Blue Cross Wins Outstanding Claims Management Award at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2020

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 November 2020 – Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) has won the “Outstanding Claims Management Award” (the “Award”) at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2020 organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers and co-organised by the South China Morning Post. The Award has been bestowed upon Blue Cross in recognition of its excellence in claims management and customer support.

Blue Cross has won the “Outstanding Claims Management Award” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2020. Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross (left) represents the company to receive the Award from Mr. Joseph Chan Ho Lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government (right).

As the first insurance company in Hong Kong to adopt blockchain in medical e-claims service, Blue Cross has strived to deliver a highly secure, efficient and seamless claims experience with automated, straight-through e-claims processing.

Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said, “We are deeply honoured to be selected as the recipient of the ‘Outstanding Claims Management Award’ from among the strong Top 3 Finalists. As the first insurance company in Hong Kong to adopt blockchain in medical e-claims service, we have strived to deliver a highly secure, efficient and seamless claims experience with automated, straight-through e-claims processing.”

Mr. Wan added, “As an insurtech forerunner, Blue Cross has been fostering digital transformation, adopting the latest technologies and digital solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of customers. The Award is once again a testament to our “Go Personal, Go Digital” strategy. Through the provision of innovative, customer-centric products, quality and well-rounded services via our multiple digital platforms, we aim to maximise customer satisfaction. Going forward, we will continue to improve our products and services so as to remain as the trusted and preferred insurance partner of our customers.”

Since its first launch in 2014, the Hong Kong Insurance Awards has become one of the most prestigious events in the insurance industry which recognises the achievements of outstanding insurance companies, teams and individual practitioners. The panel of judges is formed by notable and respected figures from the insurance industry.

Disclaimers:

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.

In 2020, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of “a” by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.