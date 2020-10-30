Logistics Customers in China Select Infor to overhaul business and streamline operations

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30

October 2020 – Infor,

a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today

announced that Infor Warehouse Management Systems

(WMS) continue to be the solution of choice for

logistics providers in China — the latest adopters being Genzon Cold Chain Co.,

Ltd. and Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.

Infor is focused on providing logistics solutions that meet

the diverse needs of distribution centers globally, helping businesses manage activities holistically

and integrating capabilities for warehouse management, labor management,

transportation management and more. As

Infor continues to grow its global distribution center client base, an

increasing number of customers are realizing the power of Infor’s logistics

solutions to streamline warehouse operations.

Genzon Cold Chain Co., Ltd

Genzon Cold Chain Co., Ltd., a service provider for high-tech industrial

solutions, is leveraging Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to overhaul

its cold chain logistics business and deliver even more streamlined services to

its customers. The move is being

supported by Infor’s partner in China, SIS Global.

Genzon Cold Chain chose Infor for its expertise in the

provision of third-party

logistics (3PL) solutions — its strong support for automated equipment,

integrated interfaces, its ability to implement solutions at the practical

level and its efficacy proven through rich case studies. Infor WMS are highly

scalable and will be able to cater to customers’ needs and those of the

business as the company expands.

“Infor Warehouse Management

Systems (WMS) helps our customers by providing them world-class cold chain

logistics solutions that are powerful enough to support large scale projects,

and flexible enough to meet individualized needs,” said Huang Shaosheng, COO of

Genzon. “Deploying Infor’s industry-specific solutions has been easy, and we

are confident that Infor WMS will continue to support both our business needs

and those of our customers’, well into the future.”

Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. is a

provider of electrical and mechanical insulation solutions for the Automotive,

Electrical/Utility, Electronics and Communications markets. A global company

with Chinese roots, it selected Infor WMS as the solution of choice to help revamp

its warehouse business.

Infor WMS will allow Shenzhen Woer to manage distribution

center activities holistically. Meanwhile, Infor SCE will help the company

automate and simplify complex warehouse and transportation management processes

by integrating capabilities for warehouse management, labor management, 3PL

billing, transportation management and other processes critical to the success

of logistics service providers.

“As a large heat shrink manufacturer operating multiple

global warehouses, we needed warehouse management solutions that would simplify

and streamline our processes throughout all of our locations,” said Zhou

Guohua, CIO at Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. “We selected

Infor because of their deep industry expertise.

Its industry-specific, purpose-built software helps to simplify the

implementation process and makes the complex work of managing warehouse

operations easier.”

“Infor is committed to providing industry-specific cloud solutions

to help provide enterprises with agility and flexibility to help drive

performance and scalability, and assist in reducing time-to-value,” said Becky

Xie, Vice President of Sales for Greater China and Korea. “We look forward to

helping Genzon Cold Chain and Shenzhen Woer overhaul their distribution and

supply chains business segments, and realize quick business impacts.”

