Workday Delivers Data Management and Machine Learning Innovations for the Changing World of Finance

Advances in Managing Data Create New Levels of Insight and Performance Accountability for Today’s Agile Organizations

(NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced availability of Workday Accounting Center and machine learning (ML)-driven predictive forecasts for Workday Adaptive Planning, as well as additional functionality across its finance

offerings, to drive insights, agility, and efficiency. These innovations

transform the way customers engage with data, bringing new levels of visibility

and control to the office of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Today’s finance teams are challenged to achieve greater agility

amidst the ever-changing business landscape heightened by the pandemic.

Real-time data and insights are key to agility, yet many finance organizations

have disconnected data sources and legacy accounting systems, which can no

longer keep pace in today’s changing world. Valuable time is spent collecting,

reconciling, and validating data instead of delivering trusted insights to the

organization. To address these critical challenges, Workday continues to

advance its cloud planning and financial management solutions with ML and data

management capabilities.

Creating Agility with an

Intelligent Data Foundation

Workday is going beyond the boundaries of traditional ERP

systems to solve a problem that has plagued the industry for decades–keeping up

with the ever-increasing volume of operational data and turning it into

accounting and insight faster and more efficiently. Now commercially available, with early

adopters such as CNA and Shelter Insurance currently in

production, Workday Accounting Center represents a fundamental change in the

way finance manages operational data.

Workday Accounting Center enables customers to ingest operational data, enrich it with

meaningful attributes, and transform it into accounting. This allows customers

to manage operational and financial data from multiple sources with a single

point of control across the enterprise.

For

example, with Workday Accounting Center, an insurance company is able to load

its operational transactions–such as claims or policy data–into the system,

create accounting (journal) entries for those transactions, and then report and

analyze on those transactions with full drill down and visibility into the source transactions, which

is called data lineage. This eliminates the need for finance teams to rely on

information technology (IT), with cost savings estimated to be upwards of 50

percent to maintain accounting rules. Combining Workday Prism Analytics and Workday Financial Management creates an intelligent data foundation

that also fuels ML-enabled transactions and processes.

Machine

Learning Powers Intelligent Planning, Delivers Predictive Forecasts

Planning has become even more critical for organizations

managing through the pandemic, with forecasting activity increasing up to 30X from pre-pandemic operations. To enable forecasting with even

greater accuracy, Workday continues to evolve its intelligent planning

capabilities, which allows planning without limits and anticipates what’s next

with greater accuracy and confidence, harnessing ML at the core.

Using time series prediction–the process of modeling events over

a period of time to make more accurate predictions–Workday applies the power of

ML to enable predictive analytics with Workday Adaptive Planning. The ML

algorithms use historical and current data to predict likely outcomes for

revenue, expenses, and other critical business variables creating a predictive

forecast. Predictive forecasts are created based on thousands or even hundreds

of thousands of data points aggregated from across the enterprise, including

sales, HR, marketing, and manufacturing data, for example. Using anomaly

detection in Workday Adaptive Planning, anomalies are identified and

automatically flag a planner about a potential issue. New reporting

capabilities make it easy to compare an ML-driven forecast against a planner’s

forecast to detect potential problems before either forecast is acted on, so

organizations can make better decisions with confidence.

With predictive forecasting embedded in the analytics engine of

Workday Adaptive Planning, it will continue to learn over time, and the more

data is added, even greater insights will be gained. The predictive forecasting

capability is available now to all Workday Adaptive Planning customers.

Continuous Innovation for the Office of Finance

The latest release from Workday also includes key advances

for customers in the office of the CFO focused on enabling deeper insight and

accountability for performance. Notable advancements include:

Embedded ad hoc analysis on real-time data

data . The

availability of Discovery Boards reflects Workday’s enduring focus on embedding

analytics in core finance applications. With Discovery Boards, accounting and

finance teams are able to easily see and analyze data in real time on live

Workday transactions–all in one system. With access to nearly

200 data sources across core financial management and spend management,

customers can easily and securely perform ad-hoc analysis with an embedded

drag-and-drop visualization tool.

. The availability of Discovery Boards reflects Workday’s enduring focus on embedding analytics in core finance applications. With Discovery Boards, accounting and finance teams are able to easily see and analyze data in real time on live Workday transactions–all in one system. With access to nearly 200 data sources across core financial management and spend management, customers can easily and securely perform ad-hoc analysis with an embedded drag-and-drop visualization tool. Unified planning and execution. Workday customers can now publish plans

from Workday Adaptive Planning directly to Workday Financial Management and

vice versa, making it easy to compare actuals to plan in the same system,

further streamlining finance processes. This provides easier access for

real-time analysis and compresses the planning and execution cycle for greater

agility.

Comments on the News

“We continue to deliver on our vision for the changing world of

finance by expanding data management, self-service analyses, and machine learning-fueled

processes to help finance leaders better navigate continuous disruption and

change,” said Barbara Larson, general manager, Workday Financial Management.

“These innovations unlock the power of data in new ways, empowering customers

with eye-opening insights that were previously difficult–or even

impossible–to glean. Together with our customers we’re creating frictionless

finance processes and best practices that deliver greater value to the

organization.”

“With Workday Accounting Center, we’ve been able to retire our

custom legacy accounting hub solution and have simplified our technology

environment, improved flexibility and scalability, and provided greater

business ownership and control of software to our accounting and finance team,”

said Bharat Shahdadpuri, AVP, Workday Finance & Data Management, CNA, one

of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. “Now, financial data is provided to accountants using business

language, without the need for technical interpretation. Financial reporting is

done in Workday, and we’ve been able to improve the systems used for financial

analysis, data lineage, and error correction. And, we’re pleased that we’ve

already reduced our cost of ownership while also being able to introduce new

capabilities faster.”

“CFOs and CIOs recognize that they must embrace new digital

technologies in order to manage the ever-increasing volume and sources of data

required today,” said R “Ray” Wang, founder and principal analyst, Constellation

Research, Inc. “And because it’s so challenging

to move off of legacy systems, leading companies recognize that they need a

solution that can scale and evolve over the next decade and beyond. Intelligent

data, machine learning, and a robust ecosystem are critical factors for

companies when choosing their next partner for financial management systems.”

Additional Information

