Logistics Customers in China Select Infor to overhaul business and streamline operations
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30
October 2020 – Infor,
a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today
announced that Infor Warehouse Management Systems
(WMS) continue to be the solution of choice for
logistics providers in China — the latest adopters being Genzon Cold Chain Co.,
Ltd. and Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.
Infor is focused on providing logistics solutions that meet
the diverse needs of distribution centers globally, helping businesses manage activities holistically
and integrating capabilities for warehouse management, labor management,
transportation management and more. As
Infor continues to grow its global distribution center client base, an
increasing number of customers are realizing the power of Infor’s logistics
solutions to streamline warehouse operations.
Genzon Cold Chain Co., Ltd
Genzon Cold Chain Co., Ltd., a service provider for high-tech industrial
solutions, is leveraging Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to overhaul
its cold chain logistics business and deliver even more streamlined services to
its customers. The move is being
supported by Infor’s partner in China, SIS Global.
Genzon Cold Chain chose Infor for its expertise in the
provision of third-party
logistics (3PL) solutions — its strong support for automated equipment,
integrated interfaces, its ability to implement solutions at the practical
level and its efficacy proven through rich case studies. Infor WMS are highly
scalable and will be able to cater to customers’ needs and those of the
business as the company expands.
“Infor Warehouse Management
Systems (WMS) helps our customers by providing them world-class cold chain
logistics solutions that are powerful enough to support large scale projects,
and flexible enough to meet individualized needs,” said Huang Shaosheng, COO of
Genzon. “Deploying Infor’s industry-specific solutions has been easy, and we
are confident that Infor WMS will continue to support both our business needs
and those of our customers’, well into the future.”
Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. is a
provider of electrical and mechanical insulation solutions for the Automotive,
Electrical/Utility, Electronics and Communications markets. A global company
with Chinese roots, it selected Infor WMS as the solution of choice to help revamp
its warehouse business.
Infor WMS will allow Shenzhen Woer to manage distribution
center activities holistically. Meanwhile, Infor SCE will help the company
automate and simplify complex warehouse and transportation management processes
by integrating capabilities for warehouse management, labor management, 3PL
billing, transportation management and other processes critical to the success
of logistics service providers.
“As a large heat shrink manufacturer operating multiple
global warehouses, we needed warehouse management solutions that would simplify
and streamline our processes throughout all of our locations,” said Zhou
Guohua, CIO at Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. “We selected
Infor because of their deep industry expertise.
Its industry-specific, purpose-built software helps to simplify the
implementation process and makes the complex work of managing warehouse
operations easier.”
“Infor is committed to providing industry-specific cloud solutions
to help provide enterprises with agility and flexibility to help drive
performance and scalability, and assist in reducing time-to-value,” said Becky
Xie, Vice President of Sales for Greater China and Korea. “We look forward to
helping Genzon Cold Chain and Shenzhen Woer overhaul their distribution and
supply chains business segments, and realize quick business impacts.”
