FWD wins Five Awards at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2020 for outstanding performance and innovation
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 30 October 2020 – FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) won five awards at the
Hong Kong Insurance Awards (HKIA) 2020, an event organised by the Hong Kong
Federation of Insurers to recognise outstanding performance and innovation in
the insurance industry.
FWD
Hong Kong won awards in five categories at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards
(HKIA) 2020, which included the top prize in Outstanding Training &
Development after being shortlisted as a top 3 finalist. These awards are
recognition of the hard work and dedication of our people, the excellence of
our development programmes, and the ground-breaking nature of our products and
services.
FWD
won the top prize in the Outstanding Training & Development category for
the breadth and depth of its training initiatives, which included a leadership
development programme partnered with the prestigious INSEAD Business School.
The awards include one top prize in the Outstanding
Training & Development category as well as four Top Three Finalist awards,
won by Crisis OneCover in the Most Innovative Product/Service Award –
Life Insurance (Health) category, Cash-up in the Most Innovative
Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Wealth) category, Andy Chik in the Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year
category, and Jessie Chiu in the
Outstanding Young Professional of the Year — Intermediary category.
“I’m so proud of our team who continually raise the
bar despite the challenges we’ve faced, especially in this past year. These prestigious
awards are a fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication of our people,
the excellence of our development programmes, and the ground-breaking nature of
our products and services,” said Ken Lau, FWD’s Managing Director of Greater
China and Hong Kong CEO. “These award wins will also motivate us to
continue passionately serving and celebrate living with our community and keep
providing innovative solutions that are competitive, relevant, and accessible.”
Details of the awards won by FWD in 2020:
Outstanding Training & Development: FWD
won the top prize in this category for the breadth and depth of its
initiatives, including a leadership development programme in partnership with the
prestigious INSEAD Business School, and a full range of both online and offline
training courses on various critical subjects, such as technology, compliance
and sales.
Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life
Insurance (Health): Crisis
OneCover, the one-stop critical illness protection solution that covers the
customer journey from prevention to treatment and recovery, covers more than 160
diseases up to the age of 100, and provides access to a large network of first
class medical facilities across the Asia Pacific, was among the top three
finalists.
Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life
Insurance (Wealth): FWD’s Cash-up
Insurance Plan, a fintech product that enables mobile wallet users to start
saving while benefiting from life insurance protection, was recognised as a top
three finalist in this category. Cash-up,
a collaboration with Octopus O! ePay
that is accessible through a fully digital, intuitive interface, was praised
for successfully integrating insurance and saving products with the mobile and
digital era.
Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year: Chief
Regional Director of FWD’s tied agency Andy
Chik Wing-keung was a top three finalist. Over his 21-year career in the
financial planning industry, he has led his teams to overcome various obstacles
and achieve success: under his leadership at FWD, his team has grown
significantly and developed more than 700 elite intermediaries in just five
years. Andy keeps training for endurance events such as marathons and
ultra-marathons as his unique way of bringing to life FWD’s ‘Celebrate Living’
brand promise outside of work.
Outstanding Young Professional of the Year —
Intermediary: FWD Branch Manager Jessie Chiu
was also a top three finalist. Since Jessie joined FWD in 2016, she has grown
her client base by 300 clients and has won many internal awards and industry recognitions,
including Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and also Court of the Table (COT).
In 2018, she established her own team and designed diversified training systems
based on her unique management style.
About FWD Hong Kong & Macau
FWD Hong Kong offers life and medical insurance,
general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. Its life
insurance and general insurance operating entities have been assigned strong
financial strength ratings by international rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance
Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is
rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and FWD General Insurance Company
Limited is rated “BBB+” by Fitch. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and
medical insurance.
FWD Hong Kong & Macau is a part of the FWD
Group, the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD
Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines,
Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.
By creating fresh customer experiences
with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to
become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about
insurance.
For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.