and offline

training courses on various critical subjects, such as technology, compliance

and sales.

Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life

Insurance (Health): Crisis

OneCover, the one-stop critical illness protection solution that covers the

customer journey from prevention to treatment and recovery, covers more than 160

diseases up to the age of 100, and provides access to a large network of first

class medical facilities across the Asia Pacific, was among the top three

finalists.

Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life

Insurance (Wealth): FWD’s Cash-up

Insurance Plan, a fintech product that enables mobile wallet users to start

saving while benefiting from life insurance protection, was recognised as a top

three finalist in this category. Cash-up,

a collaboration with Octopus O! ePay

that is accessible through a fully digital, intuitive interface, was praised

for successfully integrating insurance and saving products with the mobile and

digital era.

Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year: Chief

Regional Director of FWD’s tied agency Andy

Chik Wing-keung was a top three finalist. Over his 21-year career in the

financial planning industry, he has led his teams to overcome various obstacles

and achieve success: under his leadership at FWD, his team has grown

significantly and developed more than 700 elite intermediaries in just five

years. Andy keeps training for endurance events such as marathons and

ultra-marathons as his unique way of bringing to life FWD’s ‘Celebrate Living’

brand promise outside of work.

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year —

Intermediary: FWD Branch Manager Jessie Chiu

was also a top three finalist. Since Jessie joined FWD in 2016, she has grown

her client base by 300 clients and has won many internal awards and industry recognitions,

including Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and also Court of the Table (COT).

In 2018, she established her own team and designed diversified training systems

based on her unique management style.

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong offers life and medical insurance,

general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. Its life

insurance and general insurance operating entities have been assigned strong

financial strength ratings by international rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance

Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is

rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and FWD General Insurance Company

Limited is rated “BBB+” by Fitch. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and

medical insurance.

FWD Hong Kong & Macau is a part of the FWD

Group, the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD

Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines,

Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.

By creating fresh customer experiences

with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to

become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about

insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.